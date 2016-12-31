Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

Name Description

Matthews Moloko Mr. Matthews Sello Moloko is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a founder and the executive Chairman of the Thesele Group Proprietary Limited and Chairman of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited. He has an established career in financial services, including periods as an executive director at Brait Asset Managers as well as CEO of Old Mutual Asset Managers until 2004. Prior to Sibanye, he served as a director of several listed companies including Gold Fields from February 2011 to December 2012. He is a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Sello’s other directorships include Sycom Property Fund Managers Limited and Acucap Properties Limited.

Neal Froneman Mr. Neal John Froneman is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. His career in technical, operations management and corporate development positions spans more than 30 years during which time he worked at Gold Fields of South Africa Limited, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony) and JCI Limited. In April 2003, Neal was appointed CEO of Aflease Gold Limited (Aflease Gold), which, through a series of reverse take-overs, became Gold One International Limited (Gold One) in May 2009. He was primarily responsible for the creation of Uranium One Incorporated (Uranium One) from the Aflease Gold uranium assets. During this period, he was CEO of Aflease Gold and Uranium One until his resignation from Uranium One in February 2008. He held the CEO position at Gold One until his appointment at Sibanye. He is also a non-executive director of 17 Perissa Proprietary Limited, Delview Three Proprietary Limited, Forestry Services Proprietary Limited and Ultimate Marine Ventures Limited. In May 2016, he was elected to serve as a Vice President of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa (Chamber of Mines).

Charl Keyter Mr. Charl Keyter is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed a director on 9 November 2012, and executive director and CFO on 1 January 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Group Head of International Finance at Gold Fields. Charl has more than 20 years’ mining experience, having begun his career at Gold Fields in February 1995. He is also a non-executive director of Oil Recovery and Maintenance Services Proprietary Limited.

Wayne Robinson Mr. Wayne Robinson is Divisional Chief Executive Officer - Gold and Uranium Division of the Company. He has worked in the South African gold and platinum mining sectors for more than 25 years with experience in underground mine management. Prior to joining Sibanye, he was the Executive Vice President of Cooke Operations and served on Gold One’s Executive Committee from 2012 to 2014. He held senior management positions at Eastern Platinum Limited from 2006 to 2012, at Richards Bay Minerals, from 2005 to 2006 and at Gold Fields, after qualifying as a mechanical and mining engineer.

Hartley Dikgale Mr. Hartley Dikgale is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Regulatory Affairs of the Company. He is an admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa and has more than 30 years of corporate experience as a business executive. He has served on more than 20 boards of directors of listed and unlisted companies. He was introduced to the mining sector in 2004 when he was appointed to the Board of Pamodzi Gold Limited as a non-executive director. He has worked for, among others, Sanlam Limited, Old Mutual, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, Rand Water Board and Pamodzi Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited. In recent years (from 2010 to 2012), Hartley has worked for Rand Uranium Proprietary Limited (Rand Uranium) in an executive capacity as Senior Vice President: General Counsel. When Gold One acquired Rand Uranium, Hartley joined Gold One as Senior Vice President: General Counsel from 2012 to 2013. Hartley joined Sibanye in May 2013 where he served in a similar capacity until he was recently appointed as the Executive Vice President: General Counsel and Regulatory Affairs.

Christopher Bateman Mr. Christopher Bateman serves as Executive Vice President - US Region of the Company. Chris Bateman has served as Chief Financial Officer at Stillwater Mining Company since 2014. Prior to that, Chris worked for more than 18 years in the mining industry, gaining broad and diverse experience in the platinum, palladium, copper, uranium, diamonds and industrial minerals sectors. Prior to joining Stillwater Chris served as Chief Financial Officer at Turquoise Hill, Rio Tinto Diamonds and Minerals product group, Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium product group and Energy Resources of Australia. He has served on the boards of Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa, Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and QIT Madagascar Minerals in Madagascar.

