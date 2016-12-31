Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)

Name Description

Jose Alvarez Alvarez Mr. Jose Antonio Alvarez Alvarez serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since November 25, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President of Financial Management and Investor Relations of Bank since 2004. He joined the Bank in 2002. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago and a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Universidade de Santiago de Compostela (USC).

Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Mr. Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo serves as Fourth Vice Chairman, Executive Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since January 1, 2015. Prior to this, he has served as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander SA since October 7, 1988. He acts as Member of the Executive, Audit and Compliance, International, Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Bank. Previously, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, between 1988 and 1994. He is Non-Executive Director of Vocento SA and Non-Executive Chairman of NH Hoteles SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and also he is Government Attorney.

Matias Pedro Rodriguez Inciarte Mr. Matias Pedro Rodriguez Inciarte serves as Third Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Banco Santander, S.A. He has been on the Bank's Board since October 7, 1988. He also serves as Chairman of the Risk Committee and Member of the Executive Committee of the Bank. Between 1981 and 1982, he acted as Minister of the Presidency of the Spanish Government. In addition, he has served as Non-Executive Director of Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto), Non-Executive Chairman of Banco Santander Totta, Non-Executive Director of Financiera Ponferrada and Chairman of Fundacion Principe de Asturias. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and he is State Economist.

Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Mr. Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero serves as Third Vice Chairman, Non-Executive Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since 2014. Before that, he acted as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Bank since June 24, 2002. In addition, he has been International Advisor in Goldman Sachs, Secretary in State of Economy, General Secretary of Commerce, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Pastor, Non-Executive Director of Campofrio Food Group and Amadeus IT Holding SA. He also serves as Chairman of the Centre for Economic Policy Research in London, Member of the Group of Thirty of Washington, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Instituto de Empresa and Non-Executive Chairman of Aviva Grupo Corporativo and Aviva Vida y Pensiones SA. In addition, he worked as State Economist and served as Office Manager of Banco de Espana. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1962.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown Mr. Bruce Neil Carnegie-Brown serves as First Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since 25 November 2014. He is currently non-executive chairman of moneysupermarket.com Group Plc and Aon UK Ltd and a non-executive director of Santander UK Plc. He was previously founder and managing partner of the quoted private equity division of 3i Group plc, president and CEO of Marsh Europe and has held various positions at JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. He was also lead independent director at Close Brothers Group plc (2008-2014) and Catlin Group Ltd (2010-2014). He holds a Masters degree in English Language and Literature from University of Oxford.

Jose Garcia Cantera Mr. Jose Antonio Garcia Cantera serves as Chief Financial Officer of Banco Santander, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President of Global Wholesale Banking of Banco Santander SA since May 21, 2012. Before that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Espanol de Credito SA (Banesto), an affiliate of the Company. He has also acted as Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Banesto. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree as well as a degree in Industrial Engineering, both from Instituto de Empresa,

Jaime Perez Renovales Mr. Jaime Perez Renovales serves as Chief Human Resource Officer, Secretary of Banco Santander, S.A. since 2016. He will lead the newly-created Division of General Secretariat and Human Resources, which will integrate the areas of Legal and Tax and all the areas which were under the former division of Human Resources, Organization and Costs. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Assistant General Secretary of Banco Santander SA until 2011. He joined the Group in 2003 as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto). In March 2009, he was appointed as Executive Vice President of Banco Santander and Assistant General Secretary.

Juan Manuel Cendoya Mendez de Vigo Mr. Juan Manuel Cendoya Mendez de Vigo serves as Executive Vice President of Communication, Corporate Marketing and Research of Banco Santander, S.A. since July 2001. He is former Manager of the Legal and Tax Department of Bankinter SA, from 1999 to 2001.

Juan Guitard Marin Mr. Juan Guitard Marin serves as Executive Vice President of Internal Auditing of Banco Santander, S.A. since March 15, 2009. He is former General Secretary of the Board of Banco Santander de Negocios, from 1994 to 1999, and Manager of the Investment Banking Department of the Bank, from 1999 to 2000. He re-joined the Bank in 2002, being appointed as Executive Vice President and Non-Member Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors

Magda Salarich Fernandez de Valderrama Ms. Magda Salarich Fernandez de Valderrama serves as Executive Vice President of Consumer Finance of Banco Santander, S.A. since 2008. She joined the Bank in 2008. Previously, she has held several positions in the Automobile industry, including the position of Director and Executive Vice President of Citroen Espana and Head of Commerce and Marketing for Europe of Citroen Automobiles

Jose Doncel Razola Mr. Jose Francisco Doncel Razola serves as Chief Financial Accounting and Control Officer of Banco Santander, S.A. since 2014. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Jose Maria Nus Badia Mr. Jose Maria Nus Badia serves as Chief Risk Officer of Banco Santander, S.A. He has also served as Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Espanol de Credito SA.

