Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO)

James Dinning Mr. James (Jim) F. Dinning is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Russel Metals Incorporated. Mr. Dinning is a corporate director and was appointed Chair of the Board of the Company on May 6, 2014. Since 2005, Mr. Dinning has been Chair of the Board of Western Financial Group Inc., a company engaged in insurance and investment. From 1998 to 2004, Mr. Dinning was Executive Vice President of TransAlta Corporation and from 1997 to 1998 was Senior Vice President. Prior to 1997, Mr. Dinning held several key positions during his 11 years as a member of the Legislative Assembly in Alberta, including Provincial Treasurer from 1992 to 1997. Mr. Dinning is currently Chair of the Board of Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. and The Western Investment Company of Canada. His is a trustee of the Killam Trust and is Chancellor Emeritus of the University of Calgary.

John Reid Mr. John G. Reid is a President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company., effective as of January 1 , 2016. Mr. Reid is an executive officer of the Company. On February 21, 2013, Mr. Reid was appointed to Chief Operating Officer, on May 2, 2013, Mr. Reid was appointed Executive Vice President and on January 1, 2016, Mr. Reid was appointed President. Mr. Reid started with JMS Metals Services, Inc. and related companies ("JMS") in 1991, was promoted to President of JMS in 1994 and served as President of the Company's JMS Russel Metals operations since the Company's purchase of JMS in 2007. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Reid held the position of Vice President Operations, Service Centers and took on increased responsibility for the energy products units.

Brian Hedges Mr. Brian R. Hedges is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Hedges is currently the CEO of Russel Metals. In 1994, Mr. Hedges joined Russel Metals as Executive Vice President and CFO. During his early years with the Company, Mr. Hedges contributed to the divestitures of nonmetals operations and the restructuring from a holding company (known as Federal Industries Ltd.) to a metals distribution operating company. Over the succeeding 15 years, Mr. Hedges assumed various responsibilities, eventually becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Russel Metals in 2008. In 2009, Mr. Hedges was appointed President and CEO of Russel Metals and as of January 1, 2016, Mr. Hedges continues to lead the Company as CEO. Prior to joining Russel Metals, Mr. Hedges held the positions of CFO, President and CEO at Gandalf Technologies and CFO at Teleglobe Inc.

Marion Britton Ms. Marion E. Britton is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary of Russel Metals Incorporated. Ms. Britton is an executive officer of the Company. On February 18, 2008, Ms. Britton was appointed Chief Financial Officer, on May 12, 2009, Ms. Britton was appointed Secretary and on May 2, 2013, Ms. Britton was appointed Executive Vice President. Ms. Britton is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Accountant. In 1984, Ms. Britton joined Marshall Drummond McCall, which was acquired by Russel Metals in 1987. From 1987 to 1994, Ms. Britton was responsible for financial management for the Metals Operations. In 1994, Ms. Britton assumed the role of Vice President and Corporate Controller and in 2004 Ms. Britton was appointed to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer responsible for our internal control systems and financial reporting.

Lesley Coleman Ms. Lesley M.S. Coleman is Vice President, Controller and Assistant Secretary of the Company. On February 18, 2008 she was appointed to the additional position of Assistant Secretary of the Company. Ms. Coleman is responsible for financial reporting and treasury management. In 2005 Ms. Coleman held the position of Controller of the Company. From 1991 to 2005 Ms. Coleman held the position of Assistant Controller of the Company. Ms. Coleman began her career at Touche Ross & Co., predecessor to Deloitte & Touche, where she obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 1985.

Maureen Kelly Ms. Maureen A. Kelly is Vice President - Information Systems of the Company. Ms. Kelly joined Russel Metals in 1998 as Vice President, Information Systems and has been responsible for the Company’s information system and technology resources since that time. In addition, she has led the successful conversion and integration of our acquired metals businesses onto our computer systems. Prior to joining Russel Metals, Ms. Kelly was the Vice President, Information Systems and Administration for Gandalf Technologies Inc. She also has information systems experience in the telecommunications and insurance industries.

