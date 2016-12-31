Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)

Name Description

Thulani Gcabashe Mr. Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds BA (Botswana and Swaziland), Master’s degree in urban and regional planning (Ball State) Skills and experience: Thulani Gcabashe is a seasoned leader with a breadth of experience gained from roles held in a range of industries. He was the chairman of Imperial Holdings and MTNZakhele. He was chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom between 2000 and 2007 and a non-executive director of the National Research Foundation. Committee membership: directors’ affairs committee (chairman) risk and capital management committee large exposure credit committee External appointments: Built Environmental Africa Capital (chairman) and related entities; African Olive Trading 160.

Ben Kruger Mr. Ben J. Kruger is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 31 years of experience in banking. He joined the group in 1985, taking up various roles in Standard Corporate Merchant Bank (SCMB). He was appointed chief executive of SCMB in 2001. Between 2006 and 2008, he held the position of chief executive of global Corporate & Investment Banking and assumed the position of deputy group chief executive of SBG in 2009. He has been the SBG chief executive since 2013. Committee membership: large exposure credit committee Other appointments within the group: Stanbic Africa Holdings (chairman); ICBC Standard Bank Plc External appointments: Institute of International Finance; Leadership for Conservation in Africaf.

Simpiwe Tshabalala Mr. Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala is Group Chief Executive Officer, Director of Standard Bank Group and Chief Executive of Standard Bank of South Africa, subsidiary of the Company. He hold BA, LLB (Rhodes), LLM (University of Notre Dame, USA), HDip Tax (Wits), AMP (Harvard) Skills and experience: Sim Tshabalala, a banker with over 22 years’ experience in the financial services industry, joined the group in 2000 in the project finance division of SCMB and was appointed to the group executive committee in 2001. Between 2001 and 2006, he was the managing director of Stanbic Africa, and from 2006 was appointed chief executive of PBB. In June 2008, he was appointed chief executive of SBSA and was appointed SBG chief executive in 2013. Committee membership: large exposure credit committee Other appointments within the group: Liberty Holdings; Liberty Group; Stanbic IBTC Bank (chairman); Stanbic Africa Holdings; Tutuwa Community Holdings External appointments: Banking Association South Africa (BASA); Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

John Maree Mr. John Helenius (Jacko) Maree is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Standard Bank Group Limited., since November 21, 2016. He holf BCom (Stellenbosch), BA and MA (Politics and Economics) (Oxford University), PMD (Harvard) Skills and experience: Jacko Maree has over 36 years’ experience in banking. From November 1999 to March 2013, he served as chief executive of SBG. He retired from his role as a senior banker focusing on key client relationships in August 2015. Committee membership: large exposure credit committee Other appointments within the group: Liberty Holdings (chairman), Liberty Group (chairman) External appointments: China Investment Corporation; Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital NPC; Phembani Group.

Arno Daehnke Dr. Arno Daehnke is Group Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is an executive director of SBG and SBSA. He was previously head of SBG’s treasury and capital management function and has extensive experience in key financial aspects such as financial planning under varying macroeconomic scenarios, managing a complex banking group balance sheet in volatile financial markets and a deep understanding of both local and international bank regulatory frameworks. Committee membership: large exposure credit committee.

Kenny Fihla Mr. Kenny Fihla has served as Chief Executive of Corporate & Investment Banking Division within Standard Bank Group Limited since May 30, 2017. Until May 30, 2017, he served as Deputy Chief Executive and Head of Client Coverage of the Corporate & Investment Banking Division of the Company. Mr. Fihla has been a key player in driving the Company’s Corporate & Investment Banking Division’s growth and in managing key corporate clients across the continent and major financial centers around the globe. He has demonstrated his ability to consistently drive performance in his various leadership roles with the Corporate & Investment Banking Division and his experience equips him well as he takes on his new position. Mr. Fihla was previously the Chief Executive of Business Against Crime from 2003 to 2006 and prior to that held various leadership positions within the public sector.

Zola Stephen Ms. Zola Stephen, B.Proc, Llb, is Group Secretary of the Company. She has experience in legal and governance roles having spent 13 years at Transnet where in her last role she was a member of the Group Executive Committee responsible for Legal, Corporate & Public Affairs, Company Secretariat & Corporate Governance and Group Compliance.

Lubin Wang Mr. Lubin Wang is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is the Chief Representative Officer of ICBC African Representative Office. Standard Bank welcomes Dr Hao Hu and Mr Lubin Wang to the Group and further expresses its appreciation to Dr Shu Gu and Dr Wenbin Wang for their contribution to the boards.

Richard Dunne Mr. Richard Matthew Wingfield Dunne, CTA (Wits), CA (SA), is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has both financial and audit experience. He was the chief operating officer of Deloitte & Touche, Southern Africa from 1998 until his retirement in 2006. His auditing background and experience, including that of being an audit partner responsible for several blue chip listed entities, has enabled him to effectively fulfill his role as chairman of the audit committee. Committee membership: audit committee (chairman) risk and capital management committee External appointments: Anglo American Platinum; AECI.

Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi Ms. Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Standard Bank Group Limited since November 21, 2016. She Master’s degree in public administration (Pretoria) Skills and experience: Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi has experience in leadership and public policy formulation and implementation. Until December 2016, she was the Special Envoy on gender at the African Development Bank based in Cote d’Ivoire. Previously, she was director of the UN Development Programme’s Democratic Governance Group. Between 1994 and 2008, she was a member of the South African parliament and served as the Minister of Public Service and Administration from 1999 to 2008, and as the Minister of Welfare and Population Development from 1996 to 1999. Committee membership: directors’ affairs committee risk and capital management committee External appointments: The Listen Charity; Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection; ISID Advisory Board McGill University Canada.

