Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)
RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
428.60INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs426.55
Open
Rs428.00
Day's High
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs427.10
Volume
30,713
Avg. Vol
151,617
52-wk High
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prahlad Agarwala
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ghanshyam Agarwala
|Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Kundan Jha
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kunj Agarwal
|Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Mukesh Agarwal
|43
|2009
|Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Arihant Baid
|2016
|Whole-time Director
|
Dipak Banerjee
|68
|2013
|Additional Independent Director
|
Alka Bangur
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Satya Ganguly
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Dharam Jain
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinod Kothari
|54
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sushil Patwari
|60
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Prahlad Agarwala
|Shri. Prahlad Rai Agarwala is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Rupa & Company Ltd.
|
Ghanshyam Agarwala
|Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Agarwala is Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Rupa & Company Ltd.
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|
Kundan Jha
|
Kunj Agarwal
|Mr. Kunj Bihari Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd.
|
Mukesh Agarwal
|Mr. Mukesh Agarwal is an Executive Non-Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee, Shareholders’/Investors Grievances Committee. He holds B.Com. He is a lndustriaiist.
|
Arihant Baid
|
Dipak Banerjee
|Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd., effective May 30, 2013. Mr. Banerjee, Chartered Accountant, by profession, was initially associated with Unilever Group of Companies in India, UK & Africa. He was appointed as Chairman, Unilever Uganda Limited with responsibilities for developing Business in 7 Countries. He has over 47 years of experience.
|
Alka Bangur
|
Satya Ganguly
|Shri. Satya Brata Ganguly is an Additional Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer, by profession, was Chairman of Exide Industries. He has over 45 years of experience.
|
Dharam Jain
|Mr. Dharam Chand Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He has more than 45 years of experience in the field of textile and knitted fabric industry. He is currently the chairman of K.D. Sarees Emporium Private Limited. He joined our Board on January 31, 2003.
|
Vinod Kothari
|Mr. Vinod Kumar Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is the former chairman of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is an author, trainer and expert on specialised areas in finance, including securitisation, asset-based finance, credit derivatives, accounting for derivatives and financial instruments, microfinance, etc. He has written many renowned books and articles.
|
Sushil Patwari
|Shri. Sushil Patwari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa and Company Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Shareholders’/Investors Grievances Committee.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Prahlad Agarwala
|5,234,750
|
Ghanshyam Agarwala
|3,494,150
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|1,800,000
|
Kundan Jha
|--
|
Kunj Agarwal
|3,526,990
|
Mukesh Agarwal
|1,800,000
|
Arihant Baid
|--
|
Dipak Banerjee
|--
|
Alka Bangur
|--
|
Satya Ganguly
|--
|
Dharam Jain
|--
|
Vinod Kothari
|--
|
Sushil Patwari
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Prahlad Agarwala
|0
|0
|
Ghanshyam Agarwala
|0
|0
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Kundan Jha
|0
|0
|
Kunj Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Mukesh Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Arihant Baid
|0
|0
|
Dipak Banerjee
|0
|0
|
Alka Bangur
|0
|0
|
Satya Ganguly
|0
|0
|
Dharam Jain
|0
|0
|
Vinod Kothari
|0
|0
|
Sushil Patwari
|0
|0