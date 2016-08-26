Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)
RTN.L on London Stock Exchange
300.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
300.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
300.10
300.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
746,274
746,274
52-wk High
393.60
393.60
52-wk Low
281.36
281.36
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Debbie Hewitt
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andy McCue
|40
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Iddon
|Chief Information Officer
|
Mike Van Deventer
|Financial Controller
|
Debbie Moore
|Group Human Resources Director
|
Nick Smith
|Purchasing Director
|
Erika Percival
|2017
|Company Secretary
|
Paul May
|56
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Graham Clemett
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Simon Cloke
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Michael Tye
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Debbie Hewitt
|Ms. Debbie Hewitt, MBE, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Debbie was appointed as a non-executive Director on 1 May 2015 and Chairman on 12 May 2016. She is currently non-executive Chair of Moss Bros Group plc, White Stuff Ltd, Visa UK Ltd and senior non-executive director of Redrow plc, NCC Group plc, BGL Ltd and non-executive director of Domestic and General Ltd. Her executive career was spent at RAC plc where she was latterly Group Managing Director and prior to that she was in retail management with Marks and Spencer. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and was awarded the MBE for services to Business and the Public Sector in 2011.
|
Andy McCue
|Mr. Andy McCue serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Andy joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer on 19 September 2016. He was previously Chief Executive of Paddy Power plc, where he embedded a new growth strategy which delivered record revenues and profits, as well as playing a pivotal role in the merger with Betfair plc. Prior to that, he led the Paddy Power UK and Irish retail businesses, transforming profitability and overseeing its growth for eight years. Andy joined Paddy Power from OC&C Strategy Consultants where he was a Principal. Andy is currently also a non-executive director and chairman of the remuneration committee of Hostelworld Group plc.
|
Simon Iddon
|
Mike Van Deventer
|
Debbie Moore
|
Nick Smith
|
Erika Percival
|
Paul May
|Mr. Paul Edward May has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 3 July 2017. Paul has extensive current experience of managing public and private companies in the retail and hospitality sectors. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Patisserie Valerie Holdings plc, having been appointed in 2006. During his tenure, he has overseen the profitable expansion of the company and its successful IPO. Paul is also a Non-Executive Director at GRA Ltd, a privately-owned sports facilities and hospitality group.
|
Graham Clemett
|Mr. Graham Clemett serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 June 2016. Graham is currently Chief Financial Officer of Workspace Group PLC. He was previously Finance Director for UK Corporate Banking at RBS Group PLC where he worked for five years. Prior to RBS, Graham spent eight years at Reuters Group PLC, latterly as Group Financial Controller. He qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.
|
Simon Cloke
|Mr. Simon Cloke serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 12 May 2016. Simon was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company in March 2010. Formerly Global Head of Industrials at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, he was appointed Managing Director of HSBC’s Diversified Industries Group in 2005 and is currently responsible for managing HSBC’s business with some of its largest UK corporate clients.
|
Michael Tye
|Mr. Michael Tye, (Mike) serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 4 April 2016. He has extensive experience of the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors and was, until 2015, Chief Executive of Spirit Pub Company plc, where he led its successful establishment as a public company following the demerger from Punch Taverns and the subsequent turnaround and sale of the business. Prior to that, he held a number of senior executive roles in Whitbread, including Managing Director of David Lloyd Leisure, Premier Inn and Costa Coffee. Mike is currently also Chairman of Moto (the motorway services operator), non-executive Director and Trustee of The Consumer Association (Which?), non-executive Director and Trustee of Prostate Cancer UK, and non-executive Director of Haulfryn Group Ltd (the holiday resort and residential parks owner).
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Debbie Hewitt
|158,000
|
Andy McCue
|242,000
|
Simon Iddon
|--
|
Mike Van Deventer
|--
|
Debbie Moore
|--
|
Nick Smith
|--
|
Erika Percival
|--
|
Paul May
|--
|
Graham Clemett
|35,000
|
Simon Cloke
|58,000
|
Michael Tye
|45,000
As Of 1 Jan 2017
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Debbie Hewitt
|0
|0
|
Andy McCue
|0
|0
|
Simon Iddon
|0
|0
|
Mike Van Deventer
|0
|0
|
Debbie Moore
|0
|0
|
Nick Smith
|0
|0
|
Erika Percival
|0
|0
|
Paul May
|0
|0
|
Graham Clemett
|0
|0
|
Simon Cloke
|0
|0
|
Michael Tye
|0
|0
- 2 quality FTSE 250 stocks to buy after today's results?
- These FTSE 250 stocks have surged in Q3. Time to sell up?
- These battered dividend stocks could deliver big gains for shareholders
- Can H1 Losers Barclays plc, Next plc and Restaurant Group plc bounce back?
- Are Glencore plc, Anglo American plc & Restaurant Group plc today's top contrarian buys?
- Is it time to give up on Barclays plc, Restaurant Group plc and Aberdeen Asset Management plc?