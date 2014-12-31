Edition:
United Kingdom

Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)

SCHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,898.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.55 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs4,905.55
Open
Rs4,845.00
Day's High
Rs4,937.75
Day's Low
Rs4,845.00
Volume
716
Avg. Vol
5,487
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Avinash Gandhi

78 2002 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Satish Patel

Chief Financial Officer

Dharmesh Arora

49 2017 Managing Director

Raj Sarraf

2014 Company Secretary

Rakesh Jinsi

60 2015 Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director

Klaus Rosenfeld

51 2015 Additional Director, Non-Executive Non-independent Director

Marcus Eisenhuth

2017 Additional Director

Renu Challu

63 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dietmar Heinrich

51 2014 Non-Executive Non-independent Director

R. Sampath Kumar

55 2011 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Sanak Mishra

69 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Avinash Gandhi

Shri. Avinash Prakash Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of FAG Bearings India Limited. Mr. Gandhi is B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi. He was the President and Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited. He has served at senior positions in reputed organizations like Escorts, Telco and the Indian Ordnance factories. He has experience of over 43 years. He served as a Director in the following Companies , namely FAG Bearings India Limited,CLAAS India Limited ,Lumax Industries Limited ,Fairfield Atlas Limited ,Uni Products (India) Limited ,Havell’s India Limited ,Panalfa Investments Limited ,Continental Engines Limited.

Satish Patel

Mr. Satish C. Patel is Chief Financial Officer of FAG Bearings India Limited.

Dharmesh Arora

Mr. Dharmesh Arora has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective March 3, 2017. He was Additional Director of the FAG Bearings India Limited, until February 11, 2015. Mr. Arora has professional qualification in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He is presently, President & CEO, of Schaeffler India.

Raj Sarraf

Mr. Raj K. Sarraf is the Company Secretary of FAG Bearings India Limited.

Rakesh Jinsi

Mr. Rakesh Jinsi is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is an electrical engineering graduate with a vast experience of over three decades with renowned automotive industry group like Eicher, Hero and Force Motors among others. His areas of expertise include: materials, manufacturing and plant operations. He takes a keen interest in societal upliftment and ensuring inclusive growth. He had been Secretary General of SOS Children's Villages Of India, a Child Care Social organisation and a member of the Core Group of National Human Rights Commission. Presently, Mr. Jinsi serves as an Independent Director of Hero Motors and president of School of Inspired Leadership, a Business School in Gurgaon.

Klaus Rosenfeld

Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Non-independent Director of the company.

Marcus Eisenhuth

Renu Challu

Mrs. Renu Challu is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Dietmar Heinrich

Mr. Dietmar Heinrich is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of FAG Bearings India Limited. He is a qualified Industrial Engineer and has a very long experience in the Industry. Presently Mr. Heinrich is Vice President Group Finance Asia/Pacific and is responsible for Controlling, Finance and Accounting functions of ‘Asia Pacific Region’ of ‘Schaetfler Group’, Germany. He has been associated with the Group since many years and has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of the Group.

R. Sampath Kumar

Mr. R. Sampath Kumar is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of FAG Bearings India Limited. He holds B. Com (Hons.), LL.B. He is an Attomey-at-Law.

Sanak Mishra

Dr. Sanak Mishra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading