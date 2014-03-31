SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)
SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.05INR
11:19am BST
112.05INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-0.93%)
Rs-1.05 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs113.10
Rs113.10
Open
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Day's Low
Rs110.85
Rs110.85
Volume
31,624
31,624
Avg. Vol
79,816
79,816
52-wk High
Rs152.20
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20
Rs104.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manish Gupta
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Tushar Mistry
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Krupesh Mehta
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gautam Das
|57
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
S. Devendra
|61
|2015
|Additional Director
|
K Raja Kumar
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Narendra Mairpady
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Gopakumar Nair
|70
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Kausalya Santhanam
|2014
|Additional Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Manish Gupta
|
Tushar Mistry
|
Krupesh Mehta
|
Gautam Das
|Dr. Gautam Kumar Das serves as the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sequent Scientific Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective May 30, 2013. He has over thirty years of in depth experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Das has experience in R&D, Plant Operations, Project Management, Material Management, Resource Management and Man Management. He has a proven track record in developing several cost effective processes, driving these processes from the laboratory to the plant and increasing productivity of plants. Dr. Das, a Doctorate in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from IIT Kharagpur, has authored several publications on chemical processes. In his immediate previous assignment, Dr. Das was with Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Chennai as President – API.
|
S. Devendra
|Dr. S. Devendra has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, effective from October 29, 2015. Dr. Devendra is a Whole Time Director with Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Shasun”). He is a graduate in medicine and is one of the key architects in developing Shasun and was instrumental in transforming Shasun from a domestic seller to export-oriented Company.
|
K Raja Kumar
|
Narendra Mairpady
|Shriman Narendra Mairpady serves as the Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank from November 2010 to July 2014.
|
Gopakumar Nair
|Dr. Gopakumar G. Nair, Ph.D., serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Sequent Scientific Ltd . He holds M. Sc., Ph.D, Diploma in Operation Management and Diploma in Patent Law and Practice. With his 40 years experience and knowledge in pharmaceutical and chemical industry at different levels and positions like Director, Chairman & Managing Director, as well as Past-President of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Dr. Gopakumar Nair had the opportunity to familiarise himself with GATT, WTO, TRIPs and other IP laws over the years.
|
Kausalya Santhanam
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Manish Gupta
|--
|
Tushar Mistry
|--
|
Krupesh Mehta
|--
|
Gautam Das
|12,510,000
|
S. Devendra
|--
|
K Raja Kumar
|--
|
Narendra Mairpady
|--
|
Gopakumar Nair
|--
|
Kausalya Santhanam
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Manish Gupta
|0
|0
|
Tushar Mistry
|0
|0
|
Krupesh Mehta
|0
|0
|
Gautam Das
|0
|0
|
S. Devendra
|0
|0
|
K Raja Kumar
|0
|0
|
Narendra Mairpady
|0
|0
|
Gopakumar Nair
|0
|0
|
Kausalya Santhanam
|0
|0