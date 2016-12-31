K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

Name Description

Andreas Kreimeyer Dr. Andreas Kreimeyer is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at K+S Aktiengesellschaft effective May, 2017. He is also a Member of other supervisory boards: acatech – Deutsche Akademie der Technik - wissenschaften e.V. (Member of Executive Committee since July 2015), C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Ingelheim, Germany (Member of Advisory Group), Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT), Karlsruhe (Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board since November 2015). He has degrees in Biology from University of Hanover and University of Hamburg.

Burkhard Lohr Dr. Burkhard Lohr has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer effective May 12, 2017. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at K&S AG from June 1, 2012 to May 12, 2017. From 2006, Dr. Lohr has been CFO and additionally, from May 2008, Personnel Director of Hochtief AG, Essen. Previously, he had been CFO of Hochtief Construction AG, Essen, and for a number of years a member of the senior management of Hochtief in Essen and Munich. He studied business administration from Universitaet zu Koeln and obtained his Ph.D. at Technische Universitaet Braunschweig.

Michael Vassiliadis Mr. Michael Vassiliadis is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at K&S AG. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Personnel Committee, Audit Committee as well as Mediation Committee at the Company. He is chemical laboratory assistant at the company. He was appointed to the Company's Supervisory Board on May 7, 2003. Mr. Vassiliadis is Chairman of IG Bergbau, Chemie, Energie. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE, as well as Henkel KGaA, and occupies the position of Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Evonik STEAG GmbH. From 1983 until 1986 he worked as Chemical Laboratory Assistant at Bayer AG. From 1986 until 1990 he served as Political secretary, IG Chemicals, Paper, Ceramic, at the administrative agency of Leverkusen and from 1990 until 1994 he served as Political secretary, IG Chemicals, Paper, Ceramic, at the district North Rhine-Westphalia in Leverkusen. In 1994 he was appointed Managing Director at IG Chemicals, Paper, Ceramic, administrative agency of Leverkusen and in 1997 he became Secretary of the Chairman at IG BCE, headquarters in Hanover. From 2004 until 2009 he served as Member of the Central Board of Executive Directors at IG BCE and since 2009 he is Chairman of Chairman, IG BCE, Hanover.

Thorsten Boeckers Thorsten Boeckers is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at K+S Aktiengesellschaft effective May 12, 2017. He was Head of Investor Relations with the Company.

Thomas Noecker Dr. Thomas Noecker is Member of the Executive Board and Personnel Director of K&S AG effective August 1, 2003. He is responsible for the Personnel, Information Technology (IT) Services, Organization and Project Management, Health Management, Property Management, Knowledge Management, Health Management, Global Logistics Strategy, Logistics Purchasing and Trading Businesses at the Company. After studying Law and subsequently obtaining a Doctorate in Muenster, he served legal traineeships e.g. in Dusseldorf and Montreal. In 1991, Dr. Noecker joined RAG Aktiengesellschaft, where he held various positions, subsequently taking over responsibility for the central staff division; a position he held until 1998. In the same year, Dr. Noecker was appointed to the Executive Board of RAG Saarberg AG and assigned responsibility for personnel, legal affairs and IT management/organization. Dr. Noecker is also Member of the Advisory Board of RAG Bildung GmbH. He also sits on the Supervisory Board of K+S Kali GmbH.

Mark Roberts Mr. Mark Roberts is Member of the Executive Board of K&S AG effective October 1, 2012. He is responsible for the Salt Business Segment at the Company. He started his career at Victaulic Corporation of America, serving as a marketing manager. He later joined Ashland Chemical Company in 1988 as a sales representative and national account manager. In 1992 he joined Potash Import & Chemical Corporation (PICC), the K+S KALI U.S. distribution company, as a sales manager, and subsequently became Vice President. In 2004, he became PICC’s President, and in April 2008, he was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Salt Company (ISCO) in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, U.S. On October 1, 2009, Mr. Roberts became CEO of Morton Salt in Chicago.

Ralf Becker Mr. Ralf Becker is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of K&S AG effective August 1, 2009. He is also a Member of the Audit Committe of the Company. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH. He also acts as State District Manager North of IG BCE (Mining, Chemicals and Energy Trade Union). He is also a member of Supervisory Board at the following companies Deutsche Shell Holding GmbH, Deutsche Shell GmbH and Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH.

