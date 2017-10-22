Edition:
Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS (SELEC.IS)

SELEC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.45TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-1.43%)
Prev Close
3.50TL
Open
3.51TL
Day's High
3.52TL
Day's Low
3.45TL
Volume
630,346
Avg. Vol
699,967
52-wk High
4.19TL
52-wk Low
3.01TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mustafa Gurgen

2015 Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Mehmet Yilmaz

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice General Manager

Ali Akcan

Finance Coordinator, Executive Member of the Board

Mustafa Keles

2015 Member of the Board, Information Technology Manager

Ibrahim Ogutcu

Executive Member of the Board, Vice General Manager

Asli Gunel

Investor Relations Coordinator

Nazim Karpuzcu

Non-Executive Member of the Board

Uzeyir Baysal

Independent Member of the Board

Resit Keskin

Independent Member of the Board

Tulay Yazar Ozturk

Independent Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Mustafa Gurgen

Mr. Mustafa Sonay Gurgen has held the position of Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS since February 13, 2015. Until that time, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of the Company. He is also Board Member of Selcuklu Turizm ve Insaat AS and Chairman of the Board of As Ecza Deposu Ticaret AS. Mr. Gurgen also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mamsel Ilac Sanayii AS.

Mehmet Yilmaz

Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS since February 13, 2015. Until then, he was Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of the Company. He is also Board Member and Member of the Board of Trustees of Ahmet and Nezahat Kelesoglu Fund. He is also Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company.

Ali Akcan

Mr. Ali Akcan is Finance Coordinator and Executive Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Pricing Committee of the Company and Member of the Audit Board of Ahmet and Nezahat Kelesoglu Fund.

Mustafa Keles

Ibrahim Ogutcu

Mr. Ibrahim Haluk Ogutcu is Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Risk Identification Committee of the Company.

Asli Gunel

Nazim Karpuzcu

Mr. Nazim Karpuzcu is Non-Executive Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Board Member of Selcuklu Turizm ve Insaat AS and Chairman of the Board of As Ecza Deposu Ticaret AS. He is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.

Uzeyir Baysal

Mr. Uzeyir Baysal is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Baysal graduated from Ankara Universitesi department of Finance and Economics.

Resit Keskin

Mr. Resit Keskin is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Pricing Committees of the Company.

Tulay Yazar Ozturk

Ms. Tulay Yazar Ozturk is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. She is Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Member of the Audit and Pricing Committees of the Company.

