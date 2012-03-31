Edition:
United Kingdom

Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)

RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

938.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.35 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs956.30
Open
Rs936.00
Day's High
Rs958.70
Day's Low
Rs935.05
Volume
12,833
Avg. Vol
43,399
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ghanshyambhai Thakkar

2007 Executive Chairman of the Board

Keyur Gajjar

2014 Chief Executive Officer

Vipul Vora

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Hasmukh Modi

2007 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Krupesh Thakkar

42 Managing Director, Executive Director

Kaushikbhai Thakkar

2013 Additional Director

Rohitbhai Thakkar

2013 Director

Jingle Thakkar

2014 Additional Independent Director

Shankar Bhagat

65 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Ghanshyambhai Thakkar

Shri. Ghanshyambhai Ambalal Thakkar is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Rushil Decor Ltd. He is the promoter of the company holds Bachelor of Science from Gujarat University and holds Diploma in Civil Engineering from Department of Technical Education from Gujarat State. He has an experience of more than 40 years in the field of laminated and Plywood Industry. As an Executive Chairman he is involved in day to day operations of the Company. He is on board since March 2007.

Keyur Gajjar

Vipul Vora

Hasmukh Modi

Mr. Hasmukh K. Modi is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Rushil Decor Ltd. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce, hold degree of Company Secretary from ICSI in the year 2003 and completed inter ICWAI course in the year 2006. He has more than 8 years of experience in Company law and legal matters relating to the company.

Krupesh Thakkar

Shri. Krupesh Ghanshyambhai Thakkar is Managing Director, Executive Director of Rushil Decor Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Gujarat University. He is the company Promoter and has been on board since incorporation. He has an experience of more than a decade in laminated industry. He has been conferred with several accolades which include” Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award and Indira Gandhi Sadbhavana Award in the year 2007 for his contribution towards achievements and services and pioneering work in their field of work and for their contribution to the nation. He is the President of Indian Laminate Manufacturers Association. As Managing Director he is involved in the day to day operations of the Company.

Kaushikbhai Thakkar

Rohitbhai Thakkar

Jingle Thakkar

Shankar Bhagat

Shri. Shankar Prasad Bhagat is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rushil Decor Ltd. He holds a Chartered Accountant Certificate from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) having more than 25 years of experience in the field of accounts and finance. He joined the Company on October 1, 2009. He is chairman of the Audit Committee of Company. He is also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Shareholders / Investor's Grievance Committee of the Company. He is Chairman in the Audit Committee of C. Mahendra Infojewels Limited. He is also member in the Investor Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of C. Mahendra Infojewels Limited. Shri. Bhagat is not holding any shares of Rushil Décor Limited. He is not related to any Director of the Company. He is director in the (i) Amradeep Industries Limited, (ii) Turbotech Engineering Limited, (iii) Kappac Pharma Limited, (iv) Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited, (v) Monotona Securities Limited, and (vi) C. Mahendra Infojewels Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ghanshyambhai Thakkar

2,100,000

Keyur Gajjar

--

Vipul Vora

--

Hasmukh Modi

--

Krupesh Thakkar

2,100,000

Kaushikbhai Thakkar

--

Rohitbhai Thakkar

--

Jingle Thakkar

--

Shankar Bhagat

--
As Of  31 Mar 2012

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading