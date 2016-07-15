Senvion SA (SENG.DE)
SENG.DE on Xetra
11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Holliday
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juergen Geissinger
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer
|
Manav Sharma
|35
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amol Jain
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Deepak Misra
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Todd Morgan
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Matthias Schubert
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Skiba
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Steven Holliday
|
Juergen Geissinger
|Dr. Juergen M. Geissinger is Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer at Senvion S.A. effective July 15, 2016. He has been Chief Executive Officer at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler in 1998 he remains active on the boards of MTU Aero Engines and Sandvik, among others.
|
Manav Sharma
|Mr. Manav Sharma is Chief Financial Officer at Senvion S.A. He has also been Chief Financial Officer of Senvion GmbH since June 30, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering along with a post-graduate diploma in Management, which he completed at the Symbiosis International University Pune, India.
|
Amol Jain
|
Deepak Misra
|
Todd Morgan
|
Matthias Schubert
|
Martin Skiba
