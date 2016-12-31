Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Name Description

Ross McInnes Mr. Ross McInnes is Chairman of the Board of Directors at SAFRAN S.A. since April 23, 2015. He started his career in 1977 with Kleinwort Benson bank, first of all in London then in Rio de Janeiro. In 1980, he joined Continental Bank (now Bank of America) in which he held several positions as Vice President in the corporate finance arm, in Chicago and then in Paris. In 1989, he chose to move to large multinational corporations and became Chief Financial Officer of Ferruzzi Corporation of America. The Ferruzzi Group controlled, in particular, Eridania Beghin-Say, of which he was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 1991, then a member of the Board of Directors in 1999. The following year, he joined Thomson-CSF (now Thales) as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and assisted in the group’s transformation until 2005. He then moved to PPR (Pinault-Printemps-La Redoute, now Kering) as Senior Vice President for Finance and Strategy, before joining the Supervisory Board of Generale de Santé in 2006. At the request of the Supervisory Board, he served as acting Chairman of the Management Board of Generale de Santé from March to June 2007. He subsequently held the position of Vice-Chairman of Macquarie Capital Europe, notably specializing in infrastructure investments. In March 2009, Ross McInnes joined Safran as special Advisor to the Chairman of the Executive Board, before becoming Executive Vice President, Economic and Financial Affairs in June of that year. He was a member of the Executive Board of Safran between July 2009 and April 2011.

Philippe Petitcolin Mr. Philippe Petitcolin serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director at SAFRAN S.A. since April 23, 2015. Philippe Petitcolin began his career in 1978 as export manager for Europrim before becoming export area manager for Filotex, a subsidiary of Alcatel-Alstom. In 1982, he was appointed Aviation Sales Director for Chester Cable in the US. He returned to Filotex in 1984 as export director. In 1988, he joined Labinal as deputy sales director before being appointed sales and Marketing Director of the company’s Aeronautical Systems Division and subsequently its managing director in 1995. Between 1999 and 2001 he was general manager of Labinal’s Filtrauto division, also serving as general manager of the friction materials business after the division was bought by Valeo. In May 2001, he was named Chief Executive Officer of Labinal (aviation), part of the Snecma group, before being appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in November 2004. He was then appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Snecma (Safran group) in 2006. Between 2011 and 2013, he was appointed President of Safran’s Defense and Security businesses, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sagem. From July 2013 to December 2014, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morpho and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sagem. He subsequently served as Chairman of Morpho from December 2014 to July 2015. At Safran’s Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2015, Philippe Petitcolin was appointed as a Director and then, by the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer. On April 23, 2015, he became a member of the Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD). In July 2015, Philippe Petitcolin was appointed Vice-Chairman of GIFAS (Groupement des industries françaises aéronautiques et spatiales) and in September 2015, he was appointed as a Director of Belcan Corporation, an engineering services company.

Christian Streiff Mr. Christian Streiff has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at SAFRAN S.A. since May 28, 2013. Christian Streiff his career working for the Saint-Gobain group, serving as Department Engineer of the Pipe Division in Halbergerhütte (Germany) from 1979 to 1982. He then served as Vice President of Planning and Strategy of the Fiber Reinforcements Division from 1982 to 1985, Manager of the Herzogenrath plant (Germany) between 1985 and 1988, General Manager of Vetrotex Deutschland (formerly Gevetex) (Germany) between 1989 and 1991, General Manager of Vetri (Italy) from 1992 to 1994, General Manager of Saint-Gobain Emballages from 1994 to 1997, Vice President, Pipe Division and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pont-à-Mousson SA from 1997 to 2001, Head of Abrasives and Ceramics & Plastics Divisions (Paris and Boston – USA), Group Chief Operating Officer from 2001 to 2004 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer from 2004 to 2005. In 2006, Christian Streiff was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Airbus and a member of the Managing Board of EADS (European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company). From 2007 to 2009, Christian Streiff was Chairman of the Executive Board of PSA Peugeot-Citroën. He is also the author of a novel, Kriegspiel (Éditions La Nuée Bleue, 2000), and of J’étais un homme pressé (Éditions du Cherche Midi, 2014). Christian Streiff brings to the Board his experience as an executive and Director of international industrial groups, an in-depth knowledge of the Group’s businesses and competitive environment, and his expertise in business strategy and mergers & acquisitions.

