Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

Name Description

Anil Chaudhary Shri. Anil Kumar Chaudhary is a Finance Director, Whole Time Director of Steel Authority Of India Ltd. He has experience in Finance. He holds ICWA, ICSI, L.LB, PG Diploma in Pers/Business Management. He is Director of Mjunction Services Ltd.

Kalyan Maity Shri. Kalyan Maity is a Director - Raw Material & Logistics, Whole Time Director of Steel Authority Of India Ltd. He is BE (Hons) in Mining. He has experience areas of Mining and issues relating to Raw Materials management for steel plants.

Ganesh Vishwakarma Shri. Ganesh Vishwakarma is a Director - Projects & Business Planning, Director of the Company. He is Executive Director of NMDC.

Urvilla Khat Ms. Urvilla Khati serves as Government Nominee Director of the Company She is a Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel.