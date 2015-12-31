Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA)

Name Description

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar Mr. Pierre-Andre de Chalendar has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Senior Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 3, 2010. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategy and Corporate Responsibility Committee. Previously, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company on June 7, 2007. Prior to this, he held the functions of Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director from June 8, 2006 to June 7, 2007. He became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company on May 3, 2005, and, prior to this, he served as Senior Vice-President in charge of the Building Distribution Sector of the Company from 2003 to May 3, 2005. He joined the Company on November 1, 1989 as Vice President, Corporate Planning. Between 1992 and 1996, he headed the European Abrasives Division, moving on to become President of the worldwide Abrasives Division in 1996, a position he held until 2000, when he became General Delegate for the United Kingdom and Ireland. Within Cie de Saint-Gobain SA, he is also Chairman of the Board of Verallia and Director of Saint-Gobain Corporation and GIE SGPM. In addition to that, he is also Member of the Board of Directors at Veolia Environnement and BNP Paribas. Mr. de Chalendar is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and alumnus of ENA (Ecole Nationale d’Administration).

Guillaume Texier Mr. Guillaume Texier has held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 1, 2016. Additionally he occupies the post of Member of the Senior Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee. He joined Saint-Gobain in 2005 as Vice President of Corporate Planning for Saint-Gobain in Paris. He was subsequently General Manager, CertainTeed Gypsum Canada, President of CertainTeed Roofing (based in the US) and President of the Ceramic Materials activity worldwide. Before joining Saint-Gobain, Texier held several positions of responsibility with the French government, including Advisor to the Minister of Environment and Advisor to the Minister of Industry. Mr. Guillaume Texier is a graduate from Ecole Polytechnique, Paris, and from Paris School of Mines.

Dominique Azam Mr. Dominique Azam is General Delegate for Mexico, Central America, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since 2015. Previously, he served as General Delegate for Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Central America since 2012 at the Company.

Thierry Fournier Mr. Thierry Fournier is General Delegate to Brazil, Argentina and Chile of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since July 1, 2014. He served as General Delegate to Russia, Ukraine and CIS countries at the Company.

Javier Gimeno Mr. Javier Gimeno is General Delegate for the Asia-Pacific Region of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Economics from Instituto de Empresa.

Anand Mahajan Mr. Anand Mahajan is General Delegate for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 2016. Previously, he was General Delegate for India. He holds MBA from Cornell University, Masters in Economics from University of Mumbai, and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Mumbai.

Claude Imauven Mr. Claude Imauven has served as Chief Operating Officer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 1, 2016. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Between April 2004 and January 1, 2016 he acted as Senior Vice President - Director of Construction Products Sector of the Company. Mr. Imauven began his career in 1983 at the French Ministry of Industry, where he held several management positions in public administration, especially as part of the Minister's staff (Foreign Trade and Industry). His career at Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA began in 1993 within the Flat Glass Division, where he became successively Vice-President of Industrial Policy and then Vice President of Industry and Finance. In 1996, he was appointed General Delegate for Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Returning to France in 1999, he joined the Pipe Division as Chief Operating Officer of Pont-a-Mousson SA. In 2001, he became Chairman & Managing Director of that company and President of the Pipe Division. Mr. Imauven obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Jean-Francois Phelizon Mr. Jean-Francois Phelizon has served as Senior Vice President, Internal Audit and Internal Control of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since October 1, 2008. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee of the Company He previously served as Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor to CEO from September 1, 2007. From 2000 to September 1, 2007, he was Senior Vice President, CEO of Saint-Gobain Corp, General Delegate to the United States and Canada at the Company. Senior Vice President, Director of Finance of the Company from June 1, 1998 to 2000, he became first appointed as Director of Finance of the Company in 1989. During his professional career, Mr. Phelizon was also Director of Finance of the Delegation in Spain (1983-1985), Director of Finance of the Paper-Wood division (1985-1989), Managing Director of Lembacel (1987-1989) and Managing Director of La Cellulose du Pin (1988-1989). He holds a Ph.D. in Economic Science and graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Claire Pedini Ms. Claire Pedini has served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 1, 2010. Additionally she is Member of the Senior Management Committee and Executive Committee of the Company. Ms. Pedini started her career in 1988 at Total as Corporate control (1988-90), then was in charge of the listing of Total on the New York Stock Exchange (1991-92), Head of Investor Relations (1992-94), Head of press office (1994-97) and VP new information technologies (1997-98). In 1998, she joined Alcatel as Director of Financial Information and Shareholder Relations (1998-2000) and was appointed successively Vice President, Alcatel’s Investor Relations and Public Affaires (2001-03), Deputy Chief Financial Officer (2004-05), Senior Vice President, Human Resources (2006), Senior Vice President, Human Resources and corporate communications (2006-07), Senior Vice President, Human Resources, corporate communications and real estate (2007-09) and Executive Vice President, Alcatel-Lucent for Human Resources and Transformation (2009-10). She was Member of the Alcatel-Lucent Management Committee since 2006. Ms. Pedini holds a Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) degree and a Masters degree in Media Management from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP).

