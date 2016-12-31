Suez SA (SEVI.PA)

Name Description

Gerard Mestrallet Mr. Gerard Mestrallet has been the Chairman of the Board of SUEZ S.A. since July 23, 2008. He is Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee. He joined Compagnie de Suez in 1984 as Vice-President of Special Projects. In 1986 he was appointed Executive Vice-President Industry and then in February 1991, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Committee of Societe Generale de Belgique. In 1995, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie de Suez and then, in June 1997, Chairman of the SUEZ Lyonnaise des Eaux’s Management Board. On May 4, 2001, Mr. Mestrallet was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ, a position he held until the merger of SUEZ with Gaz de France on July 22, 2008 when he became the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GDF SUEZ. He is also Chairman of the Association Paris Europlace, Member of the International Council of the Mayor of Shanghai and Chongqing, Director of Tongji University (Shanghai) and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Cranfield University. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, and Ecole Polytechnique.

Jean-Louis Chaussade Mr. Jean-Louis Chaussade has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee, Director of SUEZ S.A. since July 23, 2008. He holds an Engineering degree from ESTP (1976) and a degree in Economics from Paris Sorbonne University (1976). He also graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (1980) and completed the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School of Harvard University in 1988. He joined Degremont in 1978. In 1989, he became Chief Operating Officer of Degremont Spain, and in 1992, Managing Director of Dumez Copisa (Spain). Around that time, he was also appointed Director of Aguas de Barcelona. In 1997, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Lyonnaise des Eaux in South America and Appointed Managing Director of SUEZ South America. He subsequently became Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Degremont in 2000 and in 2004, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ and Executive Managing Director of Suez Environnement. Mr. Chaussade has been a member of the GDF SUEZ Management Board since May 1, 2011 and Director of Criteria Caixaholding S.A.U. since October 19, 2011. He has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute of Economic Forecasting for the Greater Mediterranean (IPEMED) since December 9, 2011.

Christophe Cros Mr. Christophe Cros is Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Finance, Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Finances and Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee of SUEZ S.A. since September 1, 2015. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Waste Europe and Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Suez Environnement Company SA. He was a magistrate at the Cour des Comptes (1985-1989), then Head of financial organization of the Centre National des Caisses d'Epargne. Mr. Cros studied at Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA), and is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Master's degree in Economics from Universite de Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. He joined the SUEZ Group in 1991, where he became Chief Financial and Treasury Officer in 1993. From 1995 to 1998, he was Chief Operating Officer then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Credisuez, the division covering all the Group’s real estate activities. Mr. Cros was appointed Chief Operating Officer of SITA in 1999, and took over all its European activities in 2002. he is Chief Executive Officer of Sita France.

Marie-Ange Debon Ms. Marie-Ange Debon is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International activities, Member of the Management Committee of SUEZ S.A. since 2015. She is responsible for the areas: the United States, Africa & the Middle-East, and Asia-Pacific. She served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International activities and Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Suez Environnement Company SA. She was responsible for the Water and Waste Project Divisions, Information Systems, Risks/Investments, Insurance and Purchasing. She became the Secretary General and Head of Legal and Audit on June 1, 2008. She is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales and Ecole Nationale d’Administration, and holds a Master degree of Law. She is a member of the College of the Autorite des Marches Financiers, the French financial markets authority. From 1990 to 1994 she was a Magistrate at the Cour des Comptes, the French national accounting court. She then joined France 3 and was Managing Director then Deputy Managing Director in charge of Resources (Finance, Legal, IT, Production and Equipment). Then in November 1998, she joined the Thomson Group where she was Deputy Finance Director, and from July 2003 was General Secretary, responsible for Law, Insurance, Buildings, External Communication and Shareholders. She is a member of the College de l'Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority). As of July 2010, she is a Director of Technip.

Jean-Yves Larrouturou Mr. Jean-Yves Larrouturou is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of SUEZ S.A. since April 20, 2016. He is In charge of a Directorate bringing together the General Secretariat, Sustainable Cities, SUEZ Consulting, Markets and Key Accounts Chemistry Pharmacy, Innovation and Industrial Performance, as well as Purchasing and Informatics. He was Member of the Management Committee, General Secretary of SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT of SUEZ S.A. from 2015. He is responsible for the areas of Governance, preparing meetings of the Board of Directors and its Advisory Committee, the Legal department, the Audit Department, Risks and Insurance, Ethics as Compliance officer for the Group and General Resources and Real Estate. He served as General Secretary of Suez Environnement Company SA. He is graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Paris and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He was Chief Executive Officer of France Telecom SA. He began his career with the government and has held various positions in the Ministry of Economy and Finance. In 2003, he joined the France Télécom Orange group, where he was General Secretary and Deputy General Manager.

