Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

Xavier Huillard Mr. Xavier Huillard has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Management and Coordination Committee at Vinci SA since May 6, 2010. Following a brief period as a civil servant, firstly in local Public Works and Planning Department and then in the Ministry for Infrastructure's International Business Department, he has spent rest of his career in the concessions and construction sector. He joined Sogea in December 1996 as Deputy CEO in charge of international activities and specific projects, and then became Chairman and CEO of that company in 1998. Appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vinci SA in March 1998, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Vinci Construction in 2000, a position he held until 2002, when he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vinci Energies of the Company until 2004. Then he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Vinci Energies of Vinci SA from 2004 to January 9, 2006. Next, he held the functions of Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of VINCI Concessions, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Management and Coordination Committee, Director at the Company until May 6, 2010. Mr. Huillard currently is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VINCI Deutschland GmbH, permanent representative of VINCI on the boards of VINCI Energies and of Fabrique de la Cite. He is also Managing Partner of Signau and permanent representative of Snel on the Board of ASF, among others. He was Chairman of VINCI Concessions Management SAS and VINCI Concessions SAS; Director of Soletanche Freyssinet, Cofiroute, VINCI plc and VINCI Investments Ltd; permanent representative of VINCI Concessions on the Boards of Directors of ASF Holding and Cofiroute, among others. He is Chairman of Risk Committee of the Company. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Yves-Thibault de Silguy Mr. Yves-Thibault de Silguy has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Director of Vinci SA since May 6, 2010. He was appointed Director of the Company in 2000. He previously served as Chairman of the Board from June 1, 2006. He is also Chairman of Company's Strategy and Investments Committee and Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. He has a degree in law from Universite de Rennes, a Master’s degree in public law, and is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, public service section, and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. From 1976 to 1981, he worked at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and for the European Commission from 1981 to 1985. He then worked at the French Embassy in Washington as Counselor (economic affairs) from 1985 to 1986. From 1986 to 1988, he was adviser in Prime Minister’s office. From 1988 to 1993, he headed international affairs department of Usinor Sacilor Group, before being named its Director for International Affairs. From 1993 to 1995, he was Secretary-General of the Interdepartmental Committee for Questions of Economic Cooperation in Europe and at the same time, adviser for European affairs and vice-sherpa in Prime Minister’s office. From 1995 to 1999, he was European Commissioner responsible for economic, monetary and financial affairs. From 2000 to 2005, he was Chairman of Medef’s European Policy Committee. In January 2000, he became a member of the Executive Board of Suez Lyonnaise des Eaux, then served as Chief Executive Officer of Suez from 2001 to 2003. He was then Executive Vice-President of Suez from 2003 until June 2006. He is permanent representative of VINCI on the Board of ASF, Director and Chairman of Performance Audit Committee of LVMH, Director and Chairman of Nominations and Compensation Committee of Solvay, Member of Supervisory Board and Chairman of Audit Committee of VTB Bank, Managing Partner of Ysilop Consulting SARL;Vice-Chairman of Medef International and Chairman of France-Qatar committee of Medef International, among others.

Christian Labeyrie Mr. Christian Labeyrie has been Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Vinci SA since March 1, 2017. He was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of Vinci SA from 2006. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales business school, Escuela Superior de Administracion de Empresas (Barcelona) and McGill University, and holds accounting qualifications. He began his career in 1980 in the Paris branches department of the Credit Lyonnais bank. From 1984 to 1990, he held various financial posts in the Schlumberger group as Project Manager in the Audit division of Schlumberger Ltd, then Division Controller in the petroleum division. He joined the Company in 1990 as Director of Management Control for the holding company. In 1993, he was appointed Deputy Financial Director with responsibility for financial transactions and for the accounting and tax departments. In January 1999, Mr. Labeyrie was appointed Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Vinci SA.

Richard Francioli Mr. Richard Francioli has been Executive Vice President, Contracting; Member of the Executive Committee of VINCI S.A. since March 1, 2017. he was Executive Vice President, Contracting, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of Vinci SA from January 2010. He joined Vinci SA in 1983. He began his career in operations by carrying out his military service as a civilian worker on the worksite of the Ain Sharns hospital in Cairo. He went on to hold positions with Sogea Construction as Director of the Nord-Pas de Calais region and then Director of France (excluding Paris). He was later appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction, Member of the Executive Committee and Management and Coordination Committee at the Company in March 2006.

Franck Mougin Mr. Franck Mougin has been Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of Vinci SA since September 2009. A lawyer by training, Mr. Mougin has held the positions, among others, of Human Resources Manager of BPB plc (from 1995 to 2002) and Managing Director, Human Resources and Sustainable Development of Danone (from 2002 to 2008).

Pierre Duprat Mr. Pierre Duprat has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee, Vice President, Corporate Communications of Vinci SA since 2015. He started his career at BDDP, a communications agency in 1987, moving to Taxi Jaune in 1989 and then Strateus in 1990. From May 1997 to May 2003, he was Deputy Communications Director at VINCI (formerly SGE). In May 2003, he was appointed Director of Communications at Cofiroute, where he became Director of Marketing and Communications in December 2004. He remained in that post until December 2007. In August 2004, he was made Manager of SERA. In May 2007, Mr. Duprat was Appointed Director of Communications at VINCI Concessions. In October 2007, he became Director of Corporate Communication, Member of the Management and Coordination Committee at Vinci SA and in January 2010 he became Member of the Executive Committee of the Company.

Patrick Richard Mr. Patrick Richard has been General Counsel, Secretary to the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of Vinci SA since 2006. After working as conference Interpreter, he joined the legal department of Dragages et Travaux Publics in 1983, before moving to the legal department of Vallourec in 1986. Mr. Richard was appointed General Counsel of Degremont in 1991, of Dumez in 1993, of GTM in 1996 and then of the VINCI Group in 2001. He is a graduate of Universite de Paris I (postgraduate diploma in European law), of Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Paris and of Institut Superieur d'Interpretation et de Traduction (ISIT).

Pierre Coppey Mr. Pierre Coppey has served as Deputy General Manager of VINCI and Chairman of VINCI Autoroutes, Member of the Executive Committee of Vinci SA since March 1, 2017. He was Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Concessions of Vinci SA from April 15, 2014. Pierre Coppey, a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Strasbourg (IEP Strasbourg) and of ENSPTT, France’s national school of posts and telecommunications, began his career in corporate communications for La Poste. Having joined the VINCI Group (SGE) in 1992, he held various positions before being named Director of Human Resources and Synergies, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company in 2001. In 2006, he was appointed Senior Executive Vice President, Vice-President of Corporate Communications, Human Resources and Synergies, Member of the Executive. On November 5, 2007, Mr. Coppey was appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Cofiroute and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of the Company. In 2008 he was also appointed Chairman of the Board and CEO of Arcour. On July 1, 2009, he was named Chairman of VINCI Autoroutes, which groups together ASF, Cofiroute, Escota and Arcour. On April 15, 2014, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of VINCI and Chairman of VINCI Concessions. He has also been President of the Association des Societes Francaises d’Autoroutes since 2012 and Chairman of the non-profit organization Aurore since 2000. He is also Chairman of VINCI Concessions, Radio VINCI Autoroutes, VINCI Autoroutes, VINCI Stadium, VINCI Autoroutes Services, Soc 15 (an Aeroports de Paris shareholder), and the VINCI Autoroutes Foundation for Responsible Driving; Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASF, Cofiroute and Arcour; Director of Consortium Stade de France, Aeroportos de Portugal SA, Societe Concessionaire de l’Aeroport (Cambodia), Cambodia Airport Management Services, among others.

Jean-Pierre Lamoure Mr. Jean-Pierre Lamoure is Director and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of Vinci SA as Honorary Chairman of Soletanche Freyssinet. He is also Member of the Company’s Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and holds the rank of Master Engineer in the Corps des Mines. He held several different posts at the French Ministry of Industry between 1975 and 1981. From 1981 to 1983, he was Head of Management Control and Planning in the insulation division of Saint-Gobain. In 1983 he joined the Soletanche group as Chief Executive Officer, a position he held from 1983 to 1987, before being appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Soletanche Entreprise for 1987–1989. He was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Soletanche SA in 1989 and served in this same position from 1997 to 2008 at Soletanche Bachy, which became a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in 2007. He served as Chairman of the Board of Soletanche Freyssinet from 2008 to 2012. At Forasol- Foramer, a Soletanche subsidiary, he served as Vice-Chairman from 1983 to 1988, then as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1988 to 1994 and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Lamoure has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Atlantic SFDT since 1998. In addition, he was Vice-Chairman of the French National Federation of Public Works (FNTP) from 1998 until 2007, and served as its Secretary from 2007 to 2012. Between 1995 and 1999 and between 2004 and 2009, he was also Chairman of that federation’s Technology and Innovation Commission. He is Manager of Comemi and of HIGB and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sedeco. Previously, he served as Chairman of Psila; member of the Supervisory Board of Fortis Banque France; Secretary and Director of the French National Federation of Public Works (FNTP); Manager of Clamar.

Pierre Anjolras Mr. Pierre Anjolras serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Chairman of Eurovia of Vinci SA since March 1, 2017. He has been Chairman of Eurovia, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of Vinci SA from March 1, 2014. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Eurovia and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of the Company from 2010. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of ASF and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of the Company until 2010. He worked for the Loire-Atlantique Department of Infrastructure and then for the European Commission's Directorate-General for External Relations, before joining Vinci SA in 1999 as Regional Director of Sogea Sud-Ouest. In 2004, he became Chief Operating Officer of Cofiroute before being appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ASF in 2007. Mr. Anjolras is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and a civil engineer.

Bruno Dupety Mr. Bruno Dupety has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of International Business of VINCI S.A. since March 1, 2017. He was Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee, Vice President, International Business at Vinci SA from 2015. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. He also earned a Master of Science degree from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1980, he began his career with the French administration, as Civil Engineer. He subsequently held the following positions within Eiffage group: in 1988, Regional Director and then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fougerolle Ballot; in 1995, CEO of Routiere Beugnet; in 1996, Deputy CEO of S.A.E. In 1999, he joined Freyssinet, a VINCI group subsidiary, as Deputy CEO. In 2001, he was named CEO of Freyssinet, and in 2002 he was appointed Chairman and CEO of that company and Deputy CEO of VINCI Construction. Following the merger of Freyssinet with Soletanche on January 1, 2009 to form Soletanche Freyssinet, he became Chief Executive Officer of Soletanche Freyssinet and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee of the Company. In January 2010, he was appointed Member of the Executive Committee and in 2011 Deputy CEO of VINCI Construction within the Company. He has been Member of the Board of the Syndicat Professionnel des Entrepreneurs de Travaux Publics de France and serves as Member of the Board of the Federation Nationale des Travaux Publics, as well as Member of its Bureau, President of the Europe International / SEFI Commission and President of the French international contractors’. In 2009, he was named Chevalier of the French National Order of Merit.

Yves Meignie Mr. Yves Meignie has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Energies, Member of the Executive Committee of Vinci SA since March 1, 2017. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Energies, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management and Coordination Committee at Vinci SA from June 21, 2012. A graduate of the ENSEGP – INP Grenoble engineering school (Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble), he began his career at Compagnie Generale de Geophysique (CGG), where he held a number of operating positions, notably in Asia and South America, and subsequently became Chairman of CGG Marine. He joined VINCI Energies in 2000 as GTIE Northern Europe Development Director. In 2001, he was named Deputy Chief Executive Officer and in early 2002 Chief Executive Officer of the VINCI Energies International division. In 2005, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Energies and joined the VINCI Coordinating Committee. His responsibilities were broadened in 2006 to include supervision of the VINCI Energies Central & Eastern Europe division, the chairmanship of the AXIANS brand and in 2009 supervision of the Ile de France and Fire Safety, France divisions. In 2009, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of VINCI Energies. Following the arrival of Cegelec in 2010 and the creation of the Energy business line, he became Managing Director, VINCI Energies-Cegelec International in the VINCI Energy business line, Member of the Management and Coordination Committee at the Company. In December 2011, he also became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Energies, Member of the Executive Committee and Management and Coordination Committee of the Company.

