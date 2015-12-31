SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

Name Description

F. Cremers Mr. F. J. G. M. Cremers has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 15, 2015. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 14, 2010. He was Vice Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board until April 17, 2015. He is Member of the Technical & Commercial Committee, Chairman of the Appointment & Remuneration Committee dealing with selection and appointment matters and Member of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee dealing with remuneration matters. He is a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Shell Expro UK and CFO of VNU NV, where he was also a Member of the Board of Management. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Vopak N.V., Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco S.E., Member of the Supervisory Board of Parcom Capital B.V., Member of the Capital Markets Committee of the AFM, Member of the Board of Stichting Preferente Aandelen Heijmans and Member of the Board of Stichting Preferente Aandelen Philips. He holds a Masters degree in Business Economics from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam (1975) and obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy in Business Finance from the same University in 1979.

Bruno Chabas Mr. Bruno Y.R. Chabas has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 17, 2015. He joined SBM Offshore as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board in May 2011 and became CEO in January 2012. Prior to joining, he worked for 18 years with Acergy S.A. (now Subsea 7 SA). From November 2002 until January 2011, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Acergy S.A., responsible for all the day-to-day commercial and operational activity worldwide. From June 1999 through October 2002, he served as Chief Financial Officer. Between 1992 and 2002, Bruno held various management positions within preceding companies in the United Kingdom, France and the United States. He has been an Independent Director of FORACO International S.A. since August 2007 and holds an MBA from Babson College, Massachusetts.

Thomas Ehret Mr. Thomas M.E. (Tom) Ehret has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 15, 2015. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from May 15, 2008. He is Chairman of the Company's Technical and Commercial Committee. He is former President and Chief Executive Officer of Acergy S.A. His current Board Memberships include Chairman of Harkland Global Holdings Ltd., Non-executive Director of Comex S.A., Green Holdings Corporation and ISMKomix Ltd. and as Member of the Supervisory Board of Huisman Equipment B.V.

Douglas Wood Mr. Douglas H.M. Wood has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of SBM Offshore NV, effective as of November 30, 2016. He has worked at Royal Dutch Shell plc since 1993 in various financial and management positions, including as Vice President Finance & Planning Exploration (at Shell Upstream International) and most recently as CFO of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in Japan, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Mr. Wood obtained his degree in Classics in 1993 at Oxford University (Wadham College) and became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in 2006.

Philippe Barril Mr. Philippe Barril has served as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 17, 2015. He is a Graduate Engineer of the Ecole Centrale de Lyon (1988) and started his career with Bouygues Offshore as an engineer, moving into project management, subsidiary manager in Angola, Business Unit Angola-Congo, Business Unit Manager Nigeria and Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa and Offshore. In 2002, he moved to Technip as CEO Africa and Mediterranean. Then, he spent 2006 working for Single Buoy Moorings, a subsidiary of SBM Offshore N.V., as Gas Sales Manager. Mr. Barril was then appointed Managing Director of Entrepose Contracting from 2007 to 2009. In 2009, he moved back to Technip, working in a number of senior executive positions and was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in January 2014. Since March 2016, Mr. Barril is also Non-Executive Director at DeepOcean Group Holding B.V.

Erik Lagendijk Mr. Erik Lagendijk has served as Chief Governance and Compliance Officer and Member of the Management Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 15, 2015. He studied law at the University of Amsterdam (1988) and completed the Executive Development program at the IMD Lausanne in 1999. He attended the Foundations of Finance program at the Amsterdam Institute of Finance in 2002 and an Executive Development program at the IESE in Barcelona in 2013. Mr. E. Lagendijk spent his career in the financial services industry, first at the ING Bank starting in 1987 with various roles as lawyer and banker, as Senior Account Manager and as head of the legal department of domestic operations. In 2000, he moved to Aegon N.V. to take up the position of Group General Counsel. Mr. E. Lagendijk joined the Company on 1 January 2015 as Group Governance Director.

L Armstrong Ms. L. A. Armstrong has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since 2014. She is Member of the Technical and Commercial Committee and Member of the Appointment & Remuneration Committee at the Company. She is also a former Technical Vice President for Shell International, a former Exploration Director of Petroleum Development Oman, and a former Director Shell UK Exploration. She also serves as Non-Executive Director of KAZ Minerals PLC, Non-Executive Trustee of Central Europe Oil Company, Chairperson of the Trustees of the British Safety Council and Non-Executive Director of DONG Energy.

Floris Deckers Dr. Floris G.H. Deckers has been Member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since May 15, 2008. He is Chairman of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee dealing with remuneration matters, Member of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee dealing with selection and appointment matters and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Van Lanschot NV (until February 2013). He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deloitte Nederland BV (since July 1, 2012), Member of the Supervisory Board of IBM Nederland N.V. and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Springpaarden Fonds Nederland B.V. He studied Business at Erasmus Universiteit in Rotterdam.

Francis Gugen Mr. Francis R. Gugen has been Member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since July 6, 2010. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is former Chief Executive Officer and Finance Director of Amerada Hess Corporation in Europe. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and of IGas Energy plc, Chairman of CEOC Limited, Chrysaor Limited and Fraudscreen Limited. He is Advisor to BNRI, a division of the Economic Affairs Committee of the CBI and Chairman of Raft.

Sietze Hepkema Mr. Sietze Hepkema has been Member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 15, 2015. He is Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. He was Member of the Management Board, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer and Statutory Director of SBM Offshore NV from June 27, 2012 until April 15, 2015. He studied Law at Erasmus University in Rotterdam (1975), before attending Harvard Law School (1977) where he was awarded an LL.M. (Master of Laws). Mr. Hepkema has spent his career practicing law. Between 1980 and 1987, Mr. Hepkema worked for the international law firm of Graham & James in San Francisco and Singapore. In 1987, Mr. Hepkema was appointed partner at Benelux Law Firm Loeff Claeys Verbeke, followed by an appointment, in 2000, as senior partner at Allen & Overy. Mr. Hepkema primarily advised on Mergers & Acquisition transactions and Corporate Governance. He sat on the Board of Management and was head of Global Corporate Practice until 2011. Mr. Hepkema is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wavin NV, Chairman of the Nationale Stichting de Nieuwe Kerk and Member of the Dutch Monitoring Committee Corporate Governance Code.

Laurence Mulliez Ms. Laurence B.L.E. Mulliez has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore N.V. since April 15, 2015. She is former Chief Executive Officer of Eoxis. She also serves as Chairperson of the Board of Voltalia, Non-executive director of Aperam, and Non-executive director of Green Investment Bank. Moreover, she is Member of the Board of Morgan Advanced Materials plc.