Eric Dalbies Mr. Eric Dalbies is Executive Vice President of Strategy and M&A, Member of the Executive at SAFRAN S.A. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique (1987) and Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique et de l'Espace (1992), he joined Societe Europeenne de Propulsion (SEP, now part of Snecma) in 1992, starting as System Design Engineer with the advanced engines department, then Chief Engineer for the HM7 and Vinci. In 2005, he was named Head of rocket engine programs at Snecma. He moved to fellow Group company Turbomeca in 2005, as Head of Information Technology, before being named Deputy to the President and Head of the Safran+ improvement initiative in 2008. He was subsequently appointed as its Vice President for Information Technology in 2011.

Frederic Bourges Mr. Frederic Bourges is Director representing employees of SAFRAN S.A. He was also appointed as Member of the Appointments (Nominating) and Compensation Committee of the Company. After holding various positions, he currently works as a technician in the adhesive bonding segment and as HSE representative in the Industrial Methods Department. Between 2004 and 2005, he was employee representative Director at Snecma. From 2005 to 2014, he has been CGT central trade union delegate at Snecma.

Eliane Carre-Copin Ms. Eliane Carre-Copin serves as Director representing employee shareholders of SAFRAN S.A. since May 2016. After working as PA to the Chairmen of Snecma between 1992 and 1997, she was then appointed as a project manager for the Group International Affairs Department, where she deepened her knowledge of the Group’s various entities and their international markets. She is currently Group Assistant Compliance Director, specializing in commercial compliance and anti-corruption measures. In this role, she covers compliance matters concerning the international partners of the Group’s entities and helps train employees about Safran’s compliance program. in brings to the Board her view of Safran from an employee shareholder’s perspective as well as an in-depth knowledge of the Group and its markets. She holds a degree in English from the University of Lille and is also a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Advancia.

Patrick Gandil Mr. Patrick Gandil has served as Director - Representative of the French State of SAFRAN S.A. since May 28, 2013. He started his career in 1979 at the French Ministry for Public Works, where he worked for 15 years taking on a variety of responsibilities. From 1995 to 1997, he served as Deputy Director of the Office for the Minister of Civil Service, State Reform and Decentralization. From 1997 to 1999, he was the Head of the Department responsible for airbases at the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGAC). Then from 1999 to 2003, he joined the French Ministry for Public Works, Housing, Transportation and Tourism as Director of Road Services. In 2003, he became the Director of the Office of the Minister for Public Works, Housing, Transportation, Tourism and the Sea, then Secretary-General of this ministry in 2005, as well as Advisor to the Minister. He has been Director General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry for Ecology, Energy, Sustainable Development and Land-Use Planning since 2007. Patrick Gandil brings to the Board his experience and expertise in the aerospace industry (particularly civil aviation), as well as an in-depth knowledge of the Group and its products and markets.

Vincent Imbert Mr. Vincent Imbert has been Director – proposed by the French State of SAFRAN S.A. since April 2015. He started his career at the French Directorate General of Weapons Procurement (DGA) in 1981, managing programs (Director of the PR4G (radios for the army) RITA and RITA enhancement programs and then Director of the Char Leclerc program for France and the United Arab Emirates). In 1998, he became Director of the technical school of Bourges, responsible for the assessment and testing of pyrotechnic, artillery and ground missile systems. In 2000, he was appointed Force System Architect, responsible for directing and managing prospective studies to prepare the army’s future defense and weapons systems. In 2003, he was appointed technical advisor to the Deputy Head of the DGA, and became Director of the Department of Defense Programs (SPART) in 2004. In 2006, he also became Director of the Department of Observation Programs, Telecommunication and Information (SPOTI) of the DGA. In 2009, he was responsible for setting up the technical department at the DGA, which he subsequently managed. In June 2013, he was appointed Executive Vice President of the DGA. Vincent Imbert brings to the Board an in-depth knowledge of the Group’s products and markets and particularly his expertise in the areas of defense and strategy.

Xavier Lagarde Mr. Xavier Lagarde has served as a Director of SAFRAN S.A. since April 21, 2011. He joined Sagem in 1974 as a Research Engineer at the Avionics R&D Unit at the Pontoise Center. He later became Head of development for new generation inertial navigation systems. In 1981, he became the head of this unit. In 1986, Xavier Lagarde became Deputy Director of the Sagem R&D Center in Argenteuil, specialized in inertial technologies and optronics, navigation, observation and weapon aiming equipment and systems primarily dedicated to naval and ground applications. In 1987, he became Director of the R&D Center in Éragny dedicated to missile guidance systems and equipment, disk memories for civil applications and bubble memories for military and space applications. From 1989 to 2001, he was Director of Human Resources of the Sagem group and, from 1999 to 2000, also Executive Director of Société de Fabrication d’Instruments de Mesure (SFIM). In 2001, Xavier Lagarde was appointed Industrial and Quality Director of the Sagem group. In 2005, he held the position of Quality Director at Safran. The following year, he became Executive Vice President of the Communications Division of Safran, which was sold in 2008. Then, from 2009 to 2011, he was Executive Vice President of the Group’s Quality, Audit and Risk Department. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of Sagem between 2001 and 2005, then a member of the Supervisory Board of Safran from 2005 to 2007 and subsequently a member of the Executive Board of Safran between 2007 and 2011, before becoming a member of the Board of Directors of Safran. Xavier Lagarde has also served on the Labor Relations Tribunal in Paris since 2005.

