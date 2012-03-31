RattanIndia Power Ltd (RTNP.NS)

Name Description

Rajiv Rattan Mr. Rajiv Rattan redesignated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Indiabulls Power Limited since July 1, 2009. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the year 1994. He is the Co-Founder of the Indiabulls group of companies. He was selected by Schlumberger for its international services business in 1994, where he worked for over 5 years and gained experience in international best practices, process management, and risk management, which he brought to Indiabulls Group as one of the founders of the Company. He has gained experience in the Financial Services Sector, and has developed understanding of risk management, efficient processes and operational excellence. Mr. Rattan’s hands on operations style combined with his systems orientation has laid the foundation for the sustained growth and scalability of the group’s businesses, particularly in the financial services. Mr. Rattan is a director on the boards of a large number of companies namely Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Indiabulls Life Insurance Company Limited, Indiabulls CSEB Bhaiyathan Power Limited, Indiabulls Realtech Limited, Spire Constructions Private Limited, Ceres Real Estate Private Limited, Indiabulls Mining Private Limited, Ceres Power Transmission Private Limited, Ceres Electricity Distribution Private Limited, Indiabulls Electricity Distribution Private Limited, Priapus Developers Private Limited, Nettle Constructions Private Limited, Priapus Land Development Private Limited, Priapus Constructions Private Limited, Arcelormittal Indiabulls Mining Private Limited, Ceres Energy Private Limited, Heliotrope Real Estate Private Limited, Antheia Infrastructure Private Limited, Antheia Constructions Private Limited, Indiabulls Infrastructure And Power Limited, Cleta Land Development Private Limited, Antheia Buildcon Private Limited

Saurabh Mittal Mr. Saurabh Kumar Mittal has been a Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Indiabulls Power Limited. He is also a co-founder of Indiabulls group of companies. Mr. Mittal graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and also holds masters in business administration from Harvard Business School, where he was elected Baker Scholar. Mr. Mittal is currently a managing member at Noonday Asset Management. Previously, Mr. Mittal has worked at Citigroup Asset Management and Farallon Capital Management. Mr. Mittal has work experience in the field of financial services, investment management, securities broking and real estate / infrastructure development businesses. Mr. Mittal is a member of the Board of Directors and is responsible for strategic decision-making.

Gaurav Toshkhani Mr. Gaurav Toshkhani is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Indiabulls Power Ltd.

Jayant Kawale Mr. Jayant S. Kawale is Managing Director, Additional Director of the Indiabulls Power Ltd. He is a Post graduate from JNU, New Delhi and has acquired International Diploma in Public Administration from Ecole Nationale d' Administration, Paris.

Shamsher Ahlawat Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Indiabulls Power Ltd., with effect from June 10, 2009. He holds a post graduate degree in history from St. Stephens College, New Delhi. Mr. Shamsher Singh started his career as a probationary officer with the State Bank of India in 1971 and rose to the senior management. During his tenure with the State Bank of India, Mr. Singh worked on various assignments at the Merchant Banking and Credit Division of the State Bank of India. Mr. Singh is involved in social welfare activities including that of running a school providing free education in Jhajhar, Haryana. He is also on the Board of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Store One Retail India Limited, Indiabulls Constructions Limited, Indiabulls Wholesale Services Limited, Elena Power And Infrastructure Limited, Indiabulls Realtech Limited and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited.

Prem Mirdha Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Indiabulls Power Limited since June 10, 2009. Mr. Prem Prakesh Mirdha had a long stint of 11 years with the Merchant Navy, whereafter he has set up his own cement plants and is running the same. He is on the Board of the Company since June 10, 2009 as a non-executive independent director. Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha has served on the Board of several other Indiabulls group companies namely Indiabulls Financial Services Limited, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Securities Limited and Store One Retail India Limited and is a member of the Audit committee and Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee of Indiabulls Securities Limited and is also a member of the Remuneration Committees of Indiabulls Financial Services Limited, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Securities Limited and Store One Retail India Limited.