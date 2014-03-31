Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.30INR
11:10am BST
198.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs197.75
Rs197.75
Open
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's High
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's Low
Rs194.65
Rs194.65
Volume
5,611
5,611
Avg. Vol
39,002
39,002
52-wk High
Rs325.80
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
Rs184.25
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Soni
|69
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
G. Jain
|President
|
S. Modani
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Joint President - Finance
|
Shivesh Gupta
|President - Works
|
Sanjeev Joshi
|President - Domestic Marketing - Fabric
|
S. Pandey
|2014
|Joint President - Works - Spinning Unit-II
|
K. Rathi
|Joint President - Commercial
|
Sunil Rathi
|Executive Vice President - Denim
|
Anil Sharma
|2010
|President - Works
|
L. Soni
|2011
|Joint President - Finance & Investor Relations
|
S. Baghela
|Executive Vice President - Technical
|
Lalit Jain
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Accounts
|
P. Khator
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Commercial
|
M. Pratap
|2012
|Senior Vice President - TPP
|
V. Sodani
|44
|2005
|Whole-Time Director
|
Anurag Soni
|Chief Business Strategist
|
Seema Srivastava
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Ramavatar Jaju
|66
|1999
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Achintya Karati
|69
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Tapan Mukhopadhyay
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
R. Soni
|Shri. R. P. Soni has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective September 01, 2015. He is a Civil Engineer by Profession, the main promoter Director. Started the textile business in 1982 by setting up a weaving unit with a capacity of 8 looms. Promoted a processing unit viz. SPBL Ltd. in 1984. In 1995, he set up a spinning unit with a capacity of 17280 spindles. The operations of SPBL were diversified in to manufacture of upholstery and furnishing fabric in 1997. The Government of Rajasthan has conferred Shri Soni with "Bhamesh Samman" in 1995. Institute of Trade & Industrial Development, New Delhi, has also awarded him with 'Textile India Development Award'. He has played a key role in the industrial development of Bhilwara and has been associated with Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce, Mewar Chamber of Commerce, FICCI & Textile Association of India etc. His other Directorships include Sangam Capital Services Ltd., Sangam Infotech Limited, Sangam e-com Limited, Bhilwara Estate Pvt Ltd, Sangam Horticulture Pvt Ltd, Hari Om Marmo Grani Pvt Ltd, Sangam Infratech Ltd., Shri Navchitra Distributors (Multiplex) Pvt. Ltd., Keti Sangam Infrastructure (India) Ltd., Kalyan Sangam Infrastructure Ltd. and PKSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
|
G. Jain
|
S. Modani
|Shri. S. N. Modani is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd. He holds M.Sc.(Chemistry), MBA degrees. He is associated with Industry since 1986. He completed his tenure as a Director of Indian Cotton Mills Federation, New Delhi & Dy. Chairman of Rajasthan Textile Mills Association. He held the position of president in Mewar Chamber of Commerce & Industry as well as he is member of HRD-Committee of FICCI. He has 23 years of experience.
|
Anil Jain
|
Shivesh Gupta
|
Sanjeev Joshi
|
S. Pandey
|
K. Rathi
|
Sunil Rathi
|
Anil Sharma
|
L. Soni
|
S. Baghela
|
Lalit Jain
|Shri. Lalit Jain is Senior Vice President - Accounts of Sangam India Ltd. He served as Vice President - Accounts of the Company.
|
P. Khator
|Shri. P. R. Khator is Senior Vice President - Commercial of Sangam India Ltd. He served as Vice President - Commercial of the Company.
|
M. Pratap
|
V. Sodani
|Shri V. K. Sodani is Whole-Time Director of Sangam India Ltd. He has experience in Managing business of PV Suiting with Domestic & Overseas marketing, process house and toll collection. He holds B.Com. FCA. He is Director of Hawamahal Finance Pvt.Ltd., Sangam Infratech Ltd., Geetanjali Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and Suchitra Finance & Trading Pvt. Ltd.
|
Anurag Soni
|
Seema Srivastava
|Ms. Seema Srivastava is Additional Independent Director of the Company. She was Senior Trade Promotion Specialist Taipei World Trade Center.
|
Ramavatar Jaju
|Shri. Ramavatar Jaju is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd. He is an Industrialist and holds a B.Com degree. Other directorship held by him are Adarsh International Ltd., Adarsh Global Ltd., Adarsh Pulses Pvt. Ltd., Adarsh Commodities Pvt. Ltd. and Jaju Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.
|
Achintya Karati
|Shri. Achintya Karati is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd. He is Ex-Country head of Government and Institutional Solutions Group in ICICI bank Limited. Presently associated as a senior advisor with ICICI securities and ICICI Prudential for fund management and as a head of Government & Institutions of NCDEX, a commodity Exchange promoted by ICICI Bank, NABARD, LIC, NSE, CRISIL, IFFCO, PNB and others.
|
Tapan Mukhopadhyay
|Dr. Tapan Kumar Mukhopadhyay is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd., since September 30, 2011. He is Retd as Chief General Manager and Country Head (Administration & Premises) from IDBI BANK w.e.f.30-9-2009 after serving 30 years in the institution in different Senior Executive Positions including holding positions as Head of Project Finance, Project Management and Project Monitoring Depts. His qualifications are B.Sc., M.Tech (Chemical Engg), PGDBM, Ph.D. He is Director of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
R. Soni
|240,000
|
G. Jain
|--
|
S. Modani
|10,572,000
|
Anil Jain
|--
|
Shivesh Gupta
|--
|
Sanjeev Joshi
|--
|
S. Pandey
|--
|
K. Rathi
|--
|
Sunil Rathi
|--
|
Anil Sharma
|--
|
L. Soni
|--
|
S. Baghela
|--
|
Lalit Jain
|--
|
P. Khator
|--
|
M. Pratap
|--
|
V. Sodani
|4,716,000
|
Anurag Soni
|--
|
Seema Srivastava
|--
|
Ramavatar Jaju
|--
|
Achintya Karati
|--
|
Tapan Mukhopadhyay
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
R. Soni
|0
|0
|
G. Jain
|0
|0
|
S. Modani
|0
|0
|
Anil Jain
|0
|0
|
Shivesh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Joshi
|0
|0
|
S. Pandey
|0
|0
|
K. Rathi
|0
|0
|
Sunil Rathi
|0
|0
|
Anil Sharma
|0
|0
|
L. Soni
|0
|0
|
S. Baghela
|0
|0
|
Lalit Jain
|0
|0
|
P. Khator
|0
|0
|
M. Pratap
|0
|0
|
V. Sodani
|0
|0
|
Anurag Soni
|0
|0
|
Seema Srivastava
|0
|0
|
Ramavatar Jaju
|0
|0
|
Achintya Karati
|0
|0
|
Tapan Mukhopadhyay
|0
|0