Dawid Mostert Mr. Dawid J. (Dawie) Mostert is Executive Vice President - Commercial Service of the Company. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the mining industry, was appointed on 1 January 2013 as Senior Vice President: Organisational Effectiveness, focused on introducing new operating and business models in support and directing the turnaround at Sibanye. With Sibanye adopting value creation as its strategic intent and consequently entering PGM mining sector, he accepted the position and role as Executive Vice President: Commercial Services. Prior to joining Sibanye, he served as Vice President: Commercial Services at Gold One in 2012 and Vice President: Human Capital at Great Basin Gold from 2006 to 2012. Prior to joining Great Basin Gold in 2006, he was Executive: Organisational Development and Employee Relations at Harmony from 2002 to 2006. Dawie joined Harmony in 1996 as part of the acquisition transformational team and was appointed Mine Manager at the then Elandsrand mine from 2001 to 2002.

Themba Nkosi Mr. Themba Nkosi is Executive Vice President - Human Capital of the Company. He has more than 20 years’ experience in human resources, corporate affairs, communication and stakeholder engagement. Prior to joining Sibanye, he was Head: Human Resources, Transformation and Corporate Communications at ArcelorMittal from March 2015. He previously occupied several senior management positions at ArcelorMittal (from June 2009 to June 2016) and Human Resources Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at the PepsiCo Group (from April 2004 to March 2009).

Richard Stewart Dr. Richard A. Stewart is Executive Vice President - Business Development of the Company. He has over 17 years’ experience in South Africa’s geological and mining industries, and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa. Prior to joining Sibanye in 2014, he served on the Gold One Executive Committee (from August 2009 to April 2014) with the most recent appointment at Gold One as Executive Vice President: Technical Services and was also CEO of Goliath Gold Limited (from January 2013 to April 2014). Prior to that he held management positions at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Mining Technology division, Shango Solutions (where he remains a director), Uranium One and was an Investment Consultant for African Global Capital Proprietary Limited.

Robert van Niekerk Mr. Robert van Niekerk is Chief Executive Office - Platinum Division, Executive Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining Sibanye (in February 2013), he was the Senior Vice President and Group Technical Head of Mining at Gold Fields Limited from November 2011. He previously occupied several senior operational and executive management positions at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, Anglo American Platinum, Uranium One Incorporated and Gold One International Limited. Robert began his mining career in 1982 at Barlows as a Learner Official and progressed through the ranks at a number of South African underground and surface mining operations.

John Wallington Mr. John Wallington is Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of the Company. Prior to joining Sibanye, he served as the CEO of Coal of Africa and for Anglo American Coal. He has over 30 years’ experience in the coal exploration and mining industry.

James Wellsted Mr. James R. Wellsted is Senior Vice President - Investor Relations of the Company. Prior to joining Sibanye, and from 2011, he was a mining analyst at JP Morgan Securities South Africa Proprietary Limited, covering the South African diversified mining sector. James was also Executive Head of Investor and Media Relations at Mvelaphanda Resources Limited for seven years until its unbundling in 2011. Between 1998 and 2004, James was an analyst at JP Morgan, covering South African and African gold mining companies, and contributing to JP Morgan’s supply and demand and gold price forecasts.

Shadwick Bessit Mr. Shadwick Bessit is Senior Vice President - Underground Operations, Kloof & Driefontein of the Company. Prior to joining Gold Fields on 6 July 2012, Shadwick Bessit pursued personal business interests from 2010 to 2012 and was Executive Director: Operations at Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats). He occupied this position from 2005 to 2010 after joining Implats in November 2002 as General Manager. Previously, he was employed at AngloGold Ashanti from 1986 to 2002 where he moved through the ranks to General Manager level at the Deelkraal, Elandsrand and Savuka mines.

Nash Lutchman Mr. Nash Lutchman is Senior Vice President - Protection Services of the Company. Nash Lutchman has more than 25 years’ experience in the policing and security environment. He enlisted in the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 1987 and rose through the ranks from Constable in 1988 to Brigadier in 1999. During his time with the SAPS, Nash served in various divisions at senior level. In 2004, he joined the De Beers group as Security Manager in Kimberley and held other key positions as Group Crime and Intelligence Manager, Regional Security Manager, Group Investigations and Crime Information Manager, before being appointed to head the Security division at De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited (De Beers). In 2008, Nash joined Gold Fields as Manager: Special Investigations and was appointed Senior Manager and Head of Gold Fields Protection Services in July 2009. In March 2014, Nash was appointed as Senior Vice President responsible for developing and delivering a holistic protection strategy for Sibanye.