Angel Simon Grimaldos Mr. Angel Simon Grimaldos is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Water Europe business, Member of the Management Committee of SUEZ S.A. since 2015. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Water Europe, Chief Executive Officer of Agbar and Member of the Executive Committee. In 1995, he joined Agbar as General Delegate to Portugal. In 1998, he was appointed International Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation sector. In 1999, he became Managing Director of Aguas Andinas and in 2004, Managing Director of Agbar as well as Member of its Board of Directors from February 2008. He holds a degree in civil engineering (Ingeniero de Caminos, Canales y Puertos) from the Universidad Politecnica in Barcelona (1980) and an MBA from ESADE.

Denys Neymon Mr. Denys Neymon is Chief Executive Officer of Treatment Solutions, Member of the Management Committee of SUEZ S.A. since September 1, 2015. He served as the Director of Human Resources and Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Suez Environnement Company SA. He was also in charge of Health and Safety department. He is also a Member of Human Ressources Executive Committee of GDF Suez. Previously, he worked as Director of Human Ressources in the construction sector (Bouygues Group). In 2002, he was appointed as Director of Human Resources of Degremont. He holds a degree in Law (1983) and Human Ressources (1984).

Jean-Marc Boursier Mr. Jean-Marc Boursier is Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Recycling & Recovery Europe, Member of the Management Committee of SUEZ S.A. since September 1, 2015. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Purchasing as well as Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Suez Environnement Company SA. He worked as statutory auditor for Mazars in Paris and London from 1993 to 1999. He is a former civil engineer for Telecom SudParis and holds a Masters degree in International Finance from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC Paris). Mr. Boursier joined the SUEZ Group in 1999 as financial controller for Sita France. He became Head of financial Control for Sita in 2000 and then Head of Financial Control and Mergers & Acquisitions for Sita in 2001. He was appointed Director of Planning and Control for Suez Environnement Company SA in 2002. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2004.

Frederique Raoult Ms. Frederique Raoult is Director of Sustainable Development and Communications, Member of the Management Committee of SUEZ S.A. since 2015. She served as Director of Sustainable Development and Communications as well as a Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee at Suez Environnement Company SA. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a degree in History. Before joining the Company, she held various communications positions in the Suez group in the field of environment. In 1997, she was appointed as Director of Communications of Degremont.

Enric Amiguet I Rovira Mr. Enric Xavier Amiguet I Rovira is Director elected by employees of SUEZ S.A. since February 11, 2015. He joined Aguas de Barcelona in 1996, where he has held various positions. He started out in the Office of the Chairman as Head of Protocol, Public Relations and Press. In 2002, he joined the Incidents Department, where he was responsible for customer relations. He then worked in the Online and Green Marketing Department. Since 2010, he has held project development roles within the Customer Management Department.

Valerie Bernis Ms. Valerie Bernis has been a Director of SUEZ S.A. since July 15, 2008. Ms. Bernis has been a member of the Office of the French Minister of Economics, Finance and Privatization (1986-1988), and Press and Communication Officer for the French Prime Minister (1993-1995). Subsequently a member of the Executive Committee of SUEZ in charge of Communication, Financial Communication and Sustainable Development, Ms. Bernis has been a member of the Executive Committee of GDF SUEZ since July 2008, in charge of Communication, Financial Communication and Public Affairs. She is also an advisor to the Chairman of GDF SUEZ on policy and action plans for extending the role of women in business. Since May 1, 2011, she has been a member of the Management Committee and Executive Vice-President of GDF SUEZ in charge of Communications and Marketing. She holds a number of other positions, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Euro Disney S.C.A. and Member of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee of Bull. She is Member of the Ethics Committee of the Company. She graduated in Economics of the Institut Superieur de Gestion (ISG) in 1982 and Universite de Limoges.

Agatta Constantini Ms. Agatta Constantini is Director elected by employees of SUEZ S.A. since December 12, 2014. She is member of the Compensation Committee. She is holds a diploma in secretarial studies and communication. She joined Lyonnaise des Eaux in 1993 as a receptionist. She then became a switchboard operator. She participated in the creation of network scheduling in 1999 and held various positions there until 2007. She was appointed store manager in 2007 and senior purchasing technician in 2008. Agatta Constantini is currently a project manager at SUEZ.

