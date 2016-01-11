Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

Name Description

Leslie Van de Walle Leslie Van de Walle is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Non-executive Chairman of SIG plc and he is also a Non-executive Director of Cape plc and DCC plc. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Rexam plc, Executive Vice President of Global Retail, a division of Royal Dutch Shell plc and a Non-executive Director of Aegis Group plc and Aviva plc. He also previously held a number of senior management positions with Cadbury Schweppes plc and United Biscuits Limited. Leslie was appointed as Non-executive Chairman of Robert Walters plc with effect from 1 October 2012.

Robert Walters Robert Walters is the Chief Executive of the Company. After three years at Touche Ross, Robert joined the recruitment firm Michael Page as one of its very first employees. Following an eight-year period which included setting up the New York office, he returned to London and established, in 1985, Robert Walters, specialising in junior to middle management professional positions.

Giles Daubeney Mr. Giles P. Daubeney has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 18 January 2016. After working in recruitment for Accountancy Selection Limited and Badenoch & Clark Limited, Giles joined the Group in 1988. From 1990 to 1994, he was based in Amsterdam and was responsible for the Group’s Dutch and Belgian operations. Giles was appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer in 1999, and was appointed to the Board of Robert Walters plc in July 2000.

Alan Bannatyne Alan Bannatyne is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte & Touche, Alan was Commercial Manager of Primecom and then Financial Director of Foresight, both subsidiaries of Primedia, a listed South African Media Group. Alan joined Robert Walters plc as Group Financial Controller in September 2002 and was appointed to the Board of Robert Walters plc as Chief Financial Officer in March 2007.

Tanith Dodge Ms. Tanith Dodge is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tanith Dodge is an HR executive with a strong consumer background in international organisations. She is currently Group Human Resources Director at Value Retail, joining last year from Marks & Spencer Group PLC where she ran the global HR for 80,000 employees in 53 countries and having also previously worked at W H Smith, Six Continents Hotels and Diageo. She has extensive experience in complex remuneration issues and global expansion, in particular in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carol Hui Carol Hui is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Carol is a qualified lawyer and a senior executive with extensive legal and commercial experience. She is the General Counsel and Group Company Secretary of BAA and a member of its Executive Committee. Previously, she has held the positions of Board Director and General Counsel of Amey plc, Group Legal Director and Company Secretary of TDG plc and Deputy General Counsel of BG plc. She was also a solicitor with Slaughter and May. Carol was awarded European General Counsel of the Year by the International Law Office and Association of Corporate Counsel. She also served as a member of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration. She is a Non-executive Director and trustee of the national charity Action for Blind People. Carol was appointed to the Board of Robert Walters plc in January 2012.

Andrew Kemp Andrew Kemp is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Andrew was latterly Group HR Director at De La Rue plc. He previously held Group HR Director appointments at Bovis, Transport Development Group plc, News International, Aegis and Rentokil Initial plc. Prior to Bovis, Andrew held a number of HR appointments at the rank of Captain and Major in the British Army. Andrew was appointed to the Board of Robert Walters plc in November 2007.