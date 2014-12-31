Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

Name Description

Denis Kessler Mr. Denis Kessler serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of SCOR SE since November 4, 2002. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategic Committee. He was Chairman of the Federation Francaise des Societes d'Assurance (FFSA), CEO and Member of the Executive Committee of the AXA Group and Executive Vice-President of MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France). In addition to his duties at the Company, he also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of SCOR Global P&C SE, SCOR Global Life SE and SCOR Global Life Americas Reinsurance Company amongst others, Director of BNP Paribas S.A., Bollore, Dassault Aviation, Invesco Ltd and Fonds Strategique d'Investissement, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Yam Invest N.V. and holds various positions in numerous companies and organizations. He is a graduate of HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economic Sciences from Universite de Paris, as well as an advanced degree in Economics and an advanced degree in Social Sciences.

Mark Kociancic Mr. Mark Kociancic serves as Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee of Scor SE since May 15, 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto and holds a degree in commerce, finance and economics. He also holds a Chartered Accountant (CA) designation and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Upon graduation, Mr. Kociancic joined Ernst & Young within its Life and P&C insurance practice and has subsequently held progressively senior positions within the P&C industry with St Paul Guarantee, Avalon Risk Associates and Tokio Marine, prior to becoming Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Scor US at Scor SE in May 2006. He was then appointed as SCOR Americas HUB Chief Financial Officer in June 2008 and was promoted to SCOR Americas HUB Executive Vice President in July 2010. On October 1, 2012, he became Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Bertrand Bougon Mr. Bertrand Bougon serves as Head of Group Ratings & Capital and SCOR SE Finance Director of SCOR SE since October 28, 2016. He started his career with Rhodia Assurances, a Winterthur Group company, where he was Planning & Controlling Manager. He joined SCOR in 2005 as Group Management Controller. In 2008, he became Rating Agencies Director, a function that was subsequently extended to capital management. He was promoted to Deputy Head of Cash and Capital Management in May 2013, and Head of Investor Relations & Rating Agencies in October 2014. He is an actuary and a graduate of the Euro Institut d’Actuariat and the London Business School.

Romain Launay Mr. Romain Launay serves as Group Chief Operating Officer at SCOR SE since February 2016. Having occupied various posts at the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance between 2004 and 2009, he became Technical Advisor to the Prime Minister in 2009. He joined SCOR in February 2012 as Senior Advisor to the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, before becoming Group General Secretary in May 2014. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, the Ecole des Mines de Paris and the Centre des Hautes Etudes d’Assurances.

Frieder Knuepling Mr. Frieder Knuepling serves as Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Scor SE since January 17, 2014. He previously served as Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from October 1, 2012 to January 17, 2014. Prior to this appointment, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life SE and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from July 1, 2010. He worked as a lecturer and research assistant at Freiburg University and several other colleges, until he received a PhD. in Economics based on research on econometric modelling of macroeconomic and financial data. From 1999 to 2002, he worked for Gerling-Konzern Globale Rueckversicherungs-AG and its UK subsidiary, dealing with pricing and valuation. As of 2003, he headed the Corporate Actuarial & Treasury department of the Revios group. From 2007, Mr. Knuepling headed SCOR's Corporate Actuarial Department, reporting to the Chief Risk Officer. He was appointed Deputy Chief Risk Officer of SCOR in December 2008 and member of the executive board (Vorstand) of SCOR Rueckversicherung (Deutschland) AG in May 2009. He is a fellow of the German Association of Actuaries (DAV). He also holds various other mandates, including Director of SCOR Financial Services Limited, SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Ltd and SCOR International Reinsurance Ireland Ltd. He holds a degree in Mathematics from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen and a degree in Physics from Freiburg University.

