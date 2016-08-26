Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)

Name Description

Debbie Hewitt Ms. Debbie Hewitt, MBE, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Debbie was appointed as a non-executive Director on 1 May 2015 and Chairman on 12 May 2016. She is currently non-executive Chair of Moss Bros Group plc, White Stuff Ltd, Visa UK Ltd and senior non-executive director of Redrow plc, NCC Group plc, BGL Ltd and non-executive director of Domestic and General Ltd. Her executive career was spent at RAC plc where she was latterly Group Managing Director and prior to that she was in retail management with Marks and Spencer. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and was awarded the MBE for services to Business and the Public Sector in 2011.

Andy McCue Mr. Andy McCue serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Andy joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer on 19 September 2016. He was previously Chief Executive of Paddy Power plc, where he embedded a new growth strategy which delivered record revenues and profits, as well as playing a pivotal role in the merger with Betfair plc. Prior to that, he led the Paddy Power UK and Irish retail businesses, transforming profitability and overseeing its growth for eight years. Andy joined Paddy Power from OC&C Strategy Consultants where he was a Principal. Andy is currently also a non-executive director and chairman of the remuneration committee of Hostelworld Group plc.

Paul May Mr. Paul Edward May has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 3 July 2017. Paul has extensive current experience of managing public and private companies in the retail and hospitality sectors. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Patisserie Valerie Holdings plc, having been appointed in 2006. During his tenure, he has overseen the profitable expansion of the company and its successful IPO. Paul is also a Non-Executive Director at GRA Ltd, a privately-owned sports facilities and hospitality group.

Graham Clemett Mr. Graham Clemett serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 June 2016. Graham is currently Chief Financial Officer of Workspace Group PLC. He was previously Finance Director for UK Corporate Banking at RBS Group PLC where he worked for five years. Prior to RBS, Graham spent eight years at Reuters Group PLC, latterly as Group Financial Controller. He qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.

Simon Cloke Mr. Simon Cloke serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 12 May 2016. Simon was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company in March 2010. Formerly Global Head of Industrials at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, he was appointed Managing Director of HSBC’s Diversified Industries Group in 2005 and is currently responsible for managing HSBC’s business with some of its largest UK corporate clients.