Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

Name Description

Brian Souter Sir Brian Souter is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Stagecoach Group Plc. He is a chartered Accountant, Sir Brian Souter co-founded Stagecoach. Sir Brian was named UK Master Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2010 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and, in 2012, became the first public transport entrepreneur to be inducted into the British Travel and Hospitality Industry Hall of Fame. Sir Brian is the architect of the Group’s strategy and philosophy and was the Group’s Chief Executive until 1 May 2013. He has extensive knowledge of the ground transportation industry around the world and continues to support Martin Griffiths and the rest of the management team. Sir Brian has responsibility for the running of the Board. External appointments: Chairman, Souter Investments. Vice-President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Martin Griffiths Mr. Martin Andrew Griffiths is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Stagecoach Group Plc. He was appointed Chief Executive from 1 May 2013. Martin Griffiths is responsible for Group health, safety and environmental matters, overall strategy and management of all of the Group’s operations. Skills and previous experience: A Chartered Accountant, Martin Griffiths joined Stagecoach in 1997 as Group Business Development Manager, before being appointed to the Board as Finance Director in April 2000. He has also served as the senior independent non-executive director of Robert Walters plc and as a non-executive director of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc. He was young Scottish Finance Director of the year in 2004. External appointments: Virgin Rail Group Holdings Limited (Co-Chairman), AG Barr plc (Non-Executive Director), Rail Delivery Group Limited (Chairman).

William Whitehorn Mr. William (Will) Whitehorn is Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company. He joined the Virgin Group in 1987 and served as Group Public Relations manager and as Brand Development and Corporate Affairs Director, before being appointed as President of Virgin Galactic from 2007 to 2011. Will is a former non-executive Chairman of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and of Crowd Reactive Limited. He was a member of the Science & Technology Facilities Council (“STFC”) until 2012, chaired its Economic Impact Advisory Board and was a non-executive director of STFC Innovations Limited. He was appointed Stagecoach Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director effective from 1 April 2016. External appointments: Speed Communications Agency Limited (Chairman), Scottish Exhibition Centre Limited (Chairman), Purplebricks Group plc (Non-Executive Director). Member of the First Minister of Scotland’s ‘GlobalScot’ Business mentoring network. President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport. Scottish Gallery (Aitken Dott Limited) (Chairman).

Ross Paterson Mr. Ross Paterson is Finance Director, Executive Director of Stagecoach Group PLC., effective May 1, 2013. He is responsible for the Group’s overall financial policy, taxation, treasury, corporate finance, City relations, financial reporting, information technology and employee benefits. He supports the Chief Executive in the management of the Group’s operations and new business development. Skills and previous experience: A Chartered Accountant, Ross Paterson joined Stagecoach in 1999. He became Director of Finance & Company Secretary in 2007, with responsibility for treasury, corporate finance, City relations, financial reporting, internal audit and the company secretariat. He succeeded Martin Griffiths as Finance Director in 2013. He is former Deputy Convenor of the Audit and Assurance Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. External appointments: Director and Chairman of Audit Committee, Virgin Rail Group Holdings Limited. Member of the Business Policy Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Mike Vaux Mr. Mike Vaux is an Company Secretary of Stagecoach Group PLC., since January 1, 2013. He is qualified lawyer, joined Stagecoach in 2009 as Deputy Company Secretary. He previously held company secretarial roles at Holidaybreak plc, Thomas Cook Group plc and MyTravel Group plc.

James Bilefield Mr. James Bilefield is Non-Executive Director of the Company effect from 1 February 2016. He has an international track record of successfully leading growing digital businesses. He managed the digital transformation of media group, Condé Nast, across 27 countries, scaled Skype’s global operations as part of its founding management team and held senior commercial and management roles at Yahoo!. In 2015, he joined ticketscript, Europe’s leading multichannel event ticketing business, as non-executive Chairman. Formerly CEO of global advertising technology company, OpenX, he also co-founded the local information business, UpMyStreet, following an investment banking career at JP Morgan Chase.

Ann Gloag Ms. Ann Gloag, OBE., is Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group Plc. She co-founded Stagecoach and served as an executive director until 2000. She has extensive experience in transport operations, health and safety matters, property management and wider business management.

Ray O'Toole Mr. Ray O'Toole is Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1 September 2016. He served as Chief Operating Officer of National Express Group until May 2010. Ray stood down from the main board of National Express plc in 2010 after ten years as Group Chief Operating Officer and UK Chief Executive. Ray was responsible for the National Express Group’s bus and coach businesses and rail franchises, with operations in Spain, the USA, Canada and the UK. In November 2013 Ray joined Kier Group, Fleet and Passenger Services as Managing Director. In July 2015 he led a management buy-out team with private equity investor, Endless LLP, to create Essential Fleet Services Limited, a company which provides 3,500 vehicles with contract hire and leasing to the Local Authority and Corporate markets nationally. Ray continues to serve as Chief Executive of Essential Fleet Services Limited. External appointments: Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Non-Executive Director). The British Transport Police Authority (Non-Executive Director).

Julie Southern Ms. Julie Southern has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 7 October 2016. A chartered accountant, Julie Southern has considerable experience in senior finance and management roles, including in the transport sector. She served as Chief Financial Officer with Virgin Atlantic from 2000 to 2010 and then as the company's Chief Commercial Officer from 2010 to 2013. In addition, she was previously Group Finance Director at Porsche Cars Great Britain and is former Finance and Operations Director at HJ Chapman & Co. Julie is currently a non-executive director of each of the following publicly quoted companies: Rentokil Initial plc, DFS Furniture plc, Cineworld Group plc, NXP Semi-Conductors N.V. and gategroup Holding AG. gategroup is currently the subject of a takeover offer and Julie Southern has given notice of her intention to resign from gategroup from the settlement date of that offer.

Karen Thomson Ms. Karen Thomson is Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 31 March 2016. She served as Chief Executive of AOL UK and President of AOL Europe, developing both the telecoms and advertising lines of the business. As a member of the Vodafone UK Board, Karen had responsibility for developing online strategy, customer experience and online sales performance. Karen was a non-executive director of UBM plc from 2006 to 2014 and served on its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration committees.

Gregor Alexander Mr. Gregor Alexander is Independent Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group PLC., since April 1, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant and has significant recent and relevant financial experience. He is the Finance Director of SSE plc, a FTSE 100 company. He has worked in the energy industry since 1990, when he joined Scottish Hydro Electric. He was appointed Finance Director and joined the Board of SSE in 2002, having previously been its Group Treasurer and Tax Manager.