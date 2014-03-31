Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)

Name Description

R. Soni Shri. R. P. Soni has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective September 01, 2015. He is a Civil Engineer by Profession, the main promoter Director. Started the textile business in 1982 by setting up a weaving unit with a capacity of 8 looms. Promoted a processing unit viz. SPBL Ltd. in 1984. In 1995, he set up a spinning unit with a capacity of 17280 spindles. The operations of SPBL were diversified in to manufacture of upholstery and furnishing fabric in 1997. The Government of Rajasthan has conferred Shri Soni with "Bhamesh Samman" in 1995. Institute of Trade & Industrial Development, New Delhi, has also awarded him with 'Textile India Development Award'. He has played a key role in the industrial development of Bhilwara and has been associated with Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce, Mewar Chamber of Commerce, FICCI & Textile Association of India etc. His other Directorships include Sangam Capital Services Ltd., Sangam Infotech Limited, Sangam e-com Limited, Bhilwara Estate Pvt Ltd, Sangam Horticulture Pvt Ltd, Hari Om Marmo Grani Pvt Ltd, Sangam Infratech Ltd., Shri Navchitra Distributors (Multiplex) Pvt. Ltd., Keti Sangam Infrastructure (India) Ltd., Kalyan Sangam Infrastructure Ltd. and PKSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

S. Modani Shri. S. N. Modani is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd. He holds M.Sc.(Chemistry), MBA degrees. He is associated with Industry since 1986. He completed his tenure as a Director of Indian Cotton Mills Federation, New Delhi & Dy. Chairman of Rajasthan Textile Mills Association. He held the position of president in Mewar Chamber of Commerce & Industry as well as he is member of HRD-Committee of FICCI. He has 23 years of experience.

Lalit Jain Shri. Lalit Jain is Senior Vice President - Accounts of Sangam India Ltd. He served as Vice President - Accounts of the Company.

P. Khator Shri. P. R. Khator is Senior Vice President - Commercial of Sangam India Ltd. He served as Vice President - Commercial of the Company.

V. Sodani Shri V. K. Sodani is Whole-Time Director of Sangam India Ltd. He has experience in Managing business of PV Suiting with Domestic & Overseas marketing, process house and toll collection. He holds B.Com. FCA. He is Director of Hawamahal Finance Pvt.Ltd., Sangam Infratech Ltd., Geetanjali Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and Suchitra Finance & Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Seema Srivastava Ms. Seema Srivastava is Additional Independent Director of the Company. She was Senior Trade Promotion Specialist Taipei World Trade Center.

Ramavatar Jaju Shri. Ramavatar Jaju is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd. He is an Industrialist and holds a B.Com degree. Other directorship held by him are Adarsh International Ltd., Adarsh Global Ltd., Adarsh Pulses Pvt. Ltd., Adarsh Commodities Pvt. Ltd. and Jaju Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Achintya Karati Shri. Achintya Karati is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sangam India Ltd. He is Ex-Country head of Government and Institutional Solutions Group in ICICI bank Limited. Presently associated as a senior advisor with ICICI securities and ICICI Prudential for fund management and as a head of Government & Institutions of NCDEX, a commodity Exchange promoted by ICICI Bank, NABARD, LIC, NSE, CRISIL, IFFCO, PNB and others.