State Bank of India (SBI.BO)

Name Description

B. Sriram Shri. B. Sriram serves as Managing Director - Corporate & Global, Managing Director - Stressed Asset Resolution Group, Director of the Company. He was Managing Director, Group Executive - National Banking and Director of State Bank of India. He has been Managing Director, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur.

Girish Ahuja Shri. Girish Kumar Ahuja is the Director of the Company. Dr. Ahuja is a Chartered Accountant and academician having 44 yrs of consultancy experience in international and domestic taxation, joint ventures, etc. He has expert knowledge in Direct Taxes and having Doctorate in Financial Sector Reforms - Capital Market Efficiency and Port Folio Investment.

Rajiv Kumar Dr. Rajiv Kumar serves as Director - Nominee of Central Board of Directors of the Bank of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director - Nominated by GOI of State Bank of India. Dr. Kumar holds a D.Phil from Oxford University, Economist, with earlier stints in FICCI (Director General), ICRIER (Chief E xecutive O fficer) and with A sian Development Bank. Dr. Kumar is currently a Senior Fellow at Centre for P olicy R esearch, New Delhi.

Sanjiv Malhotra Shri. Sanjiv Malhotra is Director of the Company. Shri Malhotra has 40 years of Global Banking and Finance experience at senior positions in Risk Management, Corporate and Investment Banking, Consumer Finance and Micro Enterprise lending. Private Equity.

Urjit Patel Dr. Urjit R. Patel is Director - Nominee of RBI of State Bank of India. He is a Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.