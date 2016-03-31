Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)
RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
156.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
P.V. Babu
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Jyoti Amitabh
|2012
|Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary
Fuzail Ahmed
|General Manager - (PMG)
P. Baburaj
|General Manager & In-charge Northern Zone
S. Batta
|General Manager - (Law)/PIO-RTI
C. Bhatia
|General Manager - (Finance & CSR)
Ajoy Choudhary
|General Manager - (Financial Concurrence & Policy)
Dinesh Kumar
|2016
|General Manager - (T&D)/ Generation- State Sector/NEF
Salil Kumar
|General Manager - (Vigilance)
G. Mahendar
|General Manager - (Entity Appraisal)
P. Mukhopadhyay
|General Manager - (IT)
Valli Natarajan
|General Manager - (T&D)
Rakesh Sareen
|General Manager - (Finance-Loans & Recovery/ALM/Risk Management/Pay)
V. Singh
|General Manager - (Generation-Private Sector/ Renewable Energy)
P. Singhal
|General Manager - (Admn. /Estates)
Rajiv Sood
|General Manager - (Finance) - Treasury
Malathi Sundararajan
|General Manager - (F&A) - Loans
R. Vaishnaw
|General Manager - (Internal Audit)
Dinesh Arora
|Executive Director - (PMG) & CEO-RECPDCL
G. Bhati
|2016
|Executive Director - (DDUGJY)
T. Bosh
|2015
|Executive Director - (DDUGJY)
Sanjiv Garg
|2014
|Executive Director - (Finance-Resources/CA/ Banking/Taxation/CSR)
S. Gupta
|47
|2015
|Executive Director, Director - Technical
Kalpana Kaul
|2016
|Executive Director - (HR/CC & PR/Rajbhasha)
Sunil Kumar
|2015
|Executive Director - (DDUGJY/DDG/IT & C)
Ritu Maheshwari
|Executive Director - (T&D/ Generation-State Sector and CEO-RECTPCL/ NPP/NEF)
Ashok Awasthi
|2013
|Executive Director - Admn./REN. & SD/Estate
Abha Kishore
|2011
|Chief Vigilance Officer
Arun Verma
|2015
|Government Nominee Director
Asha Swarap
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
Aravamudan Kumar
|62
|2016
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
T. T. Ram Mohan
|2016
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
Arun Singh
|2016
|Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
Biographies
P.V. Babu
Jyoti Amitabh
|Shri. Jyoti Shubhra Amitabh is Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary of the Company.
Fuzail Ahmed
P. Baburaj
S. Batta
C. Bhatia
Ajoy Choudhary
Dinesh Kumar
Salil Kumar
G. Mahendar
P. Mukhopadhyay
Valli Natarajan
Rakesh Sareen
V. Singh
P. Singhal
Rajiv Sood
Malathi Sundararajan
R. Vaishnaw
Dinesh Arora
G. Bhati
T. Bosh
Sanjiv Garg
|Shri. Sanjiv Garg is an Executive Director - (Finance-Resources/CA/ Banking/Taxation/CSR) of the company. he was General Manager - Generation of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Agra University. Mr. Garg is a member of the ICAI. Mr. Garg has 24 years of experience in finance including 21 years of experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company on April 2, 2007, he has served as the Deputy General Manager in PFC. Presently, he is responsible for generation and project appraisal in the Company.
S. Gupta
Kalpana Kaul
Sunil Kumar
|Shri. Sunil Kumar is Executive Director - (DDUGJY/DDG/IT&C) of the Company. he was General Manager - RGGVY of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Delhi University. Mr. Kumar has 26 years of total experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as the Deputy General Manager in PGCIL. He joined the Company on April 10, 2007. He is in charge of the East Central Zone in the Company.
Ritu Maheshwari
Ashok Awasthi
|Shri. Ashok Awasthi is Executive Director - Admn./REN. & SD/Estate of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal University, Madhya Pradesh and a masterof business administration degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University. Mr. Awasthi has 24 years of total experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as a Deputy General Manager in the Distribution Management Service Department of PGCIL where he was in-charge of the implementation of the Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program Schemes sanctioned by the MoP. He joined the Company, as General Manager (Technical) on April 2, 2007. He is in charge of all aspects in relation to international co-operation and development, corporate planning and business development in the Company.
Abha Kishore
|Smt. Abha Anand Kishore is Chief Vigilance Officer of the Company.
Arun Verma
|Dr. Arun Kumar Verma is Government Nominee Director of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary of Ministry of Power.
Asha Swarap
Aravamudan Kumar
T. T. Ram Mohan
Arun Singh
|Shri. Arun Singh is Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountants.
Basic Compensation
P.V. Babu
|--
Jyoti Amitabh
|3,559,910
Fuzail Ahmed
|--
P. Baburaj
|--
S. Batta
|--
C. Bhatia
|--
Ajoy Choudhary
|--
Dinesh Kumar
|--
Salil Kumar
|--
G. Mahendar
|--
P. Mukhopadhyay
|--
Valli Natarajan
|--
Rakesh Sareen
|--
V. Singh
|--
P. Singhal
|--
Rajiv Sood
|--
Malathi Sundararajan
|--
R. Vaishnaw
|--
Dinesh Arora
|--
G. Bhati
|--
T. Bosh
|--
Sanjiv Garg
|--
S. Gupta
|2,221,470
Kalpana Kaul
|--
Sunil Kumar
|--
Ritu Maheshwari
|--
Ashok Awasthi
|--
Abha Kishore
|--
Arun Verma
|--
Asha Swarap
|--
Aravamudan Kumar
|220,000
T. T. Ram Mohan
|200,000
Arun Singh
|120,000
As Of 31 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
P.V. Babu
|0
|0
Jyoti Amitabh
|0
|0
Fuzail Ahmed
|0
|0
P. Baburaj
|0
|0
S. Batta
|0
|0
C. Bhatia
|0
|0
Ajoy Choudhary
|0
|0
Dinesh Kumar
|0
|0
Salil Kumar
|0
|0
G. Mahendar
|0
|0
P. Mukhopadhyay
|0
|0
Valli Natarajan
|0
|0
Rakesh Sareen
|0
|0
V. Singh
|0
|0
P. Singhal
|0
|0
Rajiv Sood
|0
|0
Malathi Sundararajan
|0
|0
R. Vaishnaw
|0
|0
Dinesh Arora
|0
|0
G. Bhati
|0
|0
T. Bosh
|0
|0
Sanjiv Garg
|0
|0
S. Gupta
|0
|0
Kalpana Kaul
|0
|0
Sunil Kumar
|0
|0
Ritu Maheshwari
|0
|0
Ashok Awasthi
|0
|0
Abha Kishore
|0
|0
Arun Verma
|0
|0
Asha Swarap
|0
|0
Aravamudan Kumar
|0
|0
T. T. Ram Mohan
|0
|0
Arun Singh
|0
|0