Daniel Mazaltarim Mr. Daniel Mazaltarim serves as Director representing employees of SAFRAN S.A. since November 2014. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. He has been a Group employee for 15 years. He started his career as quality assurance manager at Hispano-Suiza before joining Safran Consulting in 2004, first as a consultant then subsequently as a manager. n June 2014, he became a member of the progress initiative department of Snecma's Military Engines division as a Black Belt. Mr. Mazaltarim holds a Ph.D. in geology from University of Strasbourg, a postgraduate diploma (Diplôme d'études supérieures spécialisées) in management from Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Paris (Sorbonne Business Graduate School) and a Business Certificate from the American University of Paris.

Lucie Muniesa Ms. Lucie Muniesa is Director - Representative of the French State at SAFRAN S.A. since February 2016. She began her career at France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), before being appointed as deputy head of the Market Concentrations and State Subsidies Department at the Directorate General for competition policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control in 2002. In 2004, she joined the French State Investment Agency (APE) as deputy to the heads of the “Energy, Chemicals and Other Investments” and “La Poste – France Telecom” divisions, before being named Secretary General of the APE in 2007. In 2010, she joined Radio France as Chief Financial Officer then Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Purchasing, Legal Affairs and Own Resources Development. In 2014, she was appointed as Director and Deputy Secretary General at the French Ministry of Culture and Communication. Since February 2016, Lucie Muniesa has held the position of Deputy Director General of the APE.

Giovanni Bisignani Mr. Giovanni Bisignani serves as an Independent Director of SAFRAN S.A. since April 21, 2011. He is also Member of the Company’s Appointments (Nominating) and Compensation Committee. Apart from his current duties at the Company, he is Director and Member of the Nominating and Governance Committee at Aircastle Limited. He started his career at First National Citibank. Between 1976 and 1989, he held several senior positions at the energy company ENI and with the Italian industrial conglomerate IRI. From 1994 to 1998, he was President of Tirrenia di Navigazione, and from 1998 to 2001, he was CEO of SM Logistics. He subsequently served as Administrative Director, then CEO and Managing Director, of Alitalia from 1989 to 1994; Chairman of the Association of European Airlines (AEA) in 1992, and Chairman of Galileo International, between 1993 and 1994. In 2001, he launched OPODO, the first European travel portal, owned by Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa. Mr. Giovanni Bisignani was Director General and CEO of IATA, between 2002 and 2011. During his term of office, Mr. Bisignani made a series of structural reforms which led to profound changes in the air transport sector. Mr. Giovanni Bisignani graduated from the Universita degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza, Economics and Business. Later on, he became assistant professor. He also attended the International Teachers Program at the Harvard Business School in Boston, United States. He has been a visiting Professor at the University of Cranfield since 2012, and has received the honorary title Doctor honoris causa.

Jean-Lou Chameau Dr. Jean-Lou Chameau serves as an Independent Director of SAFRAN S.A. since April 21, 2011. Jean-Lou Chameau obtained an Engineering diploma at Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers in 1976, and then continued his studies at Stanford University, where he graduated with a Masters in Civil Engineering in 1977, followed by a Ph.D. in seismic engineering in 1980. Jean-Lou Chameau started his teaching career at Purdue University (US), where he taught from 1980 to 1991, before joining Georgia Tech as professor and head of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He left this position in 1994 to become Chairman of the international geotechnical engineering company, Golder Associates Inc. He returned to teach at Georgia Tech two years later, where he became dean of the College of Engineering in the US. In 2001, he was promoted to the position of provost, which he occupied until 2006. From 2006 to June 2013, Jean-Lou Chameau was the President of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Jean-Lou Chameau is a member of the National Academy of Engineering in the United States and of the Académie des Technologies in France. He has been President of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) (Saudi Arabia) since July 2013. Jean-Lou Chameau brings to the Board his experience as a Director of an international group as well as his expertise in research, technological development and innovation and his in-depth knowledge of North America and the Middle East.

