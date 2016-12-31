SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)

Name Description

Susanne Klatten Ms. Susanne Klatten is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board at SGL Carbon SE since November 25, 2009. She is Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee and Personnel Committee. She has also served as Member of the Personnel Committee of the Company since April 30, 2010. She has been Managing Director of SKion GmbH. In addition, she serves as Member of the Board at ALTANA AG, BMW AG and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of UnternehmerTUM GmbH.

Juergen Koehler Dr. Juergen Koehler will serve as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer at SGL CARBON SE with effective from December 31, 2016. He was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SGL CARBON SE since January 01, 2014. He is responsible for Human Resources, Management Development, Legal and Compliance, Corporate Development, Internal Audit and Corporate Communications. His board memberships includes SGL CARBON Fibers Ltd, SGL Kuempers GmbH & Co., KG, SGL Automotive CARBON Fibers LLC, MRC-SGL Precursor Co. Ltd, European Precursor GmbH, Kelheim, Germany among others. Professional Development: Chairman Business Unit Carbon Fibers & Composite Materials of SGL Technologies GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany, Chairman Business Unit Graphite & Carbon Electrodes of SGL CARBON GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany, Chairman Business Unit Cathodes & Furnace Linings of SGL CARBON GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany, Manager Business Analysis at SGL CARBON GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany, Management Functions in Production and Technology Acrylic Acid at Celanese AG, Houston/USA, Engineering Department of Hoechst AG, Frankfurt, Germany. He studies Chemical Engineering, Munich, Germany.

Helmut Jodl Mr. Helmut Jodl is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. He is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at SGL Carbon SE since April 25, 2008. Additonally, he serves as Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is Maintenance Engineer, Quality Management, Programmer. He is Deputy Chairman of SGL works council site Meitingen, Germany; Speaker of the joint works council Germany SGL CARBON GmbH; Member of the Supervisory Board SGL CARBON SE; Member of the Managing Committee of the SE Works Council; Coordinator; Programming GS Further training - Programmer CNC Further training – Quality Management; and is Skilled worker processing Specialty Graphite Apprenticeship SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen, Germany.

Hubert Lienhard Dr. Hubert Lienhard is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at SGL Carbon SE since 1996. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Technology Committee of the Company. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Voith GmbH. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Management Board of Voith AG, Heidenheim. He also holds mandates at Voith Turbo Beteiligungs GmbH, Voith Paper Holding Verwaltungs GmbH, Voith Hydro Holding GmbH & Co. KG and Voith Industrial Services GmbH & Co. KG. He also serves at EnBW AG, KUKA AG and among others. He is member of Personnel Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategy-/Technology Committee of the Company.

Michael Majerus Dr. Michael Majerus is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at SGL CARBON SE since July 1, 2014. He is Responsible for Group Accounting, Group Controlling, Group Financing, Financial Reporting, Information Technology, Investor Relations, and Taxes. His board memberships includes SGL CARBON GmbH, SGL CARBON LLC, and SGL CARBON Holding S.L. He also serves as Member of the Management Board (CFO) at PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG, CFO and Labour Director at Qimonda AG, Member of Group Management Board and CFO of Memory Products Division at Infineon Technologies AG, Central Division Director Financial Controlling and Accounting at Mannesmann AG.

Christine Bortenlaenger Dr. Christine Bortenlaenger is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. She is member of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Strategy-/Technology Committee since April 30, 2013. She serves as Managing Director of Deutsches Aktieninstitute e.V. She is member of ERGO Versicherungsgruppe Aktiengesellschaft, Duesseldorf, Germany; member of OSRAM GmbH, Munich, Germany; member of TUEV SUEd Aktiengesellschaft, Munich, Germany; member of Muenchener Hypothekenbank e.G., Munich, Germany (Member of representatives’ assembly). She has Doctorate in Business Economics, Munich, Germany, and holds Bank apprenticeship, Bayerische Vereinsbank AG, Munich, Germany. She was Project head for Electronic Commerce, Bayerische Landesbank, Munich, Germany. Audit Committee, Governance and Ethics Committee, Nomination Committee, Strategy-/Technology Committee.