Isidro Faine Casas Mr. Isidro Faine Casas is Director of SUEZ S.A. since 2014. He is also Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He has been Chairman of CaixaBank since 2009 and a member of its Board of Directors since 2000. He is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of La Caixa banking foundation and Chairman of Criteria Caixa. He holds a Doctorate in Economics, an International Senior Managers Program certificate in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and is a graduate in Senior Management.

Judith Hartmann Dr. Judith Hartmann is Director of SUEZ S.A. since July 28, 2015. She is Member of the Audit and Financial Statements Committee. She began her career in 1993 at the Canadian Department of Transportation in Ottawa. In 1997, she joined the Finance Department at Walt Disney Europe in France. In 2000, she moved to GE where she worked in various jobs over 12 years: first in Finance at GE Healthcare Europe in France, then at the GE Healthcare headquarters in the United States, until 2004 when she became Finance Director for a subsidiary of GE Healthcare. In 2007, she moved to GE Water Europe in Belgium, the Middle East and Africa (GE Energy). She was appointed Finance Director in 2009 in Brazil, then Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare Latin America. In 2001, she became Finance Director of GE Germany. Since 2012, she has been Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Committee of the German Bertelsmann Group and non-executive Director of the RTL Group, and member of the Board of Directors of Penguin Random House LLC and of Gruner & Jahr AG & Co KG until the end of 2014. In 2015, she joined ENGIE as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and is also a non-executive Director at Unilever. She received a Master’s in International Business Administration and a Doctorate in Economics from WU Vienna University of Business Administration & Economics.

Isabelle Kocher Ms. Isabelle Kocher has been a Director at SUEZ S.A. since February 7, 2012. She was also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. In 1997 she was appointed Budget Officer for telecommunications and defense at the Ministry of the Economy. She was industrial affairs advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office between 1999 and 2002. In 2002, she joined the SUEZ Group, where she held various positions (from 2002 to 2005 n the Strategy and Development Department; from 2005 to 2007 as Director of Performance and Organization; and from 2007 to 2008 as Chief Operating Officer of Lyonnaise des Eaux in charge of water development in Europe; from 2009 to October 2011, Chief Executive Officer of Lyonnaise des Eaux). She has been Executive Vice-President of GDF SUEZ and Chief Financial Officer since October 1, 2011. She is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure and a member of the Corps des Mines.

Pierre Mongin Mr. Pierre Mongin is Director of SUEZ S.A. since February 2, 2016. He is Member of the Compensation Committee. In 1980, he held the position of Sub-Prefect in the Ain, Ariege and Yvelines departments. In 1984, he became Technical Adviser for the National Police in the French Ministry of the Interior, then Advisor to the Minister of the Interior for local municipalities, before becoming Chief of staff to the Deputy Minister for Local Municipalities. He was in charge of administrative and financial affairs and relations with the Paris Council at the Paris Prefecture of Police from 1988 to 1993. In 1993, he was Chief of staff to Prime Minister Edouard Balladur and Advisor for French Overseas Territories. In April 1993 he was appointed Prefect, first in the Eure-et-Loir, then in the Vaucluse, and in 1995, Prefect of the Auvergne region and in Puy de Doeme from 1995 to 2004. In 2004, he was Chief of staff to the Minister of the Interior, then in 2005 he was Chief of staff to Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin. From 2006 to 2015, he was Chairman and CEO of the RATP metro system in Paris. He has been Deputy CEO and General Secretary of ENGIE since July 1, 2015.

Guillaume Thivolle Mr. Guillaume Thivolle is Employee shareholder Director of SUEZ S.A. since April 28, 2016. He occupied various positions in different industrial groups: Pernod Ricard, Grosfillex, Alcatel before joining the environment market within GLS and then IRH Ingenieur Conseil group. In January 2011, he joined Degremont. He has been in charge of the management of Development of Water Services Treatment Division for five years.

