Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)

Name Description

Guler Sabanci Ms. Guler Sabanci has served as Chairman of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since May 18, 2007. She worked for the Tire and Tire Reinforcement Materials Group of the Holding in different executive positions, participating in the establishment and operation of the companies. She currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Sabanci Holding and also the President of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci University, Sabanci Foundation and the Board of Sakip Sabanci Museum. Ms. Sabanci received her Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Bogazici Universitesi (Bosphorus University).

Zafer Kurtul Mr. Zafer Kurtul has served as Board Member and CEO of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since July 19, 2010. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as President of Financial Services of the Company from June 8, 2009, and served as Banking Unit President. Mr. Kurtul joined Akbank in 1998 as Executive Vice President and served as CEO between November 2000 and June 2009. In June 2009, Mr. Kurtul was appointed as Vice Chairman. Previously, he served in executive positions at Citibank, BNP-Ak-Dresdner Bank and Societe Generale. Mr. Kurtul has a Bachelors degree from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Business Administration and an MBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is accredited as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Erol Sabanci Mr. Erol Sabanci has served as Vice Chairman of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since May 18, 2007. He is Honorary Chairman and Consultant to the Board of Akbank, where he previously served as Chairman and Managing Director. He has been working in Akbank since 1967. He previously acted as Chairman of Sabanci Bank; Board Member of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi, and Member of Institute Internationale D'Etudes Bancaires. Mr. Sabanci has a Bachelors degree in Commerce from Manchester College of Commerce.

Baris Oran Mr. Baris Oran has served as Chief Financial Officer of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since January 22, 2016. Until January 22, 2016, he served as Head of Finance, Planning and Reporting of the Company. He is also performing as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He received his BA in Business Administration and MBA degrees from Bogazici Universitesi of Istanbul, and University of Georgia, in 1995 and 1998, respectively. He started his career in PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Istanbul) as Auditor in 1995, followed by various supervisory and analysis positions in Audit, Finance and Treasury in Sara Lee Corporation (Chicago) until 2003. He was working as a Senior Manager in Ernst and Young (Minneapolis), before joining Kordsa Global. He joined Kordsa Global in 2006, first as an Internal Audit Director and he was appointed as Global Finance Director in 2007. He is the member of Brisa, Enerjisa, Teknosa, Carrefoursa, Yunsa, Avivasa, Cimsa, Akcansa and Temsa Board of Directors.

Haluk Dincer Mr. Haluk Dincer has served as President of Insurance Unit of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since June 2016. Prior to that, he had acted as President of Retailing and Insurance Unit of the Company between March 22, 2010 and June 2016, and as President of Retailing Unit of the Company between 2004 and March 22, 2010. Mr. Dincer has held important leadership positions within the group since joining Sabanci in 1995. Haluk Dincer is a member of the Brookings International Advisory Council. Mr. Dincer is also an Executive Committee Member of B20 Turkey. Previously, Haluk Dincer was the President of TUSIAD – Turkish Industry & Business Association, and acted as the Chairman of DEIK / Turkish-American Business Council for three consecutive terms. Mr. Dincer earned a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1985 and an M.B.A. in 1988, both from the University of Michigan.

Mehmet Gocmen Mr. Mehmet Gocmen has served as President of Energy Unit of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since June 2014. He was President of Cement Unit in the Company from July 20, 2009 until June 2014 and President of Human Resources Unit from August 1, 2008 until July 20, 2009. After holding various posts in Celik Halat and Lafarge, he worked in Akcansa as General Manager between 2003 and 2008. Mr. Gocmen received his Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Middle East Technical University in 1981, and his Masters degree in Industrial Engineering from Syracuse University in 1983.

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu Mr. Mehmet Hacikamiloglu serves as President of Industry Unit of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi (Bosphorus University) Civil Engineering Department in 1993 and attained his Executive MBA at Sabanci Universitesi in 2001. He also holds a Masters degree from Istanbul Universitesi. He started his career in 1992 as Field Engineer at Ustay Insaat A.S. He joined Sabanci Group in 1993 and held respectively the positions of Ready-mix Concrete Chief and Investment Planning Chief in Betonsa. He worked as Strategy Development and Planning Manager in Akcansa between 1997-1999 and as Company Manager in Agregasa between 1999-2001. He became Finance Coordinator in Akcansa in 2001. In 2003, he joined Cimsa as Deputy General Manager in charge of Financial and Administrative Affairs. Then he became the General Manager of Cimsa in 2006. He has been working as Akcansa General Manager since September 2014.

