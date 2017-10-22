Edition:
SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)

SASA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.92TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.57%)
Prev Close
6.96TL
Open
6.94TL
Day's High
7.14TL
Day's Low
6.82TL
Volume
7,487,868
Avg. Vol
3,114,861
52-wk High
8.84TL
52-wk Low
1.50TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Gocmen

60 2009 Chairman of the Board

Levent Demirag

48 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Metin Akyuz

Finance Director

Ibrahim Celebi

Operations Director

Toker Ozcan

2012 General Manager

Husnu Ergoz

Member of the Board

Mehmet Kahya

65 Member of the Board

Mahmut Kara

42 Member of the Board

Mehmet Pekarun

2010 Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Mehmet Gocmen

Mr. Mehmet Gocmen is Chairman of the Board of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. Mr. Gocmen started his career in 1983 at Celik Halat ve Tel San. AS. He served at Lafarge Ekmel Beton AS as General Manager and as Vice President of Business Development of Lafarge Turkiye between 1996 and 2002. He was appointed General Manager of Akcansa in 2003. Mr. Gocmen was serving as Vice Chairman of Cimsa between September 15, 2004 and September 9, 2005, and on May 2, 2006 he was re-elected as Member of the Board and served as Vice Chairman until July 20, 2009. Mr. Gocmen graduated from Middle East Technical University Department of Industrial Engineering with a Bachelors degree and received his Masters degree from Syracuse University, Industrial and Operations Engineering.

Levent Demirag

Metin Akyuz

Ibrahim Celebi

Toker Ozcan

Husnu Ergoz

Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. He is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. Mr. Ergoz is a retired manager.

Mehmet Kahya

Mr. Mehmet Kahya is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. Having started his career at Sabanci Holding as a supervisor in charge of management services for Sasa (1975-1980), Mr. Kahya subsequently functioned as the president of MKM International (Holland, 1980-1984) and Sibernetik Sistemler (1984-1986), both of which he was a founder of. After re-joining the Sabanci Group in 1986 as the Vice President of Automotive Business, he served as the President of Temsa (1986-1990), and Vice President of Toyotasa (1990-1994), as well as a member of the Planning and Steering Committee of Sabanci Holding, and a board member of Temsa, Toyotasa, Susa and Sapeksa. Mr. Kahya received his double major degree in Economy and Chemical Engineering from Yale University in 1973. He got his MBA in 1975 in Finance, Marketing and Operations Research from the Kellogg School of Management.

Mahmut Kara

Mr. Mahmut Volkan Kara is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. He previously worked at Dell Computers in Texas, at A.T. Kearney in Chicago, at SAB Miller in Wisconsin. He is currently the Corporate Strategy and Planning Director of Sabanci Holding AS. Mr. Kara graduated from Robert College, Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with Major in Mechanical Engineering and from North Carolina University with an MBA degree.

Mehmet Pekarun

Mr. Mehmet Nurettin Pekarun is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. He began his career in the Transportation Systems Department of GE Company in the United States in 1993. Between 1996 and 1999, he performed as Finance Director responsible for Turkey and Greece, and later, for East Europe in GE Healthcare Europe. Mr. Pekarun was General Manager of GE Lighting Turkey in 1999. Between 2000 and 2005, he was General Manager of the Business Development Department of GE Healthcare responsible from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and General Manager of the Medical Equipments Department of the same company. He received a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi and an MBA degree in Finance and Strategy from Purdue University.