Jacques Ripoll Mr. Jacques Ripoll serves as Managing Director of Global Banking and Markets of Banco Santander, S.A. since January 1, 2015. Prior to this, he was responsible for Global Wholesale Banking Santander UK

Ana Botin-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Ms. Ana Patricia Botin-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander, S.A. since September 10, 2014. Prior to this, she was Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Santander UK plc of the company. She has been on the Bank's Board since February 4, 1989. She also serves as Member of the Executive, International and Technology, Productivity and Quality Committees of the Bank. She has acted as Executive Chairman of Banco Espanol de Credito SA (Banesto). She joined the Bank after working at JP Morgan between 1981 and 1988. She served as Executive Chairman of Banesto from 2002 to 2010. In addition, she has served as Non-Executive Director of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and Member of the International Advisory Board of the New York Stock Exchange and the Georgetown University. She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Bryn Mawr College.

Ignacio Benjumea Cabeza de Vaca Mr. Ignacio Benjumea Cabeza de Vaca serves as Non-Executive Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since September 1, 2015. He will serve as General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of the Bank till September 1, 2015. He also served as Executive Vice President of the Bank. In addition, he acts as Non-Member Secretary of the Bank's Executive, Risk, Audit and Compliance, Nominating and Remuneration, International and Technology, Productivity and Quality Committees. He joined the Bank in 1987 as General Secretary of Banco Santander de Negocios. He has also served as Director of Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles, Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA, Sociedad Rectora de la Bolsa de Madrid SA and La Union Resinera Espanola SA. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Deusto in 1974 and obtained a degree from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in 1975. He is Government Attorney.

Javier Botin-Sanz de Sautuola y O'Shea Mr. Javier Botin-Sanz de Sautuola y O'Shea serves as Non-Executive Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since July 25, 2004. He has also acted as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JB Capital Markets Sociedad de Valores SA. He also collaborates with numerous not-for-profit institutions in addition to his work in the financial sector. Since 2014, He has been the executive chairman of the Fundación Botín and trustee of the Fundación Princesa de Gerona. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law.

Homaira Akbari Dr. Homaira Akbari serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since September 27, 2016. She has extensive experience and deep domain knowledge in software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobility and security technologies. She is currently President and CEO of AKnowledge Partners, LLC, an international advisory firm providing services to leading private equity funds and Fortune 1000 corporations. From 2007 to 2012, she was the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of SkyBitz, Inc., a SaaS-based remote asset monitoring and security solutions company. She has held executive and senior managerial roles in Microsoft, Thales, SA, and TruePosition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation. She serves on a number of public and private boards of directors, including Landstar Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) and Gemalto N.V. (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO). She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Particle Physics from Tufts University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business.

Sol Daurella Comadran Ms. Sol Daurella Comadran serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since March 18, 2016. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Acciona, S.A. She has served as a member of the governing board of the Círculo de Economía and an independent external director of Banco Sabadell, S.A. She is also Honorary Consul-General for Iceland in Catalonia. She is also Executive chairwoman of Coca- Cola Iberian Partners, S.A. She graduated in Business and MBA degree in Business Administration.

Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since 25 November 2014. He is the chairman of the board of directors and vice president of Finaccess, S.A.P.I. He is currently a member of the board of Grupo Financiero Santander, S.A.B. de C.V. and of Grupo Modelo. He is an Industrial Engineer, he holds a degree in Business Administration from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas.

Esther Gimenez-Salinas i Colomer Ms. Esther Gimenez-Salinas i Colomer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since March 30, 2012. She has been Rector of the Ramon Llull University, Member of the Supreme Judicial Council, Member of the Standing Committee of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) and Executive Vice President of the Center for Legal Studies of the Department of Justice of the Generalitat de Catalunya. She is Professor of Criminal Law for the ESADE-URL’s Law School. She holds a Doctorate degree in Law.

Belen Romana Garcia Ms. Belen Romana Garcia serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Santander S.A. since December 22, 2015. She held various positions, and is currently an Independent Director of the board of British insurer Aviva. Her last executive role was SAREB presidency, the asset management company from the Spanish bank restructuring, a position she held since its establishment in November 2012 until January 2015. She holds a Graduate degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Ms. Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since March 26, 2007. On March 30, 2012, she was appointed Member of the Risk Committee of the Bank and on April 29, 2013 Member of its Executive Committee. In the past, she served as Minister for Environment of the Spanish Government, Chairman of the European Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Committees of Spanish Congress, Chairman for Spain and Portugal and Vice Chairman for Europe of Siebel Systems. In addition, she serves as Professor at Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Member of the Spanish State Council, Non-Executive Director of Climate Change Capital and Member of the Royal Academy of Doctors. She holds a Doctorate degree in Law. Moreover, she has undertaken graduate studies in Business Administration at Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and Harvard Business School.