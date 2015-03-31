Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (SDCH.NS)

Name Description

P. Rathi Shri. P. R. Rathi is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. He is M.S. in Chemical Engineering from MIT, USA and M.B.A. from Columbia University, USA and has been associated with the Company for more than three decades.

Rajesh Rathi Shri. Rajesh B. Rathi is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. Mr. Rathi is B.E.Mechanical Engineering from MIT, Pune, B.S.Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University, USA and MBA from Pittsburgh University, USA. Mr. Rathi joined the services of the Company on October 1, 1992 and has got about 16 years experience of working in different capacities relating to Pigment manufacturing, marketing etc. He serves as Director of Rathi Brothers Poona Ltd., Rathi Brothers Calcutta Ltd., Rathi Brothers Madras Ltd., Rathi Brothers Delhi Ltd., Prescient Color Ltd., Rathi Brothers Pvt. Ltd, Balkrishna Rathi Finance Pvt. Ltd, Sudarshan Europe B.V.

K. Rathi Shri. K. L. Rathi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is B.Sc, B.Sc.(Tech) and M.A.( Chem ) from Columbia University, USA and has been associated with the Company for more than four decades. Mr. K.L.Rathi is also the Chairman of Roha Manufacturers Association.

N. Rathi Shri. N. J. Rathi is Non-Executive Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. He is M.Com from University of Pune and M.B.A. from USA. Mr. N.J.Rathi has been associated with the Company for more than four decades.

Shubhalakshmi Panse Mrs. Shubhalakshmi Aamod Panse has been appointed as Independent Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, with effect from 27 May 2015. She has 38 years of experience in the field of Banking. Presently, she is on the Boards of Federal Bank, IL&FS Financial Services Limited, L&T IDPL Limited. Chola MS Insurance Limited and Atul Limited as an independent director.

Sanjay Asher Mr. Sanjay K. Asher, J.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered accountants of India and Commerce & Law graduate from the Bombay University. Mr. Sanjay Asher is senior partner in M/s Crawford Bayley & Co. and is also on the Board of several other Companies.

Dara Damania Mr. Dara N. Damania is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. He is B.E. Mechanical Engineering from Pune University and a renowned technocrat. Mr. D.N.Damania is also on the Board of several other Companies.

Rati Forbes Mrs. Rati Farhad Forbes serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Graduate in Psychology and Sociology from Bombay University and has further done special courses on Women in Leadership, Human Resources and Organisational Behaviour and Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy from IIM Ahmedabad and Stanford University. She is also on the Board of other companies including Forbes Marshall Private Ltd. (since 1999).

Srikrishna Inamdar Shri. Shrikrishna Narhar Inamdar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. He is an Advocate. He serves as Director of Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Ugar Sugar Works Ltd., Kirloskar Proprietary Limited, Sakal Papers Ltd., Man Force Trucks Pvt. Ltd., Finolex Infrastructure Ltd.

B. Mehta Mr. B. S. Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. B.S.Mehta is Senior Partner of M/s. Bansi S. Mehta & Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Mehta is also on the Board of several other Companies.