Jerome Tolot Mr. Jerome Tolot has been a Director of SUEZ S.A. since July 15, 2008. He joined the SUEZ Lyonnaise des Eaux Group, which later became SUEZ in 1982, as Financial Controller, having started his career at the consultancy firm, McKinsey, and INDOSUEZ bank. He then successively held the position of Head of Finance and Development of Degremont, then Member of the Board and Managing Director of GTM and Vinci, and Chairman and Managing Director of SITA. In 2002, he became Executive Vice President of SUEZ and has been in charge of Suez Energy Services since 2005, as well as Member of the Executive Committee SUEZ. Since July 22, 2008 he has been a member of the Executive Committee of GDF SUEZ. Mr. Tolot is also, since May 1, 2011, a member of the Management Committee and Executive Vice-President of GDF SUEZ in charge of the Energy Services business line. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tractebel Engineering and Fabricom SA. He is a graduate of INSEAD and Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, and holds a Postgraduate degree in Economics.

Nicolas Bazire Mr. Nicolas Bazire served as Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since July 15, 2008. He is a Member of the Audit and Financial Statements Committee, the Nominations and Compensation Committee and the Strategy Committee. He is a graduate of Ecole Navale, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He was a Public Auditor and held senior positions within the French State Audit Office (Cour des Comptes). In 1993, he became Chief of Staff of the French Prime Minister. He was then Associate-Manager of Rothschild & Cie Banque from 1995 to 1999 and then Chairman of the Partners’ Board after that. Mr. Bazire has been Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Arnault SAS since 1999. He holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild et Cie Banque SCS and Director of Carrefour, LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton and Atos.

Gilles Benoist Mr. Gilles Benoist is Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since 2015. He has been a Director since July 15, 2008. He is also a Member of Company's Audit, Strategy Committee and Remuneration Committee. He holds a Law degree and graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration (1974). He became Principal Private Secretary to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Budget in 1981. In 1983, he was appointed Public Auditor with the French State Audit Office (Cour des Comptes). Between 1987 to 1991, he was seconded to Caisse des Depots as Advisor to the Appointed Managing Director, then became Member of the Executive Board and Corporate Secretary of Credit Local de France, before being appointed Director of central services, Caisse des Depots in 1991. From 1993 to July 1998, he was Member of the Executive Committee, Group Corporate Secretary and Director of Human Resources of the Caisse des Depots Group. He was Chairman of the Management Board of CNP Assurances from 1998 and CEO and Director from July 2007 to June 2012. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Internationale Andre Trigano, Director of ISODEV and Member of the Supervisory Board of LDHBV (Netherlands).

Miriem Chaqroun Ms. Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun is Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since April 28, 2016. She serves as Chief Executive Officer of Eaux Minerales d’Oulmes, Director of Holmarcom and Eutelsat Communications, Director and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee of Bank Al Maghrib (the Moroccan Central Bank). She holds an MBA in International Management and Finance from the University of Dallas/Texas (USA).

Lorenz D'Este Mr. Lorenz D'Este has been an Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since July 15, 2008. He is also a Member of the Company's Ethics and Sustainable Development Committee and Chairman of Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He is a graduate of St. Gallen Universitaet and holds a degree in Economics and Political Science, specialized in European Union Budget and Financing, from Universitaet Innsbruck. Mr. D'Este joined the Swiss bank, E. Gutzwiller & Cie in 1983 and successively held the positions of Senior Executive and Manager. He has been Managing Partner of E. Gutzwiller & Cie, Banquiers since 1990. He has also been Advisor to the General Management of BNP Paribas since 1999. He was also Director of SITA SA.

Delphine Ernotte Cunci Ms. Delphine Ernotte Cunci has been an Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since May 24, 2012. She is Chairperson of the Ethics and Sustainable Development Committee and Member of the Audit and Financial Statements Committee. She joined the France Telecom Group in 1989 in various operational roles throughout the Group, particularly in research and development. She then extended her career into business management, as Director of the regional distribution agency and the Regional Director for Centre-Val de Loire, before becoming the Company’s Communication and Sponsorship Director for France. Since 2010 she has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the France Telecom/ Orange Group and Executive Director of Orange France in charge of operations for the France Telecom Group in France. She is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Ines Kolmsee Ms. Ines Kolmsee is Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since May 22, 2014. She is Member of the Strategy Committee. She serves as Member of the Management Board in charge of Energy Provider's Technology division at EWE AG. She holds several engineering degrees from Technische Universitaet Berlin and Ecole des Mines de Paris, as well as an MBA from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Anne Lauvergeon Ms. Anne L. Lauvergeon is Independent Director of SUEZ S.A. since 2015. Since October 29, 2014, she serves as Director at the Company. She serves as Chairwoman of the Appointments and Governance Committee and member of the Compensation Committee.