Paolo De Martin Mr. Paolo De Martin serves as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life SE and Member of the Executive Committee of Scor SE since January 17, 2014. He previously held the Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from September 4, 2007 to May 15, 2013. After his university graduation in 1993, he spent two years in the optical business as Founder and Managing Partner of an eyewear manufacturer. He joined the General Electric Company (GE) in 1995 as a Finance Trainee in London. In 1997, he joined GE's internal auditing & consulting group, charged with assignments in multiple GE businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2001, Mr. De Martin was promoted to Executive Manager for GE Capital Europe, before joining GE Insurance Solutions as Financial Planning and Analysis Manager for Global Property and Casualty Reinsurance. In 2003, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of GE Frankona group, before becoming Chief Financial Officer of Converium Holding AG in July 2006. Mr. De Martin has been appointed to other positions, including Director of SCOR Global Life SE, SCOR Global P&C SE, SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG, SCOR Switzerland AG, SCOR Services Switzerland AG and SCOR Alternative Investments. He graduated from Universita Ca Foscari di Venezia with a degree in Business Economics in 1993.

Francois de Varenne Mr. Francois de Varenne serves as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments SE, Member of the Executive Committee of Scor SE since October 29, 2008. He previously served as Group Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee from September 3, 2007 until October 29, 2008. In 2005, he became Director of Corporate Finance and Asset Management, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company in 2005. He joined the FFSA in 1993 as Director for Economic and Financial Affairs. In London, from 1998, he was successively an Insurance Strategist with Lehman Brothers, then Vice-President in charge of asset management solutions and structured transactions, subsequently working as an expert in insurance and reinsurance companies at Merrill Lynch and then Deutsche Bank. In 2003, he became Managing Partner of Gimar France & Cie. He joined Scor SE in 2005 as Director of Corporate Finance and Asset Management and has been a Member of the Executive Committee since then. Mr. de Varenne also holds other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Auber SAS and Chairman of the Management Board of SCOR Global Investments SE. He obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique and a degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. He also holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economic Sciences. He is an Actuary qualified with the ISFA (Institut de Science Financiere et d'Assurances, Lyon).

Benjamin Gentsch Mr. Benjamin Gentsch serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Switzerland, Member of the Executive Committee at Scor SE since September 4, 2007. He holds a degree in Management from the Universitaet St. Gallen, specialized in Risk Management and Insurance. Between 1986 and 1998, he held various positions at Union Reinsurance Company, Zurich, where from 1990 to 1998 he was responsible for treaty reinsurance business in Asia and Australia. In 1998, he joined Zurich Re as Chief Underwriting Officer Overseas, where he was given the task of strengthening the company's position on the Asian, Australian, African and Latin American markets. In addition, he took charge of the Global Aviation reinsurance department and built up the Professional Risk and Global Marine reinsurance departments. In September 2002, Mr. Gentsch was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Converium Zurich and was also subsequently appointed Executive Vice President in charge of Specialty Treaties. He holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of SCOR Holding (UK) Ltd and SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd, among others.

Simon Pearson Mr. Simon Pearson serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life and Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at SCOR SE since November 2014. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. After graduating in 1987 with an Honors degree in Economics from the University of York, Simon started his actuarial career with a mid-sized UK mutual life insurer, NPI. Qualifying as an Actuary in 1992, Simon held a number of actuarial management positions covering pricing & product development, reserving, embedded value & financial reporting. Simon joined the UK life subsidiary of Gerling Global Re in 1999, becoming the Appointed Actuary in 2001. At the beginning of 2004, Simon became the CEO of the UK subsidiary of the newly established Revios. Upon the integration of Revios into SCOR he became a member of the SCOR Global Life senior management team at the end of 2006. In 2008 Simon was promoted to manage SGL’s Northern Europe region covering UK, Ireland and Scandinavia. In August 2011 Simon was appointed SGL Head of EMEA covering Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Victor Peignet Mr. Victor Peignet serves as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C SE, Member of the Executive Committee of Scor SE. He has been an Executive Officer of the Company since 2004. He joined the Company’s Facultative Department in 1984 from the offshore oil sector. From 1984 to 2001, he worked as an Underwriter and then Branch Manager within the energy and marine transport branch. He was then appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Business Solutions, following its creation in 2000, and subsequently became its Chief Executive Officer in April 2004. On July 5, 2005, he became Head of all property reinsurance operations of SCOR Global P&C. He currently holds several other mandates, including Director of SCOR UK Company Ltd, SCOR Channel Ltd, Arisis Ltd., General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona, General Security National Insurance Company, Finimo Realty Pte Ltd, Arope Insurance SAL, SCOR Switzerland AG, and others. He graduated in Marine Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Techniques Avancees (ENSTA).

