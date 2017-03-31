SATS Ltd (SATS.SI)

Name Description

Yiu Kiang Goh Ms. Goh Yiu Kiang, CPA, is a Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sats Ltd., with effect from 19 July 2016. She previously served as Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Singapore (2001-2006). She previously served on the boards of: Accounting Standards Council, Aviva plc., CapitaLand Financial Limited, Financial Industry Competency Standards Committee, MediaCorp Pte Ltd., Singapore Airlines Limited, Singapore Exchange Limited, Singapore Institute of International Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad, Standard Chartered Bank Thai Pcl, and The Institute of Banking & Finance. She serves on the boards of: CapitaLand Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., DBS Group Holdings Ltd., and Singapore Chinese Girls School.

Alexander Hungate Mr. Alexander Charles Hungate is a President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sats Ltd. He has held senior management positions in financial services, marketing, customer service and strategic planning and development (including as Chief Marketing Officer of Reuters and Global Head of Personal Financial Services and Marketing of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (“HSBC”)). Mr. Hungate has been based in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and USA. Mr. Hungate currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Singapore. His global experience will enhance the collective competency of the Board. Mr. Hungate has a Masters of Arts in Engineering, Economics and Management from Oxford University and graduated as a Baker Scholar from the Master of Business Administration program at Harvard Business School.

Yin Foong Chan Ms. Chan Yin Foong is Acting Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company. She joined the company in August 2011 as Group Financial Controller and was promoted to her current position in October 2013. She manages both the corporate and regional finance functions of the Group. Ms Chan is also the Acting Chief Financial Officer of SATS since December 2016. Ms Chan has more than 20 years of experience in the field of Finance. Prior to joining SATS, she was the Finance Director of NCS Pte Ltd and the Financial Controller of Singapore Computer Systems Limited. Ms Chan sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries. She graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. She is a Chartered Accountant (Singapore) and a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Kok Khong Seah Mr. Seah Kok Khong, Manfred is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. From Dec 2014 ­ present: Group Chief Financial Officer, SMRT Corporation Ltd Oct 2013 ­ Nov 2014: Head ­ Strategic Finance, SMRT Corporation Ltd 2010 ­ 2013: Group Chief Operating Officer, WhiteRock Healthcare Pte. Ltd. 2000 ­ 2005: Director of Investments, WhiteRock Partners Pte Ltd 1997 ­ 2000: President & CEO, Securities 2000, Inc.

Chuan Lye Tan Mr. Tan Chuan Lye is Chairman - Food Solutions of the Company. Prior to this, he was its Chief Executive Officer from April 2012 to December 2013. Mr Tan joined SATS in May 1976. In a career spanning 39 years, he has held managerial positions in SIA Ground Services and SATS Airport Services Pte Ltd, and was responsible for both SIA and SATS’ Changi Airport Terminal 2 operations. He was SATS’ Executive Vice President, Food Solutions from October 2009 to March 2012, overseeing and growing its aviation and non-aviation food businesses. Mr Tan is the Chairman of Singapore Food Industries Pte. Ltd., SFI Manufacturing Private Limited, and Sports Catering Services Pte. Ltd. He is also the Vice Chairman of Beijing Airport Inflight Kitchen Ltd. Mr Tan sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and associated companies. He graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) degree, majoring in Economics.

Yacoob bin Ahmed Piperdi Mr. Yacoob bin Ahmed Piperdi is a Executive Vice President - Gateway Services of Sats Ltd. He joined SATS in April 1981 and assumed various positions including Vice President, Cargo, Vice President, Infl ight Catering Centre 2 and other managerial positions in apron, baggage and passenger services, marketing as well as SIA Ground Services. Mr Piperdi is the Chairman of Aerolog Express Pte Ltd. He also sits on the Boards of a number of SATS’ subsidiaries and associated companies. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree, majoring in English. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President, Food Solutions. Mr Piperdi joined SATS in April 1981. He has assumed various positions including Senior Vice President, Cargo Services; Vice President, Apron Services; Vice President, Cargo Services; and Vice President, Inflight Catering Centre 2. He also held other managerial positions in apron and baggage, passenger services, marketing and SIA Ground Services, where he was responsible for network procedures and ground handling contracts. Mr Piperdi sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and associated companies. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree, majoring in English.

Chee Mun Cheng Mr. Eugene Cheng Chee Mun is Executive Vice President - Group Services of the Company. He joined SATS in May 2017, and oversees the Group’s business development, corporate strategy, legal and secretariat, as well as planning and support services functions. He is responsible for working closely with SATS’ business units and leading the acceleration of its strategy of feeding and connecting Asia. Prior to this, Mr Cheng was the Chief Corporate Officer of IMC Industrial Group where he led its business planning, controllership, financial management, process management, legal, corporate secretarial, insurance, health, safety and security divisions. He was concurrently the Managing Director of IMC’s Marine & Offshore Engineering Group, where he had overall responsibility for strategy and business development, resource planning to achieve the Company’s strategic, business and financial objectives. Mr Cheng brings with him many years of professional experience spanning strategic and financial corporate leadership, investment banking advisory as well as accounting. He was previously the Group Chief Financial Officer of Ezra Holdings Limited. Mr Cheng has also worked in investment banks that include JP Morgan and Citigroup (formerly Salomon Smith Barney) and accounting firm Arthur Anderson. Mr Cheng graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a Bachelor of Accountancy (First Class Honours) and a Master of Accountancy degree. He has published papers in renowned accounting and financial journals.

Prema Subramaniam Ms. Prema K. Subramaniam is a Senior Vice President - legal and secretariat, General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company. She is concurrently the Company Secretary of SATS and its various subsidiaries. She is responsible for legal and corporate secretarial affairs and supports the Board of Directors and the various Board Committees in ensuring that all legal, corporate governance and regulatory matters are in compliance with the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited as well as the Companies Act. Ms Subramaniam brings with her a wealth of experience in the legal and corporate secretarial fields. She was formerly the General Counsel of Fortis Healthcare International Pte Limited; Vice President, Corporate Secretariat & Legal of SMRT Corporation Ltd; and Vice President, Legal of Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd.

Cheng Bock Chi Mr. Chi Cheng Bock is Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing of the Company. He joined SATS in August 1988 and was promoted to his current position in January 2016. He is responsible for airline network marketing and the management of key accounts and ground handling contracts in Singapore. Prior to this position, he was Chief Executive Officer of SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd., where he was responsible for the management of the cruise terminal at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. Mr Chi has held other executive and managerial positions in SATS, where he served in various capacities in cargo, marketing as well as catering services. He was instrumental in setting up Asia-Pacific Star Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SATS which provides ground handling and inflight catering services to low-cost carriers at Singapore Changi Airport. Mr Chi holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Leicester University and graduated as a Public Services Scholar from the National University of Malaysia (UKM).

Nazri Bin Othman Mr. Nazri Bin Othman is a Senior Vice President - Passenger Services of SATS Ltd., since June 2015. Prior to this, he was seconded to PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta Tbk from July 2004 to May 2015, where he held the position of Vice President Director and Chief Operating Officer. Mr Othman joined SATS in July 1994 and took on various positions in baggage and apron transport, passenger services, and cargo services. Mr Othman sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and he is also a member in the Board of Commissioner of PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta Tbk. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) degree, majoring in Sociology.

Chun Fong Ching Mr. Ching Chun Fong is Senior Vice President - Institutional Catering of the Company. Prior to this, he was SATS’ Vice President, Catering Marketing and was responsible for expanding the customer base of its aviation catering business. Mr Ching joined SATS in March 1992, starting his career in its subsidiary, SATS Aero Laundry Pte. Ltd. He held various managerial positions there and was responsible for managing its operations and growing its aviation and non-aviation customer base. Mr Ching graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Chi Dong Foh Mr. Foh Chi Dong (Alvin) is Senior Vice President - Food Solutions, China. of the Company. Mr Foh is SATS’ Senior Vice President of Food Solutions, China, where he oversees the operations of SATS Yihai Kerry Kunshan Food Co., Ltd., a subsidiary specialising in supplying high quality and safe food to the growing Chinese middle class population. He is responsible for the setup of the first central kitchen in Kunshan, and its subsequent expansion into the major cities in China. Mr Foh joined SATS in July 2000 and has assumed various senior leadership positions in SATS’ overseas joint ventures in China, India and Indonesia. Mr Foh sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and associate companies. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Engineering degree.

Siang Han Goh Mr. Goh Siang Han is a Senior Vice President - Inflight Catering of SATS Ltd. He joined in January 1991 and was promoted to his current position in July 2014. Prior to this, Mr Goh was Vice President, Catering Operations, overseeing meals production at Inflight Catering Centre 1. He has also assumed various positions in passenger services, apron, baggage operations and industrial relations. Mr Goh is the Alternate Director of Servair-SATS Holding Company Pte Ltd and sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and associated companies. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) degree.

Cheng Yueh Lim Mr. Lim Cheng Yueh is Senior Vice President - Greater China of Sats Ltd., Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Passenger Services. Mr Lim joined SATS in May 1979 and has assumed various positions including Senior Vice President, Apron and Passenger Services as well as other managerial positions in SATS covering cargo, security services, passenger services, human resources and training, and in SIA Cargo. Mr Lim sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and associate companies. He graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) degree, majoring in Sociology.

Suresh Marie Mr. Suresh Kumar Marie is Senior Vice President - Apron services of Sats Ltd., since June 2012. He concurrently oversees the operations of SATS Security Services Private Limited. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Passenger Services. He joined SATS in October 2001 as General Manager of SATS Security Services. Mr Marie has a wealth of experience in security and law enforcement. Before joining SATS, he held senior positions in training and security management, including the appointment as Deputy Assistant Commissioner with CISCO. Mr Marie sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries. He graduated from the Oklahoma City University in the US with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Business Administration.

Li Lian Tan Ms. Tan Li Lian is a Senior Vice President - Human Capital of SATS Ltd. She joined in August 2010 as Vice President, Human Capital and was promoted to her current position in April 2012. She leads the Human Capital team in talent attraction and resource planning, rewards and performance management, human capital development, employee relations, organisation development and all other human capital related programmes. Before joining SATS, Ms Tan held various senior Human Capital appointments in KPMG Consulting Asia Pacific, Singapore Computer Systems Limited, and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Ms Tan has a wealth of experience in the field of human capital and is currently the Treasurer in the Human Capital Board of Singapore. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, majoring in Finance.

Poh Lin Tan Ms. Tan Poh Lin is a Senior Vice President - Technology of the Company. She is responsible for the overall technology re-engineering activities and delivery of the technology roadmap for SATS which includes process and product innovation. She will also oversee information technology services and centre of excellence from July 2015. Prior to this, Ms Tan was the Senior Vice President, Group Information Technology of Neptune Orient Lines Limited and the Senior Director at Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. Ms Tan graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Chee Meng Wong Mr. Wong Chee Meng is a Senior Vice President - Cargo Services of the Company. Prior to this, he was the Senior Vice President, Company Planning and Projects. Mr Wong joined SATS in April 1989 and has assumed various positions in catering, human resources and airport services. In January 2011, he was seconded to SATS’ subsidiary, TFK Corporation, as its Executive Vice President and Representative Director, overseeing its inflight catering operations in Narita and Haneda airports. He was also previously posted to Bejing Airport Inflight Kitchen Ltd. and Air Macau. Mr Wong graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree, majoring in Building.

Yoon Choo Yeo Mr. Yeo Yoon Choo is a Senior Vice President - Planning and Support Services of Sats Ltd. He oversees risk and safety management, company planning and projects, and corporate administration such as central purchasing and tender management, property management and staff transport. Prior to this, he was the Senior Vice President, Cargo Services and Senior Vice President, Gateway Services (Overseas Operations), where he was responsible for the performance of SATS’ overseas operating units. Mr Yeo joined SATS in 1978 and has assumed various positions in business planning and development, marketing, cargo, passenger and baggage services, and SIA Ground Services. Mr Yeo sits on various Boards of SATS’ subsidiaries and associated companies. He graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree.

Siew Tian Low Ms. Low Siew Tian is Assistant Company Secretary of the Company.

Achal Agarwal Mr. Achal Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Thierry Breton Mr. Thierry Breton is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Thierry Breton is currently the Chairman and CEO of Atos SE. He has extensive knowledge and experience in the areas of Economics, Finance and Information Technology which will enhance the strength of the existing Board. His Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years : Minister for Economy, Finance and industry, France [2005 to 2007] Professor at Harvard Business School [2007 to 2008] Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atos SE [2008 - present] Non-Executive Director, Carrefour [2008 - present] Non-Executive Director, Sonatel [2014 - present]. Mr Thierry Breton is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atos SE, and a Non-Executive Director of Carrefour and Sonatel.

Kim Huat Chia Mr. Chia Kim Huat is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Chia Kim Huat is currently the Executive Committee Partner and Regional Head, Corporate & Transactional Practice of Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP. Mr Chia has extensive experience in capital markets, public and private mergers and acquisitions, cross border joint ventures and private equity investments, both in Singapore and the region. With more than 25 years of experience, his wealth of experience will enhance and complement the competencies and skills of the present Board. The Board has approved the appointment of Mr Chia as an Independent Non­Executive Director of the Company after having considered the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and having reviewed the experience and skill set of Mr Chia. From 2013 to present ­ Executive Committee Partner and Regional Head, Corporate & Transactional Practice of Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP. 2007 to 2013 ­ Executive Committee Partner, Head of Corporate & Transactional Practice of Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP.

Poh Tiong Koh Mr. Koh Poh Tiong is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of the food and beverage division of Fraser and Neave Limited. He assumed this position from 1 October 2008 to 30 September 2011. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific Breweries Limited (APB) for 15 years and was instrumental in APB’s regional expansion across the Asia Pacific as well as building the ‘Tiger Beer’ brand, which has become a Singapore icon. Mr Koh currently holds directorships in The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Limited, PSA International Pte Ltd and PSA Corporation Limited. He chairs the Singapore Kindness Movement, a non-profit organisation that executes public education programs aimed at Singaporeans and residents, to cultivate a caring and gracious society. Mr. Koh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Singapore.

Pak Kuan Kok Mr. Kok Pak Kuan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was the Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited. He has extensive regional experience in the retail and food industry, and is also knowledgeable in areas of strategy and analytics, supply chain management & logistics and human resource. He was Merchandising Director, DFI Wellcome Supermarkets Taiwan [1987 ­ 1993]; Country Manager, Singapore [1993 ­ 1995]; Regional Director, Food Retailing, DFI South Asia [1995­ 1997]; Regional Director, DFI South Asia [1997 ­ 2007].

Soo Nan Tan Mr. Tan Soo Nan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He served as Chief Executive, Singapore Totalisator (2007 to 2013) Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Pools (Private) Limited (2002 to 2014) Non­-Executive and Independent Director, OSIM International Ltd (2010 ­ present) Executive and Non-­Independent Director, Raffles Medical Group Ltd & Raffles Health Insurance Pte Ltd (2000 ­ present).

Soon Neo Tan Ms. Jessica Tan Soon Neo is a Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She serves as Managing Director, Microsoft Singapore [July 2013 to December 2016] General Manager, Enterprise and Partner Group of Microsoft Asia Pacific [July 2011 to June 2013] Managing Director, Microsoft Singapore [July 2008 to June 2011] General Manager, Partner & Employee Experience, Microsoft Operations, Asia Pacific region [September 2006 to June 2008].

Chee Meng Yap Mr. Yap Chee Meng is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was the Chief Operating Officer of KPMG International for the Asia Pacific Region and a member of its Global Executive Team. Being a fellow chartered accountant, he has experience in the areas of finance, accounting, strategy and analytics as well as in education and training. His experience and will enhance and support the collective experts of the Board of Directors of SATS Ltd.