Jella Benner-Heinacher Ms. Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at K&S AG effective May 7, 2003. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Ms. Benner-Heinacher is Federal Manager of the Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapierbesitz eV. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board at A.S. Creation Tapeten AG and TUI AG. She holds a Certificat Superieure from Lausanne and a Master of Comparative Law from the University of San Diego (1985). From 1986 until 1989 she was Legal trainee in Hamburg, Berlin, Brussels, Belgium, and Washington D.C., United States. In 1989 she was admitted as lawyer at the district court of Dusseldorf. Since 2001 she serves as Chairwoman European of Corporate Governance Services (ECGS). Since 2009 she serves as President of Euroshareholders and as President of Euroinvestors in Brussels, Belgium.

George Cardona Mr. George Spyridon Cardona is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at K&S AG effective October 9, 2009. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the University of Oxford (1972), and Trinity College's Department of Philosophy. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of OJSC EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Co, Moscow, Russia. He also sits on the Supervisory Boards of Donalink Ltd. and Erglis Ltd., among others.

Wesley Clark Mr. Wesley Clark serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, Shareholder Representative at K&S AG since May 14, 2013. He is Operating Partner of Advent International Private Equity Group. He is also Board of Directors of Patriot Supply Holdings, Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, USA (Non-Executive Chairman); Board of Directors of Morrison Supply Corporation, Fort Worth, Texas, USA (Non-Executive Chairman); Board of ABC Supply Corporation, Beloit, Wisconsin, USA; Board of Clarcor Inc., Franklin, Tennessee, USA; Board of Stanford University Graduate School of Business, California, USA. He has Bachelors of Arts, Philosophy as well as Bachelors of Arts, Economics both from University of California, Los Angles, 1974,. He also has Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University, 1977.

Harald Doell Mr. Harald Doell has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at K&S AG since August 1, 2009. He is Chairman of the Works Council of K+S Kali GmbH's Werra plant. He is a power plant electronics technician.

Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Mr. Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche is Member of the Supervisory Board, Shareholder representative at K+S Aktiengesellschaft effective May 12, 2015. He is a graduate in business administration. He is also a member of Board of other supervisory boards: DLG e.V. Frankfurt am Main (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Grimme GmbH & Co. KG,(Chairman of the Advisory Board), Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Chairman of the Advisory Board), DF World of Spices GmbH (Member of the Advisory Board).

Axel Hartmann Mr. Axel Hartmann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at K&S AG effective May 14, 2013. He is Vice-Chairman of the Collective Works Council of the K&S Group Chairman of the Works Council of K&S KALI GmbH´s Neuhof-Ellers plant. In 1976 – 1979, he gained Training as a wholesaler, Hannoversch Muenden. In 1979 – 198, he was Employee warehouse, Neuhof-Ellers plant. From 1983, he is Full-time chairman of Works Council, Neuhof-Ellers plant.

Michael Knackmuss Mr. Michael Knackmuss is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at K&S AG effective July 11, 2014. He is Chairman of the Works Council of K+S Kali GmbH Zielitz plant since April 4, 2014.

Gerd Kuebler Mr. Gerd Kuebler is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at K+S Aktiengesellschaft effective January 1, 2016. He is also Head of Production and Technology Underground at the Neuhof-Ellers potash plant.

Dieter Kuhn Mr. Dieter Kuhn has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative in K&S AG since May 7, 2003. He is Vice Chairman of the Group Works Council of the K+S Group, as well as Chairman of the Works Council of ESCO GmbH & Co. KG's Bernburg plant of ESCO – European Salt Company GmbH & CO. KG.

Annette Messemer Dr. Annette Messemer serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, Shareholder Representative at K&S AG since May 14, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is a Member of Supervisory Board at Commerz Real AG. She is Divisional director of Commerzbank AG. She studied political sciences in Bonn and Paris and has Masters of Arts from Friedrich-Wilhelms Universitaet Bonn as well as Ph.D. from the same university, 1994.

Anke Roehr Ms. Anke Roehr is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at K+S Aktiengesellschaft effective April 01, 2016. She is Chairwoman of the Works Council of the headquarters of esco - european salt company GmbH & Co. KG, Hanover and Sales assistant at the same Company.