Michele Aronvald Mme. Michele Aronvald serves as Employee Director of SCOR SE since April 27, 2016. She was Employee elected Director of SCOR SE from April 30, 2015. She has more than 37 years seniority within the SCOR Group. She held various positions within the financial management of the Group: Head of the back/middle office and investment accounting and treasury department, Head of the financial reporting control and Head of regulatory financial reporting. She is currently Head of control and process at the Group’s Financial Direction of Investments. In addition, she has already been employee director between 2003 and 2006.

Bruno Pfister Mr. Bruno Pfister serves as Director of SCOR SE since April 27, 2016. He is Executive Chairman of the “Wealth Management & Trust” of Rothschild & Co Group, function which includes Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rothschild Bank AG (Switzerland). He is Director of Assura (Switzerland), Director of Assepro AG (Switzerland). He was Vice-Chairman of the Swiss Insurance Association (Switzerland), Member of the Board of Avenir Suisse (Switzerland), Director of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce (Switzerland). He is a Swiss citizen, lawyer at the Geneva Bar and MBA graduate from UCLA Anderson School of Management. He was Vice-Chairman of the Swiss Insurance Association, Chairman and Group CEO of Swiss Life AG, member of the Divisional Executive Board of Credit Suisse and Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of Liechtenstein Global Trust. He is Executive Chairman of the “Wealth Management & Trust of Rothschild & Co Group function which includes the Presidency of the Board of Directors of Rothschild Bank AG.

Marguerite Berard-Andrieu Ms. Marguerite Berard-Andrieu is Independent Director of SCOR SE since April 30, 2015. She is a Member of the Strategic Committee and Audit Committee. She serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BPCE Group, Chairman of the SAS and Chairman of the Board of Directors of S-Money, Chairman of the SAS and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ISSORIA, Permanent Representative of BPCE and Director of COFACE, among others.

Augustin de Romanet de Beaune Mr. Augustin de Romanet is Independent Director of SCOR SE since April 30, 2015. He is a Member of the Strategic Committee and Compensation and Nomination Committee. He serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aeroports de Paris, Chairman and Director of Media Aeroports de Paris, Director of Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens, among others.

Thierry Derez Mr. Thierry Derez is Independent Director of SCOR SE since 2016. Previously, he has been Director of Scor SE since April 25, 2013. He is Member of the Strategic Committee, Risk Committee, Compensation and Nomination Committee and Crisis Management Committee. He was a lawyer practicing in Paris, before joining the insurance group AM-GMF in 1995, first as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GMF and then as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Assurances Mutuelles de France and of GMF in 2001 and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the group AZUR-GMF in September 2003. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Assurances Mutuelles de France, of GMF Assurances and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Garantie Mutuelle des Fonctionnaires (GMF). Mr. Derez was appointed as Director of MAAF Assurances in November 2004 and became its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in June 2005. Since June 2007, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of MMA IARD Assurances Mutuelles, MMA IARD, MMA Assurances Mutuelles and MMA Mutual Life. Since 2008, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Covea.

Vanessa Marquette Ms. Vanessa Marquette is Independent Director of SCOR SE since April 30, 2015. She is a Member of the Strategic Committee and Audit Committee. She serves as Partner and Managing Partner of Simont Braun, Director and Member of the Executive committee of Simont Braun, Lecturer and research assistant at the Université libre de Bruxelles, among others.

Jean-Marc Raby Mr. Jean-Marc Raby is Independent Director of SCOR SE since April 30, 2015. He is Member of the Strategic Committee. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Macif and Sferen, Chief Executive Officer of Macif Sgam, Chairman and Director of Fonciere de Lutece, among others. He holds a degree in Economics as well as an MBA from HEC.

Guillaume Sarkozy Mr. Guillaume Sarkozy serves as Independent Director - Representative of Malakoff Mederic Group of Scor SE since April 15, 2009. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee and Audit Committee (until April 30, 2015 ) of Scor SE. He began his professional career in 1974 at the Office of Public Safety in the Ministry of the Interior, before joining IBM France as a large corporate accounts manager in 1977. From 1979 to 2005, he was a company manager in the textile industry. Until June 2006, he exercised a number of responsibilities at the head of professional associations, in particular, the French Textile Industries' Union (1993-2006), the Industrial Federations Group (2004-2006), CNPF (1994-1998), MEDEF (2000-2006), CNAV (1994-1998), CNAM (2004-2005) and Conseil Economique et Social (2004-2006). In 2004, he became vice President of the MEDEF and of the CNAM (2004-2005). Mr. Sarkozy joined Mederic Group in June 2006 and was appointed Group General Manager on September 1, 2006. Then, he was appointed Group General Manager of Malakoff Mederic Group in July 2008 with the merger of the Groups Mederic & Malakoff. Since 2004, he has been Member of the Haut Conseil pour l'avenir de l'Assurance Maladie. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman and CEO of Malakoff Mederic Assurances SA and Chairman of Holding Fondateurs SAS, Le Monde Prevoyance SAS, Malakoff Mederic Innovation SAS and Viamedis SA. He is an engineer by training and a graduate of the Ecole Speciale des Travaux Publics, du Batiment et de l'Industrie (ESTP).

Kory Sorenson Ms. Kory Sorenson is Independent Director of SCOR SE since 2016. She has served as Director of Scor SE since April 25, 2013. She is also Member of the Strategic Committee, of the Risk Committee and of the Accounts and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Since February 14, 2014, she has been Director of SCOR Global Life Americas Reinsurance Company and of SCOR Reinsurance Company. She has made her career in finance, devoting the previous fifteen years exclusively to the management of capital and risk in insurance companies and banking institutions. Until the end of 2010, she held the position of Managing Director, Head of Insurance Capital Markets at Barclays Capital in London. She previously led the team in charge of the financial markets specializing in insurance at Credit Suisse and the team in charge of debt markets in financial institutions at Lehman Brothers for Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. She began her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and in the financial sector at Total SA. Ms. Sorenson holds a Masters degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, a Masters degree in Applied Economics from Universite Paris Dauphine and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Econometrics, both from the American University, Washington D.C.

Claude Tendil Mr. Claude Tendil is Lead Independent Director of SCOR SE and was first appointed on the Company's Board of Directors on May 15, 2003. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic and Risk Committees, as well as Chairman of the Compensation and Nomination Committee. He was Chairman of the Board and CEO of Generali France (until October 3, 2013), of Generali Vie (until October 2, 2013) and of Generali IARD (until October 2, 2013). He remains Chairman of the Board of Generali France, Generali Vie and Generali IARD. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Europ Assistance Holding and Generali France Assurances, and Director of Eramet. He started his career at UAP in 1972. He joined the Drouot Group in 1980 as Chief Operating Officer; he was promoted in 1987 to Chief Executive Officer, and in 1987 was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Presence Assurances, a subsidiary of the Axa Group. In 1989, he was appointed Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axa-Midi Insurance, Chief Executive Officer of Axa from 1991 to 2000, then Vice-Chairman of the management board of the Axa Group until November 2001. During this same period, he was also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the AXA Group's French insurance and assistance companies. Mr. Tendil was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Generali Group in France in April 2002 and Chairman of the Europ Assistance Group in March 2003. He graduated from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) and from Centre des Hautes Etudes d’Assurances. He also received a degree in Political Science from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Jane Wicker-Miurin Ms. Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin is Independent Director of SCOR SE since 2016. She has been Director of Scor SE since April 25, 2013. She is also Member of the Strategic Committee, of the Audit Committee, as well as of the Remunerations and Nominations Committee of the Company. Additionally, she serves as Director of BNP Paribas and of BILT, as well as Director and Chairwoman of the Committee of Development of CDC Groupe Plc. Ms. Wicker-Miurin began her career in banking, before joining Strategic Planning Associates (Mercer Management Consulting) as Senior Partner, where she was the main advisor to Lloyd's of London. In 1994, she became Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy of the London Stock Exchange. She was Member of the Nasdaq Technology Advisory Council and advised the European parliament on financial markets harmonization. In 2002, she was one of the founders of Leaders' Quest. In 2007, she was awarded the OBE - Officer of the British Empire. She currently also works as Director of BNP Paribas, CDC Group Plc and of Ballarpur International Graphic Paper Holdings. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, from the University of Virginia and from the Johns Hopkins University.