Daniel Camus Dr. Daniel Camus is Member of the Supervisory Board, Shareholder Representative of SGL Carbon SE since April 25, 2008. He is Member of the following committees: Governance and Ethics Committee (Chairman), Nomination Committee, Strategy-/Technology Committee (Chairman). He is Group Senior Executive Vice President International & Strategy and Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer of EDF, Electricite de France, Paris, France. He is active as Board Member of EDF International, EDF Energy, EnBW AG, Edison Spa and Dalkia SA. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Board at Morphosys AG, Vivendi SA and Valeo SA.

Ana Cruz Ms. Ana Cristina Ferreira Cruz is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representatives at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. She is Quality Control Manager at FISIPE – FIBRAS SINTETICAS DE PORTUGAL S.A., Lavradio, Portugal. She was Quality Control Manager at FISIPE, Portugal; Production Manager, Cutting and Balling; and was Production Manager – Spinning and Dope Preparation Areas; and served as Laboratory Manager. She studied Chemical engineering.

Georg Denoke Mr. Georg Denoke is Member of the Supervisory Board at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2015. He serves as Member of the Board of Management of Linde Aktiengesellschaft, CFO and Employment Director. He is Member of the following committees: Audit Committee (Chairman), Nomination Committee, and Strategy-/Technology Committee at the Company. He also serves as Member of the Divisional Board, Division Gases & Engineering, Linde Aktiengesellschaft, Munich, Chief Executive Officer, Apollis AG, Munich, Managing Director TeleCommerce & IT, Member of the European Board of Vodafone Group plc, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Director, Mannesmann AG, and Head of Corporate Controlling, Authorized Officer, Mannesmann AG.

Edwin Eichler Mr. Edwin Eichler is Member of the Supervisory Board at SGL CARBON SE since July 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is Consultant, Chief Executive Officer, SAPINDA Holding B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands. He serves as Member of the Board of Management of ThyssenKrupp AG and Chairman of the Board of Management of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG, with the following board memberships: Huettenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH, ThyssenKrupp Nirosta GmbH and ThyssenKrupp Materials International GmbH. In addition, he is Member of Board of Directors of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Michael Leppek Mr. Michael Leppek is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representatives at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. He is Interim authorized Representative and Treasurer at IG Metall Augsburg, Germany. He is Member of MTU Aero Engines Holding AG, Munich, Germany MTU Aero Engines GmbH, Munich, Germany Nokia Siemens Networks Management GmbH, Munich, Germany AOK Bayern – Die Gesundheitskasse, Directorate Munich, Munich (Directorate advisory board member), Germany. He is Political secretary, IG Metall District Management for Bavaria. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of AIRBUS Helicopters Deutschland GmbH, Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH, KUKA AG, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE.

Marcin Rzeminski Mr. Marcin Rzeminski is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representatives at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. He served as Manager Technology & Quatity Manager at SGL CARBON Polska S.A., Nowy Sacz, PolandManager QM, SGL CARBON Polska S.A., Nowy Sacz, PolandDeputy General Manager, SGL Quanhai CARBON (Shanxi) Co. Ltd., ChinaTechnical Manager, SGL Quanhai CARBON (Shanxi) Co. Ltd., ChinaManager Feedstock Production, SGL CARBON Polska S.A., Nowy Sacz, PolandManager QM & Development, SGL ANGRAPH, Nowy Sacz, PolandManager GS, SGL CARBON Polska S.A., Nowy Sacz, PolandManager QM & QS, POLGRAPH S.A., Nowy Sacz, PolandGE Technology Specialist, SZEW, Nowy Sacz, Poland.

Markus Stettberger Mr. Markus Stettberger is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representatives at SGL CARBON SE since April 30, 2013. His Professional career includes Full-time chairman of the Works Council, SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen, Teacher of trade apprentices, SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen Full-time Works Council member, SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen Master in brake disc manufacturing, SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen CNC miller, SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen Millwright, SGL CARBON GmbH, Meitingen. He is Member of Audit Committee at the Company.