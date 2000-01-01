Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)

Shri. Hindupur Pradeep Rao was Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee of Syndicate Bank Ltd. Presently, Shri H. Pradeep Rao is the Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor to Goverment of India, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi. He is M.B.A., M.A. and C.I.A. (Certified Internal Auditor). He is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) Officer of the 1981 batch. He has held key positions, including Accountant General of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, Principal Director (Reports, Central), Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, New Delhi, Director of External Audit, World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland, Member Audit Board and Principal Director of Commercial Audit, Chennai, Principal Accountant General West Bengal and Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure), New Delhi. He is also a Director on the Board of Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.