Ryan MacDermid Mr. Ryan W. MacDermid is Vice President - Risk Management and Legal of the Company. Mr. MacDermid is responsible for the Company's enterprise risk management program which involves the identification, assessment, management and monitoring of enterprise risk, and he oversees the Company's legal affairs which include corporate transactions, capital market issuances, litigation management and corporate governance. Prior to joining Russel Metals in 2015, Mr. MacDermid was a partner of Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP where his practice was focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate governance. Mr. MacDermid was called to the Bar in the Province of Ontario. He is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School, LL.B. and Queen's University, B.A. (Honours).

John Maclean Mr. John F. Maclean is Vice President - Canadian Service Center Operations of the Company. Mr. Maclean joined Russel Metals in July of 2013 as the General Manager responsible for overseeing the Operations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Prior to joining Russel Metals, Mr. Maclean was the Commercial Director of Bar Products for North America for Gerdau. During his 33 year career at Gerdau, Mr. Maclean held various management positions which included responsibility for Commercial, Distribution, Quality Control and Informations Systems.

Alain Benedetti Mr. Alain Benedetti, CPA, is Independent Director of Russel Metals Incorporated. Mr. Benedetti is a Corporate Director. Mr. Benedetti was Chair of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants from September 2006 to September 2008. From 1998 to his retirement in June 2004, he was Vice Chair and Canadian Area Managing Partner of Ernst & Young LLP.

John Clark Mr. John M. Clark is an Independent Director of Russel Metals Inc. Mr. Clark is President of Investments & Technical Management Corp., a firm engaged in corporate finance and merchant banking, since 1999. He was Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Polaris Geothermal Inc. from June 2004 to October 2009. He was President and/or Executive Chairman of Laurasia Resources Limited, a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and development company from 1988 to 1998. In relation to Mr. Clark’s Presidency at Investments & Technical Management Corp., Mr. Clark is also currently a director of Aizan Technologies Inc., Clearpoint Resorts Limited, Colio Estate Wines Inc., Eglinton Investments B.V., Investments & Technical Management Corp., Hutton Investments B.V., Maree Investment Inc. and Wine Insights Pty Ltd.

John Hanna Mr. John A. Hanna is an Independent Director of Russel Metals Inc., since May 3, 2012. Mr. Hanna is a Corporate Director. Mr. Hanna was Chief Executive Officer of Rexel Canada Electrical Inc. (formerly Westburne Inc.) from 2003 until 2005 and Executive Vice President and CFO from 1992 to 2003. Prior to that he had been CFO of Hydro-Québec and Via Rail Canada Inc. Mr. Hanna is currently Chair of the Audit Committee of Global Affairs Canada.

Barbara Jeremiah Ms. Barbara S. Jeremiah is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Jeremiah is a Corporate Director. Prior to her retirement in 2009, Ms. Jeremiah served as Executive Vice President of Alcoa, Inc. a leading aluminum producer, from 2002 until 2008, when she also assumed the position of Chairman's Counsel. Ms. Jeremiah served on the Board of Directors of Boart Longyear Limited from 2011 until May 2015, EQT Corporation from 2003 to 2012 and First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. from 2010 to 2013.

Alice Laberge Ms. Alice D. Laberge is an Independent Director of Russel Metals Incorporated. Ms. Laberge is a Corporate Director. She was President and CEO of Fincentric Corporation (a global provider of software solutions to financial institutions) from December 2003 to July 2005 and CFO of Fincentric from 2000 to 2003. Prior to that she was with MacMillan Bloedel Limited for over 18 years and was Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO at MacMillan Bloedel from February 1998 to November 1999.

Lise Lachapelle Mrs. Lise Lachapelle is an Independent Director of Russel Metals Incorporated. Mrs. Lachapelle is a Corporate Director and a consultant in corporate strategy. She was the President and CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada and a consultant in corporate strategy from September 1994 to December 2001. Prior to September 1994, she was President of Strategico Inc., a consulting firm specializing in public policy, for one year and a consultant with Strategico for three years.

William O'Reilly Mr. William M. O'Reilly is an Independent Director of Russel Metals Incorporated. Mr. O'Reilly is a Corporate Director. Mr. O'Reilly was Managing Partner and a member of the Management Committee of Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, a legal advisor to the Company, from 1997 until his retirement from those positions on May 31, 2010. He was a partner of that firm from 1976 to December 31, 2011, except for the period between August 1993 and January 1996 when he served as an executive officer of Russel Metals. Mr. O'Reilly was Secretary of Russel Metals from May 1994 to May 2009.