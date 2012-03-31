Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)
RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
938.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Since
|Current Position
Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Keyur Gajjar
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
Vipul Vora
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
Hasmukh Modi
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Krupesh Thakkar
|42
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Kaushikbhai Thakkar
|2013
|Additional Director
Rohitbhai Thakkar
|2013
|Director
Jingle Thakkar
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
Shankar Bhagat
|65
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
|Shri. Ghanshyambhai Ambalal Thakkar is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Rushil Decor Ltd. He is the promoter of the company holds Bachelor of Science from Gujarat University and holds Diploma in Civil Engineering from Department of Technical Education from Gujarat State. He has an experience of more than 40 years in the field of laminated and Plywood Industry. As an Executive Chairman he is involved in day to day operations of the Company. He is on board since March 2007.
Keyur Gajjar
Vipul Vora
Hasmukh Modi
|Mr. Hasmukh K. Modi is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Rushil Decor Ltd. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce, hold degree of Company Secretary from ICSI in the year 2003 and completed inter ICWAI course in the year 2006. He has more than 8 years of experience in Company law and legal matters relating to the company.
Krupesh Thakkar
|Shri. Krupesh Ghanshyambhai Thakkar is Managing Director, Executive Director of Rushil Decor Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Gujarat University. He is the company Promoter and has been on board since incorporation. He has an experience of more than a decade in laminated industry. He has been conferred with several accolades which include” Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award and Indira Gandhi Sadbhavana Award in the year 2007 for his contribution towards achievements and services and pioneering work in their field of work and for their contribution to the nation. He is the President of Indian Laminate Manufacturers Association. As Managing Director he is involved in the day to day operations of the Company.
Kaushikbhai Thakkar
Rohitbhai Thakkar
Jingle Thakkar
Shankar Bhagat
|Shri. Shankar Prasad Bhagat is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rushil Decor Ltd. He holds a Chartered Accountant Certificate from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) having more than 25 years of experience in the field of accounts and finance. He joined the Company on October 1, 2009. He is chairman of the Audit Committee of Company. He is also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Shareholders / Investor's Grievance Committee of the Company. He is Chairman in the Audit Committee of C. Mahendra Infojewels Limited. He is also member in the Investor Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of C. Mahendra Infojewels Limited. Shri. Bhagat is not holding any shares of Rushil Décor Limited. He is not related to any Director of the Company. He is director in the (i) Amradeep Industries Limited, (ii) Turbotech Engineering Limited, (iii) Kappac Pharma Limited, (iv) Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited, (v) Monotona Securities Limited, and (vi) C. Mahendra Infojewels Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
|2,100,000
Keyur Gajjar
|--
Vipul Vora
|--
Hasmukh Modi
|--
Krupesh Thakkar
|2,100,000
Kaushikbhai Thakkar
|--
Rohitbhai Thakkar
|--
Jingle Thakkar
|--
Shankar Bhagat
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
|0
|0
Keyur Gajjar
|0
|0
Vipul Vora
|0
|0
Hasmukh Modi
|0
|0
Krupesh Thakkar
|0
|0
Kaushikbhai Thakkar
|0
|0
Rohitbhai Thakkar
|0
|0
Jingle Thakkar
|0
|0
Shankar Bhagat
|0
|0