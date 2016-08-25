J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

Name Description

David Tyler Mr. David Tyler is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of J Sainsbury Plc. David has broad and extensive experience in both executive and non-executive roles across the consumer, retail, business services and the financial services sectors. He is also an experienced chairman having served in that role previously at Logica plc and 3i Quoted Private Equity plc and currently at Hammerson plc and Domestic and General Group Limited. His last executive position was as Finance Director of GUS plc, and previously he held senior financial and general management roles with Christie’s International Plc, County NatWest Limited and Unilever PLC. He has also been a Non-Executive Director of Experian plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Burberry Group Plc. He is Chairman of Hammerson plc Chairman of Domestic and General Group Limited.

Mike Coupe Mr. Mike Coupe is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of J Sainsbury Plc. He appointed Chief Executive Officer on 9 July 2014, Mike has been a member of the Operating Board since October 2004. Mike has vast retail industry experience in trading, strategy, marketing, digital and online as well as multi-site store experience. He joined Sainsbury’s from Big Food Group where he was a board director of Big Food Group plc and Managing Director of Iceland Food Stores. He previously worked for both ASDA and Tesco, where he served in a variety of senior management roles. He is Non-Executive Director of Greene King plc.

Kevin O'Byrne Mr. Kevin O'Byrne has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. Kevin joined the Board on 9 January 2017 and brings a wealth of retail and finance experience. Kevin was previously Chief Executive Officer of Poundland Group until December 2016 and held executive roles at Kingfisher plc from 2008 to 2015, including Chief Executive Officer of B&Q UK & Ireland and Group Finance Director. Prior to this, Kevin was Group Finance Director of Dixons Retail plc. He is Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Land Securities Group PLC.

John Rogers Mr. John Rogers is Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury's Argos, Director of J Sainsbury plc. John has extensive experience in finance, strategy, digital, online, property and financial services. John became Chief Executive Officer of Sainsbury’s Argos on 5 September 2016 following the acquisition of Home Retail Group. Prior to this appointment, John was Chief Financial Officer of J Sainsbury plc for six years and had responsibility for finance, group strategy, Sainsbury’s online, business development, property, procurement and operational efficiency. He was also Director of Corporate Finance from 2005 to 2007, Director of Group Finance from 2007 to 2008 and in July 2008, he was appointed to the Operating Board as Property Director. John is also a member of the Sainsbury’s Bank plc Board. Prior to Sainsbury’s, John was Group Finance Director for Hanover Acceptances, a diversified corporation with whollyowned subsidiaries in the food manufacturing, real estate and agri-business sectors. He is Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc.

Peter Griffiths Mr. Peter L. Griffiths is Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury’s Bank., subsidiary of the company. He was appointed CEO of Sainsbury’s Bank in November 2012 and joined the Operating Board in May 2014. Prior to joining Sainsbury’s he was Group Chief Executive of Principality, the largest building society in Wales, growing it from the 13th largest building society in the UK to the 7th, during his decade in charge. He previously worked for NatWest, and was Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Chambers Plc. He is former Chairman of the CBI Wales and the Building Societies Association, and is a Fellow of UWIC and The Chartered Institute of Management. Peter was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2010, in recognition of his support for the Financial Services Industry.

Angie Risley Ms. Angie Risley is Group Human Resources Director of J Sainsbury PLC. She was appointed Group HR Director and a member of the Operating Board in January 2013 with responsibility for human resources. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Serco Group plc and chairs their Remuneration Committee and is a Director of Sainsbury's Bank plc. Angie was most recently Group HR Director at Lloyds Banking Group and prior to this an Executive Director of Whitbread plc with responsibility for HR and Corporate Social Responsibility. She was a member of the Low Pay Commission.

Jon Hartland Mr. Jon Hartland is Acting Retail and Operations Director of the company. He joined Sainsbury’s in 1986 and held the position of Store Director for numerous stores until 1996. He then held a number of senior roles before becoming the Change Director in 2002 and later becoming the Central Retail Director. Jon was appointed Director for Non- Food Operations in 2011 and has been acting as the Retail and Operations Director role since October 2015. He sits on the GS1 apparel Europe board and was previously a Regional manager for Fine Fare (part of Associated British Foods plc).