Adam Mutshinya Mr. Adam A. Mutshinya is Senior Vice President - Human Capital of the Company. Prior to this appointment, from 1 December 2012, he was Vice President and Head of Human Resources: South Africa Region for Gold Fields. Before that he was Vice President and Head of Group Talent Management at Gold Fields. Prior to joining Gold Fields in November 2011, Adam was with the South African Forestry Company Limited (South African Forestry Company) as Group Executive: Human Resources and Senior Group Executive: Human Capital from September 2006 to June 2011. He has also held various positions at Amplats where he was Human Resource (HR) Manager: Platinum Expansion Programme, HR Manager: Smelter Operations and Group HR Manager: Transformation between October 2003 and August 2006.

Dawie Van Aswegen Mr. Dawie Van Aswegen is the Senior Vice President - Technical Services of the Company. Dawie has 20 years’ experience working for AAP in the Rustenburg Operations in various roles. Between January 2012 and September 2015, he was the General Manager (GM) of the Bathopele mine (mechanised section) and from September 2016, the GM of RPM’s East Mine, which consisted of the Bathopele and Siphumelele mechanised sections and the Siphumelele conventional sections.

Ken Kluksdahl Mr. Ken Kluksdahl is Chief Operating Officer - US Region of the Company. Ken has over 30 years’ experience in operational mining roles at a number of global mining companies including Homestake Mining, Rio Tinto and more recently, AngloGold Ashanti. Ken served as SVP: Projects for AngloGold Ashanti, North America between 2010 and 2011 and then, prior to joining Sibanye, for six years as AngloGold Ashanti SVP: Colombia.

Cain Farrel Mr. Cain Farrel is Company Secretary of the Company. Before then, and from 1 May 2003, he was Company Secretary at Gold Fields. Previously, Cain served as Senior Divisional Secretary at Anglo American. He is a Past President and former director of the Southern African Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (SAICSA).

Tze Leung Chan Mr. Tze Leung (Robert) Chan is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. He is an experienced banker with over 39 years’ experience in commercial and investment banking, having worked in London, Malaysia and Singapore. He retired from the United Overseas Bank Limited (United Overseas Bank) on 31 December 2011 after 35 years’ service (25 years as CEO of United Overseas Bank, Hong Kong). Robert has served as an independent non-executive director of Noble Group Limited since 1996. He is an independent non-executive director of Hutchison Port Holdings Trustees Pte Limited, Trustee Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, a business trust listed in Singapore, as well as Quam Limited, which is listed in Hong Kong. He is currently nonexecutive Chairman of The Hour Glass (HK) Limited. He is also a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Jiyu Yuan Mr. Jiyu Yuan is an Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. He is a Mining Engineer with 33 years of experience in China and Peru. Mr Yuan is currently a Director of Gold One and General Manager of Shouxin Peru Mine Company Limited. Previously, Mr Yuan served as a General Manager at Xinjiang Mine Development Limited of Baiyin Nonferrous Group Company Limited ("Baiyin"), General Manager, at Changba Lead and Zinc Mine of Baiyin, Director in the Mine Department of Baiyin and Senior Engineer at Northwest Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Timothy Cumming Mr. Timothy J. Cumming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the founder and executive director of Scatterlinks Proprietary Limited, a South African-based company providing mentoring and coaching services to senior business executives as well as leadership and strategic advisory services to companies. He was previously involved with the Old Mutual Group in various capacities: CEO of Old Mutual Investment Group (South Africa) Proprietary Limited; Executive Vice President: Director of Global Business Development of Old Mutual Asset Management for Old Mutual (US) Holdings Inc; Managing Director: Head of Corporate Segment at Old Mutual (South Africa); Strategy Director of Old Mutual Emerging Markets and Interim CEO of Old Mutual Investment Group (South Africa). He was also executive director and Head of Investment Research (Africa) for HSBC Securities (Africa), General Manager at Allan Gray Limited and independent non-executive director of Nedgroup Investments Limited. Tim started his career as an engineer and management trainee at the Anglo American Corporation of South Africa Limited (Anglo American). He worked on a number of diamond mines and was Resident Engineer at Anglo American’s gold mines in Welkom, South Africa. He is also a trustee of the Woodside Endowment Trust and chairs the Investment Committee of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation.