Uwe Chlebos Mr. Uwe Chlebos has been appointed as Director, Employee Representative at Vinci SA with effect from April 15, 2014. He is also Member of the Strategy and Investments Committee of the Company. He is Insulation Installer and works for G+H Isolierung GmbH. He also acts as Member of the Industrial Union of Construction, Agriculture and Environment (Germany). Mr. Chlebos previously served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VINCI Energies Deutschland from 2010 to 2013. He has been an employee of G+H Isolierung GmbH (VINCI Energies) in Germany since 1972. In 1994, he was elected Chairman of the G+H Isolierung GmbH Works Council. Mr. Chlebos was named to G+H Isolierung’s Economic and Labor Relations Committee in 1996 and became a member of the Executive Committee of the company’s General Works Council in 1998 before being appointed the latter’s Chairman in 2006. Since 2003, he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of VINCI Deutschland. From 2001 to 2006, he was initially Chairman of the Works Council of VINCI Construction Deutschland before being named Chairman of the equivalent body for VINCI Energies Deutschland. From 2010 to 2013, he was Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VINCI Energies Deutschland. Since 2010, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of VINCI Deutschland.

Miloud Hakimi Mr. Miloud Hakimi has been appointed Director, Employee Representative at Vinci SA with effect from April 15, 2014. He is also Member of the Remuneration Committee. Trained as an electrical technician, Miloud Hakimi joined Degreane (VINCI Energies) in 1976 as a fitter. In 1989, after completing a BTS, he became a sales technician before achieving certification to serve as an electrical safety trainer (NF C18-510 standard) beginning in 2002. He has been a project manager at ViE SAS since 2014. He is also Director of CADASE (Toulon). He was previously Secretary of the VINCI Works Council; member and secretary of the VINCI France Group Works Council; member of the VINCI European Works Council; secretary of VINCI’s Committee on Health, Safety and Working Conditions; member of VINCI Energies’ labor-management forum, as well as Member of the Executive Committee of the Federation Nationale des Salaries de la Construction, du Bois et de l’Ameublement (CGT).

Josiane Marquez Mrs. Josiane Marquez has been Director, Employee Shareholders Representative at Vinci SA since 2015. She is also Member of the Strategy and Investments Committee at the Company. Following undergraduate studies in statistics and probability, Josiane Marquez completed a degree in information systems at a school of computer science, also pursuing additional training in database management and analytical methods. She joined CGEE Alsthom in 1983 and worked as a systems analyst from 1984 until 1994 at this company and later at Cegelec. Between 1996 and 2000, Mrs. Marquez was a project manager for business applications, first at Cegelec and then at Alstom. In 2000, she was chosen to manage the SAP sales and invoicing module at Alstom and then at Cegelec, a position she held until 2012. Since that date, she has been a SAP information systems consultant at VINCI Energies Systemes d’Information. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of the Castor and Castor Relais corporate mutual funds; central trade union representative and member of the VINCI Energies Systemes d’Information Works Council. Previously, she was Member of the VINCI France Group Works Council and of the VINCI European Works Council.

Nasser Al Ansari Mr. Nasser Hassan Faraj Al Ansari has been Independent Permanent Representative of Qatar Holding LLC on the Board of Directors of Vinci SA since April 14, 2015. He has previously been Independent Permanent Representative of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company on the Board of Directors at the Company since November 14, 2013. He is also Member of the Strategy and Investments Committee. Having worked as a project coordinator and later as a project manager within the Ministry of Agriculture, he became in 2000 an assistant deputy secretary for projects development of the Ministry of Finance. In 2004, he joined the Prime Minister's Office and of the Foreign Affairs Minister as a technical advisor (until 2013). From 2005 to 2008, he was also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Qatari Diar. Also, he was Director of Barwa Immobilier and of Masraf Al Rayan Bank until 2010, and Chairman of the Board of la Syrian Qatari Holding. Mr. Al Ansari obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Miami in 1990. He also received a Master of Business Administration degree from HEC in November 2013.