Paul Mills-Hicks Mr. Paul Mills-Hicks is Food Commercial Director of the company. He joined the Operating Board in May 2014 as Food Commercial Director having spent over ten years at Sainsbury’s. He was closely involved in the formation and execution of the 'Making Sainsbury's Great Again' strategy. Following this he held a variety of roles in commercial, strategy and finance, most recently as Business Unit Director for Grocery. Prior to Sainsbury’s, Paul was European Controller at Marks and Spencer Group plc and a Director at UBS Warburg.

Richard Newsome Mr. Richard Newsome is Acting Digital and Technology Director of the Company. He joined the Operating Board in January 2017, with responsibility for the Digital & Technology Division. He joined Sainsbury’s in July 2014 as Director of Operations, from Rolls-Royce where he was responsible for Global IT Programme Delivery. Prior to that Richard had been UK IT Director for Cadbury and Kraft Foods, Client Director for Xansa’s IT Outsourcing business, and had a long career in IT and Business Change at The Boots Company.

Simon Roberts Mr. Simon John Roberts is Retail and Operations Director of the Company. Simon joined Sainsbury’s and the Operating Board in July 2017 as Retail & Operations Director. In his previous role he was Executive Vice President of Walgreens Boots Alliance, and President of Boots with responsibility for commercial and retail operations across the UK and Ireland. Prior to Boots, Simon was at Marks and Spencer plc, where he held operational and customer leadership roles across stores, divisions and central operations. Simon is also the Non-Executive Chairman at the Institute of Customer Service.

Tim Fallowfield Mr. Tim Fallowfield is Company Secretary, Corporate Services Director of J Sainsbury Plc. Tim joined Sainsbury’s in 2001 as Company Secretary and joined the Operating Board in 2004. In addition to his role as Company Secretary, Tim is responsible for the Corporate Services Division comprising Legal Services, Data Governance, Safety, Shareholder Services, Insurance and Central Security. He chairs the Group Safety Committee and the Data Governance Committee. Tim joined Sainsbury’s from Exel plc, the global logistics company, where he was Company Secretary and Head of Legal Services. He began his career at the international law firm Clifford Chance and is a qualified solicitor.

Matt Brittin Mr. Matt Brittin is Non-Executive Independent Director of J Sainsbury plc. As Google’s President – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Matt has extensive experience of running a high profile, fast moving, innovative, digital business. Before joining Google to run its UK operations at the start of 2007, Matt spent much of his career in media and marketing, with particular interests in strategy, commercial development and sales performance. This included commercial and digital leadership roles in UK media. He is also a Director of charitable organisation, The Media Trust. He is Google’s President – Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brian Cassin Mr. Brian Cassin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 April 2016. Brian brings present day experience of running a FTSE40 company and of big data and analytics – topics of key importance to Sainsbury's. Brian joined Experian as Chief Financial Officer in April 2012, a post he held until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in July 2014. Prior to this, Brian spent his career in investment banking at Baring Brothers International, Greenhill & Co where he was Managing Director and Partner and the London Stock Exchange where he held senior roles. He s Chief Executive Officer of Experian plc.

David Keens Mr. David W. Keens is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 29 April 2015. David has extensive retail experience and knowledge of consumer facing businesses, together with his core skills in finance. David is also a Non-Executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of Auto Trader Group plc, and chairs its Audit Committee. David was formerly Group Finance Director of NEXT plc from 1991 to 2015 and their Group Treasurer from 1986 to 1991. Previous management experience includes nine years in the UK and overseas operations of multinational food manufacturer Nabisco and, prior to that, seven years in the accountancy profession. He is Non-Executive Director, the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Auto Trader Group plc.

Susan Rice Ms. Susan Rice, CBE, is Senior Non-Executive Director of J Sainsbury PLC. Susan has extensive experience as a Non-Executive Director, as well as in retail banking, financial services, leadership and sustainability. Her career in retail banking is particularly relevant to our ownership of Sainsbury's Bank. Susan is Chairman of Scottish Water and Business Stream. Previously, Susan was a member of the First Minister’s Council of Economic Advisors, Managing Director of Lloyds Banking Group Scotland and was previously Chief Executive and then Chairman of Lloyds TSB Scotland plc. She has also held a range of other non-executive directorships including at the Bank of England and SSE plc. She is Chairman of Scottish Water, Chairman of Business Stream, Chairman of the Scottish Fiscal Commission and a Non-Executive Director of the North American Income Trust.