Gesina Kennealy Ms. Gesina Maria Beatrix Kennealy, BCom (Pretoria), BCom (Hons) (UJ), CA (SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Standard Bank Group Limited., since November 21, 2016. She BCom (Pretoria), BCom (Hons) (UJ), CA (SA) Skills and experience: Trix Kennealy has extensive business and financial services experience. From 2009 to 2013, she was the chief financial officer of the South African Revenue Service and prior to that, was the chief operating officer of ABSA Corporate and Business Bank between 2006 and 2008. Committee membership: audit committee risk and capital management committee External appointments: Accounting Standards Board (chairman) Sasol Ltd.

Nomgando Matyumza Ms. Nomgando Nomalungelo Angelina (Gando) Matyumza, B Compt (Hons) (Transkei), LLB (Natal), CA (SA), is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Bank Group Limited. She has experience in diverse business and leadership roles. Between 2004 and 2008, she was the general manager of Eskom Distribution (Eastern Region), and prior to that, she was deputy chief executive at Transnet Pipelines. Her previous directorships include serving as a non-executive director on the boards of Cadiz Limited, Transnet SOC Limited and Ithala Development Finance Corporation. Committee membership: risk and capital management committee External appointments: KwaZulu Natal Property Development Holdings; WBHO; Hulamin; Sasol Ltd.

Kgomotso Moroka Adv. Kgomotso Ditsebe Moroka is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She hold BProc (University of the North), LLB (Wits) Skills and experience: Advocate Kgomotso Moroka was a member of the Judicial Services Commission for 15 years. She has played a leadership role across different industries and has served as a non-executive director on boards of blue chip companies. She is currently a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the Apartheid Museum. Committee membership: directors’ affairs committee risk and capital management committee External appointments: Grinding Power (chairman); Kalagadi Manganese; Royal Bafokeng Platinum (chairman); Temetayo (chairman); South African Breweries; Multichoice South Africa Holdings; Netcare.

Martin Oduor-Otieno Dr. Martin L. Oduor-Otieno is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds BCom (University of Nairobi), Executive MBA (ESAMI/Maastricht Business School), Honorary doctorate of business leadership (KCA University), AMP (Harvard) Skills and experience: A fellow of the Kenyan Institute of Bankers, Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno has experience in banking and finance. His 15 years of experience in banking includes having served as the CEO of the Kenya Commercial Bank Group between 2007 and 2012. He was previously a partner at Deloitte East Africa and is a fellow at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya. He is an independent business advisor in Kenya. Committee membership: audit committee External appointments: GA Life Insurance Company; British American Tobacco Kenya; East African Breweries.

Andre Parker Mr. Andre Charles Parker is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Bank Group Limited. He is a businessman, spent most of his working career of 32 years, with the South African Breweries Limited. He spent the last 10 years prior to his retirement in charge of SABMiller Plc’s Rest of Africa (excluding South Africa) and Asia business portfolio. Until recently, he was the chairman of Tiger Brands. Committee membership: directors’ affairs committee large exposure credit committee External appointments: Distell; Empresas Carozzi (Chile).

Atedo Peterside Mr. Atedo Nari Atowari Peterside is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He hold BSc (economics) (The City University, London), MSc (economics) (London School of Economics and Political Science), Owner/President Management Programme (Harvard) Skills and experience: Atedo Peterside, a businessman and banker, was the founder and chief executive of the then Investment Bank and Trust Company Limited (IBTC) from 1989 until 2007, and chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc from 2007 until September 2014. He was the chairman of the committee on Corporate Governance of Public Companies which wrote the first Code of Best Practices for Public Companies operating in Nigeria (published 2003). Committee membership: audit committee External appointments: ANAP Holdings Ltd (chairman) and related entities; Cadbury Nigeria Plc (chairman); Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc; Unilever Nigeria Plc; Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Myles Ruck Mr. Myles J. D. Ruck is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a banker with extensive background in risk management, spent most of his working career with the Standard Bank Group. He was chief executive of SCMB, deputy chief executive of SBG and chief executive of the Liberty Group until he retired from that position in June 2006. He was chairman of Standard Bank Argentina (now ICBC Argentina) until the group disposed of its majority shareholding. Committee membership: directors’ affairs committee risk and capital management committee (chairman) large exposure credit committee (chairman) Other appointments within the group: ICBC (Argentina) (vice chairman).

Peter Sullivan Mr. Peter David Sullivan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He hold BSc (physical education) (University of New South Wales) Skills and experience: Peter Sullivan, a seasoned banker with experience in banking across sub-Saharan Africa, prior to his retirement in 2008, held various executive positions, including that of CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Africa and chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. Since his retirement, he has been a non-executive director on various boards and has primarily served on audit and remuneration committees. Committee membership: audit committee risk and capital management committee External appointments: AXA China Region Insurance Company; AXA Asia; Healthcare Locums Plc (chairman); Techtronic Industries; Winton Capital Group.

Bajabulile Tshabalala Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Bank Group Limited. She hold BA (economics) (Lawrence University, USA), MBA (Babcock School of Management, Wake Forest University) Skills and experience: Swazi Tshabalala has financial and general management experience. She was previously CEO of the Industrial Development Group. She spent 10 years at Transnet state owned company Limited in various management roles including serving as group treasurer until March 2006. She previously served as nonexecutive director of Liberty Holdings and Liberty Group, as well as the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research. She is currently an executive director of Kupanua Investments. Committee membership: audit committee risk and capital management committee External appointments: Barbican Engineering Solutions; Barbican Advisory Group; Luxehold; Vivacite Africa Luxury Holdings; XAU Investments; Air Chefs; Contextcom; South African Airways.