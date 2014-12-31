Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)

Name Description

Avinash Gandhi Shri. Avinash Prakash Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of FAG Bearings India Limited. Mr. Gandhi is B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi. He was the President and Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited. He has served at senior positions in reputed organizations like Escorts, Telco and the Indian Ordnance factories. He has experience of over 43 years. He served as a Director in the following Companies , namely FAG Bearings India Limited,CLAAS India Limited ,Lumax Industries Limited ,Fairfield Atlas Limited ,Uni Products (India) Limited ,Havell’s India Limited ,Panalfa Investments Limited ,Continental Engines Limited.

Satish Patel Mr. Satish C. Patel is Chief Financial Officer of FAG Bearings India Limited.

Dharmesh Arora Mr. Dharmesh Arora has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective March 3, 2017. He was Additional Director of the FAG Bearings India Limited, until February 11, 2015. Mr. Arora has professional qualification in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He is presently, President & CEO, of Schaeffler India.

Raj Sarraf Mr. Raj K. Sarraf is the Company Secretary of FAG Bearings India Limited.

Rakesh Jinsi Mr. Rakesh Jinsi is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is an electrical engineering graduate with a vast experience of over three decades with renowned automotive industry group like Eicher, Hero and Force Motors among others. His areas of expertise include: materials, manufacturing and plant operations. He takes a keen interest in societal upliftment and ensuring inclusive growth. He had been Secretary General of SOS Children's Villages Of India, a Child Care Social organisation and a member of the Core Group of National Human Rights Commission. Presently, Mr. Jinsi serves as an Independent Director of Hero Motors and president of School of Inspired Leadership, a Business School in Gurgaon.

Klaus Rosenfeld Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Non-independent Director of the company.

Renu Challu Mrs. Renu Challu is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Dietmar Heinrich Mr. Dietmar Heinrich is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of FAG Bearings India Limited. He is a qualified Industrial Engineer and has a very long experience in the Industry. Presently Mr. Heinrich is Vice President Group Finance Asia/Pacific and is responsible for Controlling, Finance and Accounting functions of ‘Asia Pacific Region’ of ‘Schaetfler Group’, Germany. He has been associated with the Group since many years and has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of the Group.

R. Sampath Kumar Mr. R. Sampath Kumar is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of FAG Bearings India Limited. He holds B. Com (Hons.), LL.B. He is an Attomey-at-Law.