RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

Rolf Schmitz Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer at RWE Aktiengesellschaft effective October 15, 2016. He served in charge of corporate development and economic policy at VEBA AG from 1988 to 1998. He was Member of the Executive Board of rhenag Rheinische Energie AG, Cologne, from 1998 to 2001, Member of the Board of Management of Thuega AG from 2000 to 2004, Chairman of the Board of Directors of E.ON Kraftwerke GmbH from 2004 to 2005, Chairman of the Board of Management of RheinEnergie AG, and Managing Director of Stadtwerke from 2006 to 2009. He holds doctorate in engineering. He is responsible for Participation Management, Municipalities and Generation/Networks/Sales Coordination. He is Member of the Board of Essent N.V. TUEV Rheinland AG, Kaerntner Energieholding Beteiligungs GmbH, KELAG-Kaerntner Elektrizitaets-AG , among others. He is Chairman of the Board of RWE Power AG, RWE Generation SE, RWE Deutschland AG, RWE Transgas a.s. and Suewag Energie AG.

Werner Brandt Dr. Werner Brandt was Member of the Supervisory Board at RWE Aktiengesellschaft from April 20, 2016. He is former Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and corporate consultant. He serves also at the Supervisory Boards of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, OSRAM Licht AG, chairman of the board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG and Qiagen NV. He is Chairman of Audit Committee at the Company.

Frank Bsirske Mr. Frank Bsirske has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of RWE AG since 2003. He joined the Supervisory Board on January 9, 2001. He is Chairman of ver.di Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft. He is Member of the Board of Deutsche Bank AG, IBM Central Holding GmbH, Deutsche Postbank AG and KfW Bankengruppe. He studied Political Science. From 1978 to 1987 he was Secretary of education in the district of Hanover of the Socialist Youth in Germany - Die Falken. Between 1987 and 1989 he was active as Assistant of 'Gruene Alternative Buergerliste' in the city council of the state capital of Hanover. Between 1989 and 2001 he occupied various positions within OETV (Gewerkschaft Oeffentliche Dienste, Transport und Verkehr), most recently as Chairman of the trade union from 2000.

Markus Krebber Dr. Markus Krebber is appointed as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of RWE Supply & Trading at RWE AG effective October 1, 2016. He has been a Member of Management of RWE Supply & Trading since July 2012 - until 31 August 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, and since March 2015 as Chief Executive Officer.

Reiner Boehle Mr. Reiner Boehle is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at RWE AG since January 1, 2013. He is Chairman of the General Works Council of RWE Deutschland AG. In his career, he served also as Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of RWE Gas AG, Chairman of the Works Council of RWE Gas AG, Deputy Chairman of the General Works Council of RWE Westfalen-Weser-Ems AG, Deputy Chairman of the General Works Council of RWE Rheinland-Westfalen Netz AG, among others.

Arno Hahn Mr. Arno C. Hahn is Member of the Supervisoy Board and Employee Representative of RWE AG since July 1, 2012. He also serves as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the General Works Council of RWE Vertrieb AG.

Andreas Henrich Mr. Andreas Henrich is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of RWE Aktiengesellschaft April 20, 2011. He has a degree in Economics. He is Head of HR Management at RWE Deutschland AG. He is Member of the Board of ELE Emscher Lippe Energie GmbH and RWE Deutschland AG.

Hans-Peter Keitel Prof. Dr. Hans-Peter Keitel is Member of the Supervisory Board at RWE AG effective April 18, 2013. He is Vice-President of the Federation of German Industries. He serves also at the Supervisory Boards of Commerzbank AG, EADS Deutschland GmbH, National-Bank AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Voith GmbH and EADS NV. He is Member of the Personnel Affairs Committee and Nomination Committee. He also sits on the board as chairman at Voith GmbH and board member at Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, National-Bank AG, ThyssenKrupp AG and Airbus N.V.

Martina Koederitz Ms. Martina Koederitz is Member of the Supervisory Board at RWE Aktiengesellschaft since April 20, 2016. She is Chairwoman of the Management of IBM Central Holding GmbH, IBM Deutschland GmbH and IBM Deutschland Management & Business Support GmbH and Managing Director of IBM Munich Center GmbH.

Dagmar Muehlenfeld Dr. Dagmar Muehlenfeld has been Member of the Supervisory Board of RWE AG since January 4, 2005. She is former Mayor of the City of Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany since April 2003. She is Member of the Board of Beteiligungsholding Muelheim an der Ruhr GmbH and Sparkasse Muelheim an der Ruhr AoeR, Chairwoman of the Board of Flughafen Essen/Muelheim GmbH, Muelheim & Business GmbH, RW Holding AG and medl GmbH, among others. She has been Member of the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board at the Company since September 20, 2007. She is Graduate teacher for German and History. Until April 2003, she was Headmistress of Luisenschule grammar school, Muelheim an der Ruhr.

Wolfgang Schuessel Dr. Wolfgang Schuessel is Member of the Supervisory Board of RWE AG since March 1, 2010. He is Former Federal Chancellor of Austria. He is Member of the Board of Bertelsmann Stiftung. He studied Economics and Law at Universitaet Wien, where he also obtained his doctorate. Since 1975 he has held various functions within Austrian public administration. He is Member of the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board.

Ullrich Sierau Mr. Ullrich Sierau has been Member of the Supervisory Board at RWE AG since April 20, 2011. He has been Mayor of the City of Dortmund, Germany since August 2009. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company since April 20, 2011. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dortmunder Stadtwerke AG, Dortmunder Energie- und Wasserversorgung GmbH (DEW 21) KEB Holding AG, Klinikum Dortmund GmbH and Sparkasse Dortmund. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Emschergenossenschaft, KSBG Kommunale Verwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH, Medicos Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Schuechtermann-Schiller'sche Kliniken and Bad Rothenfelde GmbH & Co. KG. He studied spatial planning in Dortmund and planning in Oxford. Between 1983 and 1985 he took urban development traineeship with the state of Nordrhein-Westfalen (North Rhine-Westphalia, NRW). From 1986 to 1994, he worked at Ministry for Urban Development, Housing and Transport, NRW. From 1994 to 1999 he was Director of the Research Institute for Regional and Urban Development NRW. Between May 1999 and March 2005 he acted as Head of environment and planning at the City of Dortmund. From April 2005 till February 2007 he was Head of planning at the City of Dortmund. From February 2007 and October 2009 he was Director of the City administration of Dortmund and head of planning, urban development and infrastructure.

Ralf Sikorski Mr. Ralf Sikorski has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at RWE Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He also serves as Member of the Main Executive Board of IG Bergbau, Chemie and sits on the board of KSBG Kommunale Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH & Co. KG, KSBG Kommunale Verwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH, Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, RAG AG, RAG Deutsche Steinkohle AG, RWE Generation SE and RWE Power AG.