SAHAM Assurance SA (SAH.CS)

Name Description

Mehdi Tazi Mr. Mehdi Tazi serves as Chairman of the Board of SAHAM Assurance SA. He began his professional career in 1999 at KPMG Consulting France. In 2005, he joined Saham Group as Development Director. In 2008, he was appointed Managing Director of Isaaf Mondial Assistance, where he previously served as Deputy Managing Director. Mr. Tazi obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the INSEAD and also received a degree from the Telecom SudParis.

Driss Benchaffai Mr. Driss Benchaffai is Deputy Managing Director in charge of Support and Finance at CNIA Saada Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined Accenture in Paris in 2000 as Consultant, a position he held until 2009. He joined the Company in 2010 as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Program. He is Engineer of Public Works and obtained a degree in Engineering from the ESTP (France) in 2000.

Youssef Benabdellah Mr. Youssef Benabdellah is Deputy Managing Director in charge of Management Control of CNIA Saada Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 2006. He began his professional career in 1997 by joining Heymo Ingeneria in Madrid. He returned to Morocco in 2000 and joined Arthur Andersen as a Consultant. After obtaining a degree in Engineering from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Industrielles in Lille in 1998, Mr. Benabdellah received an Engineering degree in Industrial Management and Organization from ICAI Madrid, the school of engineering of the Comillas Pontifical University.

Fouad Benchekroun Mr. Fouad Benchekroun has been Deputy Managing Director in charge of Key Accounts at CNIA Saada Assurance SA since 2012. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Previously, he was Deputy Managing Director in charge of Personal & Professional Markets Development at the Company. He joined Es Saada in 1994. Mr. Benchekroun obtained a Masters degree in Mathematics from the Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse (the Paul Sabatier University) in1986. He also received a Masters degree in Industrial Technology from the ENSIGC of Toulouse (the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Toulouse) in 1989, as well as a postgraduate degree in Computer Science and Mathematical Models from the Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse (the Paul Sabatier University). He also holds a Masters degree in Automated Information Systems Management from the ESC Toulouse.

Abdelwahab Elaissaoui Mr. Abdelwahab Elaissaoui is Deputy Managing Director in charge of Actuary and Reinsurance of CNIA Saada Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 2007. Mr. Elaissaoui was Director of Studies and Technical Support at Axa Assurance Maroc between 1991 and 2007. He obtained a Masters degree in Statistics from the University Paris IV (the Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV)) in 1985. In 1989, he received a Diploma in Statistics option Actuarial Science from the same University.

Gilbert Nasarre Mr. Gilbert Nasarre has served as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Development of Individual & Professional Markets of CNIA Saada Assurance SA since 2012. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He began his professional career as Team Leader within MAAF Group. In 1989, Mr. Nasarre joined MAIF Group as Head of Network Directorate, the function he held until he became Head of Distribution Directorate of the group. Mr. Nasarre is Fellow of the l'Institut National du Marketing (Paris).

Mohamed Elalamy Mr. Mohamed Elalamy has been Executive Director at CNIA Saada Assurance SA since May 31, 2011. With over 30 years of experience in the Insurance sector, Mr. Elalamy began his professional career as Director of Risk Management and Brokerage within Al Wataniya, the function he held from 1973 to 1978. After serving as Director of Sidarsa (Societe d'Assurance et de Reassurance), he joined Agma in 1989 (Societe de Courtage en Assurance) as Managing Director. He was also Chairman of the Board of FNACAM. He obtained a degree in Veterinary from the University of Brussels (the Brussels University) in 1972.

Souad Naciri Ms. Souad Naciri is Assistant General Manager, Corporate Market Development at CNIA Saada Assurance SA. She is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Ms. Naciri joined the Company in 2005 and served as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Development of Markets and Enterprises until 2010. She began her professional career in 1990 in Al Amane, where she worked for two years in Business Risk and later became Head of Business Risk department. In 1998, she joined an insurance company in Zurich as Technical Director for life and non-life insurance, as well as Deputy Director, Corporate and Director, Corporate. Ms. Naciri obtained a degree in Engineering from the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Physique, which is a part of the Universite de Strasbourg, in 1989. She also holds an Executive Education diploma and completed Strategic Management Program from IMD in Lausanne in 1999.

Kofi Bucknor Mr. Kofi Bucknor is Non-Executive Director of CNIA Saada Assurance SA. He was also appointed as Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Alain Demissy Mr. Alain Demissy is Non-Executive Director of CNIA Saada Assurance SA. He was also appointed as Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.