Yannick Assouad Mrs. Yannick Assouad has been Independent Director of Vinci SA since April 16, 2013. She is also Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She is Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Cabin. While working as an instructor at CIEFOP Paris, she joined Thomson CSF in 1986, where she was head of the thermal and mechanical analysis group until 1998. From 1998 to 2003, Mrs. Assouad served first as Technical Director and then as Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace, before being appointed Chairman of Honeywell SECAN. In 2003, she joined Zodiac Aerospace, initially as Chief Executive Officer of Intertechnique Services, a post she held until 2008. Appointed to Zodiac Aerospace’s Executive Committee that same year, Mrs. Assouad was selected to create the group’s Services business segment, which she headed until 2010, when she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of its Aircraft Systems segment. In May 2015, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aerospace’s newest segment, Zodiac Cabin. Chairman and Director of various companies within the Aircraft Systems business segment of Zodiac Aerospace; Director of the Institut de Recherche Technologique St Exupery. She is a graduate of the Institut National des Sciences Appliques and the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Robert Castaigne Mr. Robert Castaigne has been Independent Director of Vinci SA since March 27, 2007. He has been Member of the Company’s Audit Committee since May 10, 2007 and is also Chairman of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He joined Total as an Engineer on January 1, 1972 and then was Head of department within the Economic Affairs division until 1977. From 1977 until 1985, he was Assistant to the Head of Exploration and Production Subsidiaries and subsequently was appointed to Head of Gas and Diversification within the financial division of the Company. From 1985 to 1990, he worked as Secretary to the Executive Committee and Project Leader reporting to the Chairman. From 1990 to 1994, Mr. Castaigne was Deputy Financial Director and Member of the Management Committee of Total. From June 7, 1994 until May 31, 2008, he was Director of Finance and Member of the Executive Committee of Total, which became Total Fina in 1999, TotalFinaElf in 2000 and then Total in 2003. Mr. Castaigne's former positions include Chairman of the Board and Managing Director (CEO) of Total Nucleaire and Total Chimie (until 2008), and Director of Arkema, Elf Aquitaine, Total Gestion Filiales, Hutchinson, Total Gabon and Petrofina. He currently serves as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Sanofi as well as Director and Member of the Audit, Internal Control and Risk Committee at Societe Generale and Director and Member of the Audit Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Novatek (Russia). Previously, he was Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Lille and Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs, and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne (University of Paris I, Pantheon Sorbonne).

Graziella Gavezotti Ms. Graziella Gavezotti has been Independent Director of Vinci SA since April 16, 2013. She is also Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. She is a graduate of Universita IULM Milano and obtained a degree in Psychology from the University Rijeka (Sveuciliste u Rijeci) in 1991. She worked for Jacques Borel International, Gemeaz and Accor Services Italia, before joining Edenred Italia where she developed the Ticket Restaurant business in Italy. She was Chairman and CEO of Edenred Italia until May 2012. Since June 2012, she has been Chief Operating Officer of Edenred for Southern Europe area (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Greece) while continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edenred Italia. She is also a member of Edenred SA’s Executive Committee. She is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edenred Italia SRL; Chairman of Edenred Italia Fin SRL and E-Lunch SRL (Italy); Chairman of the Board of Directors of Voucher Services SA (Greece); Director of Edenred Kurumsal Cozumler SA (Turkey); Managing Director and Chairman of Edenred Espana SA; Vice-Chairman of Edenred Portugal SA. She was previously Chairman of the Board of Directors of RistoChef SRL.

Marie-Christine Lombard Mrs. Marie-Christine Lombard is Independent Director of Vinci SA. She is Member of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. She is a graduate of ESSEC Business School. She held various positions in the banking sector early in her career, notably with Chemical Bank and Paribas, based successively in New York, Paris and Lyon. She subsequently moved to the express services sector, joining the French company Jet Services as Chief Financial Officer in 1993, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 1997, a position she held until TNT Express acquired the company in 1999. Mrs. Lombard then became Chairman of TNT Express France. In 2004, she was named Group Managing Director of TNT Express. When TNT Express became an independent listed company in May 2011, Mrs. Lombard was named Chief Executive Officer. In October 2012, she joined Geodis, first as Chief Executive Officer, before being named Chairman of the Executive Board on December 17, 2013. Mrs. Lombard is also President of Lyon Ville de l’Entrepreneuriat, a network of business support organizations for the Greater Lyon region. She also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of BPCE, Director and Member of the Managing Committee of TLF and Member of the Management Board of BMV. Previously, she was member of the Supervisory Board of Keolis Group SAS; member of the Executive Committee of the Fondation Emlyon Entrepreneurs pour le Monde; Director and member of the Managing Committee of TLF.

