Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)

Name Description

Prahlad Agarwala Shri. Prahlad Rai Agarwala is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Rupa & Company Ltd.

Ghanshyam Agarwala Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Agarwala is Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Rupa & Company Ltd.

Kunj Agarwal Mr. Kunj Bihari Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd.

Mukesh Agarwal Mr. Mukesh Agarwal is an Executive Non-Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee, Shareholders’/Investors Grievances Committee. He holds B.Com. He is a lndustriaiist.

Dipak Banerjee Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd., effective May 30, 2013. Mr. Banerjee, Chartered Accountant, by profession, was initially associated with Unilever Group of Companies in India, UK & Africa. He was appointed as Chairman, Unilever Uganda Limited with responsibilities for developing Business in 7 Countries. He has over 47 years of experience.

Satya Ganguly Shri. Satya Brata Ganguly is an Additional Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer, by profession, was Chairman of Exide Industries. He has over 45 years of experience.

Dharam Jain Mr. Dharam Chand Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He has more than 45 years of experience in the field of textile and knitted fabric industry. He is currently the chairman of K.D. Sarees Emporium Private Limited. He joined our Board on January 31, 2003.

Vinod Kothari Mr. Vinod Kumar Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is the former chairman of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is an author, trainer and expert on specialised areas in finance, including securitisation, asset-based finance, credit derivatives, accounting for derivatives and financial instruments, microfinance, etc. He has written many renowned books and articles.