Monique Cohen Ms. Monique Cohen has been an Independent Director of SAFRAN S.A. since May 28, 2013. She is a Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. Apart from her current duties at the Company, she serves as Chair of the Board of Directors: of Wallet SA (Belgium), Wallet Investissement 1 SA (Belgium), Wallet Investissement 2 SA (Belgium), Proxima Investissement (Luxembourg); chair of Trocadéro Participations II SAS, Director of Societe de financement local (SFIL), Altran Technologies SA(1), Financiere MidMarket SAS, Apax Partners MidMarket SAS, BuyWay Personal Finance Belgium SA (Belgium), BuyWay Tech SA (Belgium), SEP Altitude; Member of the Supervisory Board: JC Decaux (1), Global Project SAS, Trocadero Participations SAS; Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Altamir Amboise Gerance SA and Managing Partner: Societe Civile Fabadari. She started her career at Paribas as Assistant Finance Manager from 1980 to 1987. At Paribas, which later became BNP Paribas, she successively held the positions of Administrative Officer of Courcoux Bouvet – a brokerage firm and subsidiary of Paribas – between 1987 and 1990, Head of equity syndication and brokerage activities from 1990 to 1999, and Global Head of Equity Business from 1999 to 2000. Since 2000, she has been an Executive Partner of Apax Partners France, which focuses on investments in the business and financial services sector. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) since June 2011. Ms. Monique Cohen is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique (1976) and has a Masters degree in Mathematics.

Odile Desforges Ms. Odile Desforges serves as an Independent Director of SAFRAN S.A. since April 21, 2011. She is Chairwoman of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. She also was appointed Member of the Company's Strategy & Major Projects Committee. Apart from her current duties at the Company she is Director and Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee at Sequana; Director and Member of the Audit Committee at Dessault Systems, as well as Vice President of Alumni Association of Ecole Centrale de Pari. She began her career as research analyst at the French Transport Research Institute (Institut de Recherche des transports). In 1981, she joined the Renault Group as planning officer for the Automobile Planning Department before becoming product engineer on the R19, then M1 segment (1983-1985). In 1986 she moved to the Purchasing Department as head of the Exterior Equipment department. She was later appointed Director of Body Hardware Purchasing for the joint Renault Volvo Purchasing Organization in 1992 and for Renault alone in 1994. In March 1999, she became Executive Vice-President of the Renault VI-Mack Group, in charge of 3P (Product Planning, Product Development and Purchasing Project). In January 2001, she was appointed President of the AB Volvo Group’s 3P Business Unit. On March 1, 2003, Ms. Desforges became Senior Vice-President, Purchasing, Chair and CEO of the Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization (RNPO) and member of the Renault Management Committee. On March 1, 2009, she became Director, Engineering and Quality, and a member of Renault’s Executive Committee. Ms. Odile Desforges graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1973.

Jean-Marc Forneri Mr. Jean-Marc Forneri serves as an Independent Director of SAFRAN S.A. since April 21, 2011. He began his career at the General Finance Inspectorate in 1984. Then in 1987, he became an Advisor to the French Minister of Finance and rapporteur for the Commission on Estate Taxes (French Ministry of Finance). Between 1988 and 1994, he was Director and CEO of Skis Rossignol. He was then appointed Managing Partner of Worms et Cie in 1994, where he was responsible for the investment bank. In 1996, he was appointed Chairman of Credit Suisse First Boston France and Vice-Chairman of Credit Suisse First Boston Europe, where he was an advisor on major merger and acquisition projects. In 2004, he founded Bucéphale Finance, a corporate finance advisory services firm, of which he became Chairman. Jean-Marc Forneri brings to the Board his vision as an entrepreneur and business developer and his experience as an executive and Director of international industrial and banking groups, as well as expertise in the areas of finance, strategy and governance (nominations and compensation).

Elisabeth Lulin Ms. Elisabeth Lulin has served as an Independent Director of SAFRAN S.A. since April 21, 2011. She began her career at the French General Finance Inspectorate (1991-1994), before joining the Prime Minister’s office as Research Analyst, then technical advisor. From 1996 to 1998, she served as Head of the Marketing and External Communication Unit at France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Alongside these duties, Elisabeth Lulin has also held various teaching posts. She taught at École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris, and was a lecturer at the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (1998-1999) and at the Conservatoire des Arts et Métiers (1995-1999). From September 2010 to March 2012, she served as senior advisor at Monitor Group, a strategy consulting firm. She is currently Chief Executive Officer of Paradigmes et caetera, a research and consulting firm dedicated to benchmarking and innovation, which she founded in 1998. Elisabeth Lulin brings to the Board an entrepreneurial vision and her experience as a Director of industrial and banking groups, as well as expertise in the areas of finance, strategy and innovation.