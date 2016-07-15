Edition:
Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

SENG.DE on Xetra

11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
€11.50
Open
€11.50
Day's High
€11.52
Day's Low
€11.10
Volume
49,731
Avg. Vol
34,425
52-wk High
€16.51
52-wk Low
€10.53

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Steven Holliday

2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Geissinger

57 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer

Manav Sharma

35 Chief Financial Officer

Amol Jain

Member of the Supervisory Board

Deepak Misra

Member of the Supervisory Board

Todd Morgan

Member of the Supervisory Board

Matthias Schubert

Member of the Supervisory Board

Martin Skiba

Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies

Name Description

Steven Holliday

Juergen Geissinger

Dr. Juergen M. Geissinger is Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer at Senvion S.A. effective July 15, 2016. He has been Chief Executive Officer at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler in 1998 he remains active on the boards of MTU Aero Engines and Sandvik, among others.

Manav Sharma

Mr. Manav Sharma is Chief Financial Officer at Senvion S.A. He has also been Chief Financial Officer of Senvion GmbH since June 30, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering along with a post-graduate diploma in Management, which he completed at the Symbiosis International University Pune, India.

Amol Jain

Deepak Misra

Todd Morgan

Matthias Schubert

Martin Skiba