Benoit Bazin Mr. Benoit Bazin has held the post of Senior Vice President in charge of the Construction Products Sector of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 2016. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee of the Company. Between January 1, 2010 and 2015 he acted as Senior Vice President, President of Building Distribution Sector. He was previously Vice President, Building Distribution Sector of the Company as of April 1, 2009. Prior to that, he was Director of Finance, from May 2005. He began his career in 1995 with the Economy and Finance Ministry, as rapporteur to the Interministerial Committee on Industrial Restructuring, before moving to the Treasury Department where he was responsible for State investments in the aeronautics, electronics and defense industries. He joined the Saint Gobain Group in 1999 as Corporate Planning Director for the Abrasives Branch, going on to become Corporate Planning Director for the Company in September of the following year. In 2002, he was appointed President of the North-American Abrasives business and Head of the Bonded Abrasives business unit. Mr. Bazin obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees engineering school. He also holds a Master of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States) and an Advanced degree in Economics from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Patrick Dupin Mr. Patrick Dupin has served as Senior Vice President in charge of the Flat Glass Activity (Innovative Materials Sector) of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 1, 2017. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee of the Company. Between July 1, 2014 and January 1, 2017 he acted as the Company's President, Flat Glass Sector (Innovative Materials) and from February 2014 until July 1, 2014 he was Director of Flat Glass Activity of the Company. Between January 2012 and February 2014 he was General Manager of Sekurit Activities (Automotive Glazing) of the Company. After having spent several years as a consultant with Coopers & Lybrand (PriceWaterhouseCoopers) and eight years in the Finance Departments of the groups Chargeurs and Matra Telecommunications subsidiaries and divisions in Germany, Mr. Patrick Dupin joined Group Saint-Gobain in 1999 as Finance Director within the Abrasives Activity in Germany. He was appointed in 2005 Finance and Plan Director of the Vitrage and High Performance Materials activities, then of the Innovative Materials Sector. Mr. Patrick Dupin holds a degree from the Havre Normandie Business school.

Laurent Guillot Mr. Laurent Guillot has served as Senior Vice President in charge of the High Performance Materials Sector (Innovative Materials Sector) of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 1, 2017. Additionally he is Member of the Company's Senior Management Committee. Between January 2016 and January 1, 2017 he acted as the Company's President, High-Performance Materials Sector (Innovative Materials). Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to that, he was General Delegate to Brasil, Argentina and Chile from January 1, 2007. He began his career in 1996 with the Finance Ministry, initially as Head of the Energy unit in the Forecasting Department, then as Head of the Central Africa unit within the Treasury Department's International Division. In 1999, he was appointed technical advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Housing, first on maritime issues and then on budgetary, financial and industrial issues. He joined Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA in June 2002 as Corporate Planning Director. He was appointed Director of the Abrasives Construction Products business in 2004, and Director, High-Performance Refractories and Director, Diesel Particulate Filters in 2005. Mr. Guillot obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees engineering school.

Thomas Kinisky Mr. