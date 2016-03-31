Edition:
United Kingdom

State Bank of India (SBI.BO)

SBI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

254.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.75 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
Rs245.75
Open
Rs246.00
Day's High
Rs255.35
Day's Low
Rs246.00
Volume
1,191,897
Avg. Vol
1,056,684
52-wk High
Rs315.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajnish Kumar

59 2017 Chairman of the Board

Anshula Kant

56 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director

Sanjay Abhyankar

2016 Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary

Praveen Gupta

2015 Managing Director - Retail & Digital Banking, Director

Dinesh Khara

2016 Managing Director - Risk, IT & Subsidiaries, Director

B. Sriram

2017 Managing Director - Corporate & Global, Managing Director - Stressed Asset Resolution Group, Director

Girish Ahuja

70 2016 Director

Rajiv Kumar

64 2017 Director - Nominee of Central Board of Directors of the Bank

Pravin Kutumbe

57 2017 Director

Sanjiv Malhotra

65 2017 Director

Urjit Patel

52 2013 Director - Nominee of RBI

Bhaskar Pramanik

66 2017 Director

Pushpendra Rai

63 2016 Director

Basant Seth

65 2017 Director

Chandan Sinha

59 2016 Director - Nominee of Central Board
Shri. B. Sriram serves as Managing Director - Corporate & Global, Managing Director - Stressed Asset Resolution Group, Director of the Company. He was Managing Director, Group Executive - National Banking and Director of State Bank of India. He has been Managing Director, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur.

Shri. Girish Kumar Ahuja is the Director of the Company. Dr. Ahuja is a Chartered Accountant and academician having 44 yrs of consultancy experience in international and domestic taxation, joint ventures, etc. He has expert knowledge in Direct Taxes and having Doctorate in Financial Sector Reforms - Capital Market Efficiency and Port Folio Investment.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar serves as Director - Nominee of Central Board of Directors of the Bank of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director - Nominated by GOI of State Bank of India. Dr. Kumar holds a D.Phil from Oxford University, Economist, with earlier stints in FICCI (Director General), ICRIER (Chief E xecutive O fficer) and with A sian Development Bank. Dr. Kumar is currently a Senior Fellow at Centre for P olicy R esearch, New Delhi.

Shri. Sanjiv Malhotra is Director of the Company. Shri Malhotra has 40 years of Global Banking and Finance experience at senior positions in Risk Management, Corporate and Investment Banking, Consumer Finance and Micro Enterprise lending. Private Equity.

Dr. Urjit R. Patel is Director - Nominee of RBI of State Bank of India. He is a Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

Dr. Pushpendra Rai is the Director of the Company. As a member of the Indian Administrative Service for more than 21 years, he was responsible for formulating policy; preparing the program and budget; determining implementation strategies; monitoring implementation; and evaluating staff performance for a diverse set of institutions like rural and industrial development agencies, power generation and distribution departments, petroleum companies and intellectual property offices. He has also worked as the National Project Director - UNDP/WIPO; Member, Governing Council, National Institute of Design; Member Secretary, Foreign Investment Promotion Council; Executive Director, National Renewal Fund; National Negotiator at WTO/ WIPO and Secretary General, Quality Council of India. Subsequently, Dr. Rai worked at the World Intellectual Property Organization, Geneva (UN), for 16 years, handling assignments like extending technical cooperation, promoting the economic aspects of IP and asset creation; leading the Development Agenda process and heading the Regional Office for Asia Pacific at Singapore. Dr. Rai has a Ph.D. from IIT, Delhi; postgraduate degrees from Harvard University and the University of Lucknow and has lectured extensively in various parts of the world.

