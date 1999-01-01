Edition:
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.00INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs310.15
Open
Rs310.00
Day's High
Rs316.05
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
49,708
Avg. Vol
111,167
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

H.P. Singh

Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jugal Kataria

Chief Financial Officer

Vivek Tiwari

Head of Rural Operations

Ramesh Dharmaji

2016 Director - Nominee of SIDBI

Sanjaya Gupta

53 2017 Nominee Director of Asian Development Bank

Rakesh Sachdeva

1999 Board Member

Satvinder Singh

Board Member

Arthur Sletteberg

2015 Director

Sanjay Bhatia

2014 Independent Director

Goh Colin

2014 Independent Director

Davis Golding

2016 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

H.P. Singh

Mr. H. P. Singh serves as Chairman and Managing Director of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Mr. Singh has more than two decades of experience in the microfinance industry and has pioneered the unique loan repayment concept of daily collection. He holds a law degree and is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also has experience in auditing, accounts management, project financing, advisory services and company legal matters.

Jugal Kataria

Mr. Jugal Kataria is Chief Financial Officer of Satin Creditcare Network, Ltd. He is a graduate of Shree Ram College of Commerce and is a Cost Accountant, Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with 20 years relevant experience. He worked with Apollo Tyres Limited and Berger Paints (India) Limited.

Vivek Tiwari

Mr. Vivek Tiwari is Head of Rural Operations at Satin Creditcare Network, Ltd. Before this he worked with Gujarat based Vardan Microfinance. He has also worked with Cashpor Micro Credit and some Projects supported by UNICEF and NABARD. He holds Postgraduate degree in Rural Development and Management from the Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology, Allahabad University. He has more than 10 years of experience in Microfinance and Development Sector.

Ramesh Dharmaji

Sanjaya Gupta

Mr. Sanjaya Gupta serves as Nominee Director of Asian Development Bank of the Company. He holds post graduation.

Rakesh Sachdeva

Mr. Rakesh Sachdeva serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. He joined Satin’s Board in April 1999. Mr. Sachdeva is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and previously worked at Apollo Tyres Ltd. and was Vice President of Corporate Finance at United Kingdom Paints Group, Rajdoot Paints Ltd. and Malibu Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Satvinder Singh

Mr. Satvinder Singh serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. He is a management graduate. Mr. Singh has consumer marketing and finance experience and has developed new methods of credit appraisal and marketing for the Company.

Arthur Sletteberg

Sanjay Bhatia

Goh Colin

Davis Golding