Ana Pessoa Mrs. Ana Paula Pessoa has been Independent Director of Vinci SA since 2015. She is also Member of the Strategy and Investments Committee of the Company. She worked for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York and in Benin from 1988 to 1990. Mrs. Pessoa returned to Brazil in 1993 and joined Globo Organizations where she stayed for 18 years, occupying several positions in telecommunications, cable and satellite TV, print media, radio and newspapers. From 2001 to 2011, she was Chief Financial Officer and innovation director of Infoglobo, the largest newspaper group in South America. In 2011, Mrs. Pessoa founded BlackKey Investments and invested in Neemu Internet, which was sold in August 2015 to Linx SA, Brazil’s largest retail software house. In 2012, she opened the Brazil office of Brunswick Group, a strategic communications company, where she was managing partner for over three years. She is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Organizing Committee for the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Member of the Advisory Board of The Nature Conservancy (Brazil); Member of the Consulting Board of the Rio de Janeiro City Council; Member of the Audit Committee of the Roberto Marinho Foundation; Member of the Board of the Stanford University Brazil Association (SUBA). She also serves as Independent Director of News Corporation and Member of its Audit Committee. Previously, she was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Neemu Internet SA; member of the Boards of Directors of Valor Economico SA, ZAP Internet SA and Spix Macaw Software e Midia Interativa SA; member of the Advisory Board of EZLearn Ltda. Ana Paula Pessoa graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Economics and international relations and an MA in economic development.

Michael Pragnell Mr. Michael P. Pragnell has been Independent Director of Vinci SA since May 14, 2009. He is Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. Following a period in the international department of the First National Bank of Chicago in New York, Michael Pragnell held a series of positions in the Courtaulds group from 1975 until 1995: Chief Executive Officer of National Plastics (1985–1986), Chief Executive Officer of International Paint plc (1986–1992) and Chief Financial Officer (1992–1994) of Courtaulds plc, where he was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1990. From 1995 to 2000, he was Chief Executive Officer of Zeneca Agrochemicals and a member of the Executive Committee of Zeneca plc (now known as AstraZeneca plc), and was appointed to its Board of Directors in 1997. From 2000 to 2007, Mr Pragnell was the founding Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Syngenta AG, where he was also a member of the Board of Directors from its creation. Other positions held include being a member of the Board of Directors of David S. Smith plc (1996 to 1999) and of Advanta BV (Netherlands). He was Chairman of CropLife International from 2002 to 2005. He currently Chairman of the Council of Trustees of Cancer Research UK. Mr. Pragnell is a graduate of Oxford and INSEAD. He previously was Member of the Board of INSEAD.

Henri Saint Olive Mr. Henri Saint Olive has been Independent Director of Vinci SA since May 16, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He previously served as Director of Vinci SA from 2000 until January 9, 2006. A graduate of HEC, in 1969 Henri Saint Olive joined Banque Saint Olive where he has spent his working life. He was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of this bank in 1987, then Chairman of its Board of Directors in 1997.He is Currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Saint Olive et Cie and Saint Olive Gestion; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enyo; Manager of CF Participations and of Segipa; member of the Supervisory Board of Prodith; member of the Board of Directors of Centre Hospitalier Saint-Joseph & Saint-Luc and of the Association de l’Hopital Saint- Joseph in Lyon; Chairman of the Saint Gabriel endowment fund. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ciarl; Director of Monceau Assurances Mutuelles Associees and Groupe Monceau-Mutuelles Associees; Managing Partner of LP Participation; member of the Supervisory Board of ANF and of Monceau General Assurances; Director of Mutuelle Centrale de Reassurance and Compagnie Industrielle d’Assurance Mutuelle; member of the Board of Trustees of Centre Hospitalier Saint-Joseph & Saint-Luc. He was also Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo.