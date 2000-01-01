Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)
SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
72.30INR
72.30INR
Change (% chg)
Rs4.75 (+7.03%)
Prev Close
Rs67.55
Open
Rs67.90
Day's High
Rs72.95
Day's Low
Rs67.40
Volume
10,078,885
Avg. Vol
2,465,387
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Nanavati
|2017
|Part-time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman
|
Melwyn Rego
|57
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Sushant Jain
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravi Pandey
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao
|2016
|Executive Director
|
R. Dubey
|2016
|Director
|
Jayant Gokhale
|61
|2016
|Part-time Nonofficial Director
|
Vandana Jena
|2016
|Director
|
Rudra Kar
|2015
|Director
|
G. Ramesh
|2016
|Director
|
Hindupur Rao
|2010
|Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ajay Nanavati
|Shri. Ajay Vipin Nanavati serves as Part-time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. .
|
Melwyn Rego
|
Sushant Jain
|Shri. Sushant Jain serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He has experience of over 7 years in Banking industry.
|
Ravi Pandey
|Shri. Ravi Shanker Pandey is an Executive Director of the Company. He is General Manager of Union Bank of India.
|
Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao
|
R. Dubey
|
Jayant Gokhale
|
Vandana Jena
|
Rudra Kar
|
G. Ramesh
|
Hindupur Rao
|Shri. Hindupur Pradeep Rao was Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee of Syndicate Bank Ltd. Presently, Shri H. Pradeep Rao is the Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor to Goverment of India, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi. He is M.B.A., M.A. and C.I.A. (Certified Internal Auditor). He is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) Officer of the 1981 batch. He has held key positions, including Accountant General of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, Principal Director (Reports, Central), Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, New Delhi, Director of External Audit, World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland, Member Audit Board and Principal Director of Commercial Audit, Chennai, Principal Accountant General West Bengal and Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure), New Delhi. He is also a Director on the Board of Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.