Barry Davison Mr. Barry Erskine Davison is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has more than 40 years’ experience in the mining industry and served as Executive Chairman of Anglo American Platinum, Chairman of Anglo American’s Platinum Division, and Ferrous Metals and Industries Division, and was an executive director of Anglo American. He has been a director of a number of listed companies, including Nedbank Group Limited, Kumba Resources Limited, Samancor Limited and the Tongaat-Hulett Group Limited.

Savannah Maziya Ms. Savannah Maziya has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms Maziya is the founder, Chairperson and Group Chief Executive Officer of Bunengi Group, which operates globally in infrastructure and resource project development, management of trauma hospitals, mass rail transport throughout Africa (Skytrain), project management and diversified investments. Ms Maziya currently serves on the board of Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited, Chairperson of Parsons Brinckerhoff Proprietary Limited and a board member of WSP, a Canadian listed engineering group. Ms Maziya’s qualifications include a BA (Hons) Communication Science and Finance from Bridgewater University in the United States of America and an MBA, Strategic Planning and Finance, from De Montford University in the United Kingdom.

Richard Menell Mr. Richard Peter Menell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 35 years’ experience in the mining industry and has been a director of Gold Fields since 8 October 2008. Previously, he occupied the positions of President and Member of the Chamber of Mines; President and CEO of TEAL Exploration & Mining Inc; Chairman of Anglovaal Mining Limited and Avgold Limited; Chairman of Bateman Engineering Proprietary Limited; Deputy Chairman of Harmony and of African Rainbow Minerals Limited. He has also been a director of Telkom Group Limited, Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, and Mutual and Federal Insurance Company Limited. He is currently a non-executive director and Chairman of Credit Suisse Securities Johannesburg Proprietary Limited, and non-executive director of Gold Fields and The Weir Group plc. Rick is a trustee of the Carrick Foundation. He is co-Chairman of the City Year South Africa Citizen Service Organisation, and Chairman and trustee of the Palaeontological Scientific Trust.

Nkosemntu Nika Mr. Nkosemntu Gladman Nika is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Scaw South Africa Proprietary Limited and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Foskor Proprietary Limited. He also serves as non-executive director of Trollope Mining Services Proprietary Limited and Coega Dairies Proprietary Limited, and executive chairman of Mavala Holdings Proprietary Limited. He was previously CFO and Finance Director of PetroSA (SOC) Limited (PetroSA) and Executive Manager: Finance at the Development Bank of Southern Africa. He has held various internal auditing positions at Eskom Holdings (SOC) Limited, Shell Company of South Africa Limited (Shell) and Anglo American. He was also a non-executive Board member of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited and chaired its Audit and Risk Committee and Governance and Ethics Committee.

Keith Rayner Mr. Keith Alfred Rayner is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Keith is CEO of KAR Presentations, an advisory and presentation corporation specialising in corporate finance and regulatory advice and presentations covering, inter alia, the JSE Listings Requirements, Financial Markets Act, Companies Act, governance, takeover law, corporate action strategy, valuation theory and practice, IFRS and various directors’ courses. He is an independent non-executive director of Ecponent Limited, and a non-executive director of Nexus Intertrade Proprietary Limited, 2Quins Engineered Business Information Proprietary Limited, Sabi Gold Proprietary Limited, Keidav Properties Proprietary Limited and Appropriate Process Technologies Proprietary Limited. He is a member of the JSE Limited’s Issuer Regulation Advisory Committee, a fellow of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IOD), a non-broking member of the Institute of Stockbrokers in South Africa and a member of the Investment Analysts Society. He is a past member of the SAMREC/SAMVAL working group, the Takeover Regulation Panel’s rewrite committee, the IOD’s CRISA committee and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants Accounting Practices Committee.

Susan van der Merwe Ms. Susan C. van der Merwe is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sibanye Gold Ltd. She served as a member of Parliament for 18 years until October 2013, and held various positions, including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2004 to 2010. She is currently a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC). She has participated in various civil society organisations and currently serves as a trustee and Chair of the Kay Mason Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation assisting disadvantaged scholars in Cape Town. Susan was appointed to the National Council of the South African Institute of International Affairs in 2014.