Seyfettin Koseoglu Mr. Seyfettin Ata Koseoglu serves as President of Strategy & Business Development Unit of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi, Department of Mechanical Engineering and afterwards he completed his post graduate degree in Lehigh University, Department of Electrical Engineering and MBA degree in Boston University. After starting his banking career at Iktisat Bankasi, Mr. Koseoglu worked at Finansbank from its foundation until 1994 as Executive Vice President responsible for Investment Banking, Treasury and Capital Markets, Assets Management and International Relations. Between 1994-1999, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, one of the biggest investment banks of the United States, as the Managing Director responsible for Investment Banking activities in Turkey, Greece and Egypt. Afterwards, he settled in Paris and assumed the Senior Banker / Managing Director role responsible for Turkey and Middle East in Societe Generale Investment Banking Department. Between 2000-2005, he worked in London/Istanbul for Credit Suisse First Boston Bank as Managing Director/CEO and was responsible for investment banking activities, including corporate financing, project financing, capital markets, fixed income and derivative products. He joined BNP Paribas / TEB Group in 2006 as a senior banker. He acted as Chairman of the Board and CEO at TEB Investment.

Meral Kurdas Ms. Meral Eredenk Kurdas has served as President of Human Resources Unit of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since January 1, 2017. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi (Bosphorus University) Business Administration Department in 1985, attained her Executive MBA at Manchester Business School and her Executive MIS at Bogazici Universitesi (Bosphorus University) in 2001. She started her career in 1985 as Management Trainee at Interbank, worked at Garanti Yatirim as Assistant General Manager of marketing and private banking department between the years 1994-1997. During 1997-2000 she worked as Head of Corporate Marketing at Yapi Kredi Bank. She joined Sabanci Group in 2002 and worked as General Manager of Ak Pension until 2007. After the merger of Ak Pension and Aviva Life and Pension, she has worked as General Manager of Avivasa since October 31st, 2007. As of January 1st 2017, she has been working as Human Resources Group President at Sabanci Holding.

Mevlut Aydemir Mr. Mevlut Aydemir has served as Advisor of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since 2015. He was Board Member of the Company from May 11, 2010 until 2015. He was also Member of the Finance, Corporate Management, Governance and Early Identification of Risk committees of the Company. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as Head of Financing and Tax Management. He also acted as Member of the Finance Committee of the Holding. He served as a public accountant with the Ministry of Finance during the years 1972-1981, carried out various functions at Sabanci Holding since 1981, and served as a Member of the Board of Directors at the group companies. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Economics.

Faruk Bilen Mr. Faruk Bilen has served as Advisor of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since January 22, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer of the Company between September 1997 and January 22, 2016. After working several years in different companies both in Turkey and abroad, he joined the Sabanci Group in 1996. He acts as Board Member of various companies of the Sabanci Group. Mr. Bilen received his degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Pennsylvania, and another degree in Finance from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He completed his MBA degree in Harvard Business School.

Bulent Bozdogan Mr. Bulent Bozdogan serves as Head of Internal Audit and Compliance of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. Prior to his appointment he was performing as Vice President of Finance and Purchasing of Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. from January 1, 2009 to December 1, 2009. He was acting as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., from November 29, 2006. He served as Board Member of the Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. until 2006. He worked in Unilever as Cost Accounting Manager. For nine years, he worked in the Trade, Finance and Human Resources Departments in various positions. In 1991, he joined Brisa as Vice President responsible for Finance, Planning, Procurement and Control. In January 2001, he was appointed as Purchasing and Chief Financial Officer of DUSA International, a subsidiary of DuPont, in the United States. Mr. Bozdogan received a Bachelor degree from Middle East Technical University.

Isin Celebi Dr. Isin Celebi has served as Board Member of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since May 2012. He has a metallurgical engineering degree from Middle East Technical University, a postgraduate degree in the same field from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi (ITU), and a Master degree in Economics from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Political Science (AUSBF). After working at the State Planning Organization (DPT) and various companies, he was elected as a member of the Turkish Parliament and appointed as a minister. He currently works as a consultant for various companies. Dr. Celebi has been a Director of Sabanci Holding since May 2012. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Nafiz Paker Dr. Nafiz Can Paker serves as Board Member of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. He received his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Technische Universitaet Berlin and continued his education at Yildiz Teknik Universitesi to receive his PhD in mechanical engineering and at Columbia University for his MBA (1973). Starting his professional career at Turk Henkel in 1971, he held various senior positions in the company, and served as the general manager (from 1984) and president of the Board of Directors until 2004. He still serves as an executive at B.O.Y. Consulting which he founded in 2004. Paker held positions on the boards of several private companies and civil society organizations such as the Sabanci Holding, Sabanci University, Dedeman Holding, Goldern Horn Ventures, Turkish Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (TUSIAD), Istanbul Culture and Arts Foundation (IKSV), The Open Society Foundation in Turkey and Robert College. He served as the Chairman of TESEV (Turkish Economic and Social Studies Foundation) between 1997 and 2015. Currently he is the Chairman of Board at Inovent A.S., Board Member at Akbank, and a founding member of PODEM (Center for Public Policy and Democracy Studies), an Istanbul based think tank established in 2015. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Serra Sabanci Ms. Serra Sabanci has served as Board Member of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since May 18, 2007. She also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. She started her career at Temsa. She participated in Institute of Directors (IoD) seminars and courses on board membership and mergers and acquisitions in London. She is a Member of the Board of the Sabanci Foundation and various Sabanci Group companies. Ms. Sabanci graduated from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi with a degree in Economics, and also received a Masters degree from University of Portsmouth. She was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company between May 18, 2007 and 2012.

Suzan Sabanci Dincer Ms. Suzan Sabanci Dincer serves as Board Member of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. She is the Chairman and Executive Board Member of Akbank. She is also a board member of Sabanci Holding. She began her career in banking in 1986 and joined Akbank in 1989. She is a member of the Institute of International Finance Board of Directors and Emerging Markets Advisory Board, Harvard University’s Global Advisory Council, Harvard Business School’s Global Leaders Circle, and Harvard Business School Istanbul Advisory Board. She founded Akbank's International Advisory Board, a platform to discuss and evaluate global and local economic developments and their strategic implications for Turkey. She also sits on the Chatham House Panel of Senior Advisers. From 2010 to 2014, she served as the chairman of the Turkish-British Business Council for two terms. She is on the Board of Directors of the Global Relations Forum and a TUSIAD (Turkish Industry and Business Association) member. She is also the Luxembourg Honorary Consul in Istanbul. In 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II awarded her the title of "Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE)" in recognition of her proactive and influential contributions to the development of Turkey-UK relations. In 2014, she was given the Order of Civil Merit (Orden del Merito Civil) of the Kingdom of Spain by King Felipe VI of Spain for her contributions to the relations between the two countries and for her support to the cultural convergence. She is strongly committed to social responsibility activities and assumes various positions in the fields of culture, education, the promotion of entrepreneurship and environmental protection: she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci University, as well as a founding member and board member of Endeavor Turkey and of the Advisory Board of Akbank Sanat. She holds a BA in Finance from Richmond College of Richmond University in the UK and an MBA from Boston University in the USA.

Sevil Sabanci Sabanci Ms. Sevil Sabanci Sabanci has served as Board Member of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Inc. since May 18, 2007. She also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Early Risk Identification Committee of the Company. She was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company until 2015. She worked in the Sabanci Group companies in different managerial positions, and was Member of the Board from 1997 to 2001. She was Board Member of Turkan Sabanci School for the Blind, and Vice Chairman of the Turkish Horseback Riding Federation. She currently acts as Member of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci University and the Board of Sakip Sabanci Museum. She is also Member of TUSIAD. She graduated from Marmara Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.