Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO)

Rudi Fronk Mr. Rudi P. Fronk is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Seabridge Gold Inc. He has over 30 years experience in the gold business, primarily as a senior officer and director of publicly traded companies. Prior to Seabridge, Mr. Fronk held senior management positions with Greenstone Resources, Columbia Resources, Behre Dolbear & Company, Riverside Associates, Phibro-Salomon, Amax, and DRX. Mr. Fronk co-founded Seabridge Gold in 1999 and has served as the Company's CEO since that time. Mr. Fronk is a graduate of Columbia University from which he holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering and a Master of Science in Mineral Economics.

Jay Layman Mr. Jay S. Layman is President, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Seabridge Gold Inc. He has been responsible for designing and managing the technical programs required to advance Seabridge's two main assets – KSM and Courageous Lake – towards feasibility and advising the Board of Directors on the best strategy for unlocking shareholder value in these assets. Mr. Layman has an unusually broad range of technical expertise which makes him uniquely qualified for his role. Most recently, he was Vice President Solutions and Innovation for Newmont Mining Company where he was responsible for managing Global Technical Services and launching a Global Innovation Department. Functions reporting to him included Mining Engineering, Metallurgy and Process, Geostatistics and Reserves, Economic Geology, Project Engineering, Renewable Energy and Global Exploration, Technology and Solutions. During his employment at Newmont, he was responsible for managing numerous Feasibility Studies and his career includes experience in Business Development, Operations, Finance and B2B Supply Chain connectivity.

Christopher Reynolds Mr. Christopher J. Reynolds, CGA, is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Seabridge Gold Inc., since May 1, 2011. He has over 25 years of mining industry and public accounting experience. Mr. Reynolds previously served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Norsemont Mining Inc. and held various finance and accounting positions at SouthernEra Diamonds Inc., Southern Platinum Corp., TVX Gold Inc., Inmet Mining Corporation and Price Waterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers). He is currently a director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Mr. Reynolds is a CPA, CGA and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, in Economics, from McGill University.

William Threlkeld Mr. William E. Threlkeld is Senior Vice President - Exploration of Seabridge Gold Inc., He is acknowledged as one of North America's outstanding geologists. For the past 15 years, Mr. Threlkeld has served as Senior Vice President of Seabridge Gold where he has designed and executed exploration and resource delineation programs which have defined more than 45 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources. His successes include the discovery and definition of the Mitchell and Iron Cap deposits which have made the KSM project in British Columbia the largest gold reserve in Canada. Mr. Threlkeld began his career at Noranda Exploration Inc. but achieved his greatest recognition at Placer Dome Inc. From 1991 to 1997, as Exploration Manager and Vice President, he was responsible for all of Placer Dome's exploration activity and investment in Latin America, directing programs that resulted in the discovery and delineation of Las Cristinas, Venezuela (9.7 million ounces), Cerro Crucitas, Costa Rica (2.3 million ounces) and Mulatos, Mexico (2.0 million ounces). From 1997 to 2000, he was Vice President, Exploration for Greenstone Resources Ltd. responsible for resource delineation on three Central American gold deposits and development of an organization and strategy to identify new mineral investments. Mr. Threlkeld obtained his MSc in Economic Geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Peter Williams Mr. Peter Williams is the Senior Vice President - Technical Services of Seabridge Gold Inc. He is responsible for managing the engineering of Seabridge's two main projects – KSM and Courageous Lake. Peter brings more than 30 years of experience in mine engineering, design, strategic analysis and start-up. Most recently Mr. Williams was Group Executive, Mine Engineering at Newmont Mining Corporation. Functions reporting to him as Group Executive were: Geotechnical Engineering; Surface and Ground Water Hydrology (associated with stability); Technical and Scientific Software development; Underground and Open Pit Mine Engineering; and Mining Innovation. Peter has lived and worked on projects and operations in Australia, Nevada, Indonesia, South America, Ghana and Denver.

