Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar (SAPR4.SA)

Mauro Ricardo Machado Costa Mr. Mauro Ricardo Machado Costa serves as the Chairman of the Board of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar. He was Secretary - Secretaria Municipal de Finanças – Prefeitura do Município de São Paulo from 2011 to 2012; Secretary for Secretaria Municipal da Fazenda – Prefeitura do Município de Salvador from 2013 to 2014; Chairman of teh Board of Companhia Paulista de Parcerias – CPP from 23/01/2007 to 01/02/2011; member of the Board of Agência de Fomento do Estado de São Paulo – AFESP from 11/12/2008 to 06/01/2011; Chairman of the Board of Companhia Paulista de Securitização – CPSEC from 15/10/2009 to 22/02/2011; Member of the Board of Companhia São Paulo de Desenvolvimento e Mobilização de Ativos – SPDA f rom 16/11/2009 to 31/12/2012; Member of the Board of Empresa de Tecnologia da Informação e Comunicação do Município de São Paulo – PRODAM – 28/01/2011 to 31/12/2012; Member of the Board of Companhia São Paulo de Parcerias – SPP – 15/02/2011 to 31/12/2012; Board member of Companhia Paulistana de Securitização – SP Securitização – 15/08/2011 to 31/12/2012; Member of Fiscal Board of Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo – METRÔ – from 26/04/2012 to 30/04/2013; Board member of Companhia de Seguros do Estado de São Paulo – COSESP – since16/01/2007; Board member of Empresa de Turismo S/A. – SALTUR – since 25/01/2013; Board member of Empresa de Limpeza Urbana de Salvador – LIMPURB – since 25/01/2013; Board member of Companhia de Desenvolvimento Urbano de Salvador – DESAL - since 25/01/2013; Board member of Companhia de Transporte de Salvador – CTS – since 25/01/13; Board member of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná – SANEPAR – since 30/01/2015.

Mounir Chaowiche Mr. Mounir Chaowiche serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar since Jan 6, 2015.

Gustavo Fernandes Guimaraes Mr. Gustavo Fernandes Guimaraes serves as Chief Financial Officer of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar since Jan 20, 2015.

Paulo Alberto Dedavid Mr. Paulo Alberto Dedavid serves as the Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar since January 4, 2011. He joined the Company in 1977, having held various posts such as: Project Engineer, Projects Division Head, Operational Development Officer, Planning Engineer, among others.

Luciano Valerio Bello Machado Mr. Luciano Valerio Bello Machado serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar since December 17, 2015. Prior to this he served as Chief Environment and Social Action Officer of the company.

Joao Martinho Cleto Reis Mr. Joao Martinho Cleto Reis Jr. serves as the Chief Investment Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar since January 4, 2011. Between 2000 and 2002, he was Special Programs Director at the Municipal Supply Secretary of Curitiba. From 2002 to 2004, he was Technical Deployment Supervisor at Instituto de Pesquisa e Planejamento Urbano de Curitiba. Between 2005 and 2010, he acted as Member of CONSECON – Conselho do Instituto de Pesquisa e Planejamento Urbano de Curitiba, among others.

Antonio Carlos Salles Belinati Mr. Antonio Carlos Salles Belinati serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar since Jan 6, 2015. From 1997 to 1998, he was Administrative and Financial Director at Companhia Municipal de Urbanizacao de Londrina. From 1999 to 2002, he was Representative of the Parana State at the Legislative Assembly of the State of Parana. Between 2004 and 2005, he was Administrative and Financial Manager at Restaurante Tempero.

Ney Amilton Caldas Ferreira Mr. Ney Amilton Caldas Ferreira serves as the Director of Investor Relations of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar since Jan 20, 2015.

Julio Jacob Mr. Julio Jacob Junior serves as Chief Legal Officer of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar since Jan 6, 2015. He served as Manager of Legal department of Companhia de Desenvolvimento de Curitiba - CIC. He was legal Director at Instituto Curitiba de Saúde - ICS and Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Copel Participações S.A. He was member of the Board of Directors of companies like Usina Elétrica a Gás de Araucária - UEGA, Copel Renováveis S/A, Copel Telecomunicações S/A, Dominó Holdings S/A and Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar.

Glauco Machado Requiao Mr. Glauco Machado Requiao serves as the Chief Environment and Social Action Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar since January 14, 2016.

Michele Caputo Ms. Michele Caputo Neto serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar since January 4, 2011. Since 1985, she acted at the Health Department of the State Secretary, having held various positions such as Head of the Officer of the National Foundation of Health, Chief State Sanitary Surveillance and Municipal Secretary of Curitiba, among others.

Elton Evandro Marafigo Mr. Elton Evandro Marafigo serves as the Director of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar. He served in the company since 29/05/1986 where he occupied following functions: Lab technician May 29, 1986 to November 30, 1987; Operator of Water Treatment Plant - ETA - from 01/12/1987 to 04/30/1988; Technician of Treatment Quality Control - from 01/05/1983 to 05/31/1995; - Chemical Technician II - from 06/01/1995 to 04/30/1997; - Chemical Technician III - from 01/05/1997 to 03/31/1998; - Chemical Technician IV - from 01/04/1998 to 12/31/2005; - Chemical Technician - since 01/01/2006 - Alternate member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar since 25/04/2014.

Ezequias Moreira Rodrigues Mr. Ezequias Moreira Rodrigues serves as Director of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar. Prior to this, he served as the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. Within the Company. He acted as Operationalized Process Analyst. He was Administrative Assistant at the City Hall of Arapongas. He also served as the municipality of Curitiba.

Marcia Carla Pereira Ribeiro Ms. Marcia Carla Pereira Ribeiro serves as the Director of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar.

Paulino Viapiana Mr. Paulino Viapiana serves as the Director of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar.

Luiz Carlos Brum Ferreira Mr. Luiz Carlos Brum Ferreira serves as the Independent Director of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar. He was Assistant Engineer at DAER from 1974 to 1975, Coordinating Engineer of the DAER, from 1975 to 1976. He served in Construtora Castilho de Porto Alegre S.A from 1976 to 2002 where he held positions like Construction Engineer, Regional Director and General Director. He was Director of Andrade and Gutierrez Concessões S.A. from 2002. He served as Concessionária Águas de Paranaguá from 1997 to 1999. He was Director at Concessionárias de Rodovias e Consórcios: Rodonorte, CCVN, Univias and CCS from 1997 to 1998. he was Vice President of Sindicato da Indústria da Construção de Estradas, Pavimentação, Obras e Terraplanagem from 1992 to 1995. He was Chairman of teh Board of Consórcio Construtor do Sul – CCS, from 2000 to 2003, Vice Chairman at Sindicato da Indústria da Construção de Estradas, Pavimentação, Obras de Terraplanagem em Geral no Estado do Paraná from 2001 to 2004.

Eduardo Francisco Sciarra Mr. Eduardo Francisco Sciarra serves as the Director of Companhia de Saneamento do Parana - Sanepar. At the age of 28, he was elected president of the Association of Engineers and Architects of Cascavel, after which he held successive leadership positions in various class entities, such as Fiep, CREA, Associação Comercial, CBIC, among others, and was founder of Sinduscon Oeste (Rattlesnake). He is currently President of the State Executive and first secretary of the National Executive of the PSD. He appeared in the list of "Heads of Congress", of the Diap in 2013 and 2014.