C. Bruce Scott Mr. C. Bruce Scott is Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary of Seabridge Gold Inc. He has practiced law in the areas of corporate finance and securities, corporate and mining since 1993 and has been counsel to Seabridge Gold since 1999. In private practice, Mr. Scott has worked predominantly for publicly listed mineral resource companies in the exploration and development stages and has worked on prospectus offerings and private placement financings and mergers and numerous property purchase, property option and joint venture transactions. Mr. Scott was a partner at DuMoulin Black LLP from 1998 – 2011 and, before joining DuMoulin Black LLP, worked in a large full-service Vancouver-based firm that is now part of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. Mr. Scott served as a member of the British Columbia Securities Commission Securities Law Advisory Committee from 2004-2007. Mr. Scott received his LL.B. from the University of Toronto and a B.A. (hons) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

R. Brent Murphy Mr. R. Brent Murphy is Vice President - Environmental Affairs of Seabridge Gold Inc., He is responsible for developing the regulatory review and community engagement strategies and for communicating with federal, provincial and municipal regulatory authorities and Treaty and First Nations who have an acknowledged interest in the Company's projects. A seasoned and collaborative leader, he brought together the necessary technical and social teams and was instrumental in leading the group to obtain federal and provincial environmental assessment approvals in 2014 for the KSM Project, one of the world's largest undeveloped gold copper projects. Mr. Murphy is a former exploration geologist who holds a M.Sc. in Geology from Acadia University and was the permitting advisor to the federal and territorial governments, Mr. Murphy has extensive experience in aboriginal, public and government engagement in support of the social acceptance of resource extraction projects. Prior to joining Seabridge Gold he was the Chief Environmental Officer for the EKATI Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories. Over the past 30 years, Mr. Murphy has developed solid working relationships with the federal, provincial and territorial regulatory agencies and with aboriginal peoples and organizations and has successfully participated in the permitting of several North American-based mining projects.

Gloria Trujillo Ms. Gloria M. Trujillo is an Assistant Corporate Secretary of Seabridge Gold Inc., since June 2003. She is Manager of Administration and Webmaster, Seabridge Gold since 2000.

A. Frederick Banfield Mr. A. Frederick Banfield is Independent Director of Seabridge Gold Inc. He is Chief Technical Officer, Minesight , a consulting and software company providing services to the minerals industry, since 1970.

Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Mr. Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien is an Independent Director of Seabridge Gold Inc. He Retired as Senior Technical Advisor, Seabridge Gold Inc. in 2013 and as Senior Vice President, Placer Dome Inc. in 2001.

Richard Kraus Mr. Richard C. Kraus is Independent Director of Seabridge Gold Inc. He is an accomplished business leader with a broad range of experience as an investor, board director, senior executive and business consultant across multiple industries with an emphasis on mining and natural resources. From 1981-1997 he served in various senior executive roles (including CEO, COO and CFO) of Echo Bay Mines, a major gold mining company that was acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2003. Mr. Kraus is currently Executive Chairman of The RMH Group, Inc., a privately owned engineering consulting firm with more than 100 employees. He is a graduate of LaSalle University in Business Administration and is also a Certified Public Accountant.

John Sabine Mr. John W. Sabine is Independent Director of Seabridge Gold Inc. He has over 40 years of legal expertise in mining, corporate reorganization, securities, financing, and mergers and acquisitions. He represents clients in a number of industries including transportation, hospitality, manufacturing and broadcasting. With transaction experience in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia, John is widely recognized for advising clients on complex international projects. In addition to advising public companies and investment banks, John has served on the boards of directors of a number of public and private companies in a variety of businesses. Until the takeover in 2012, he was a director and Chairman of the Board of Anvil Mining Limited. He has also served as a director of Minera Rayrock Inc. (copper), Blackrock Ventures Inc. (heavy oil), Golden Star Resources Limited (gold) and Lipari Energy Inc. (coal), all of which were listed in Toronto. He is currently a director of Algold Resources Inc. and Uranium One.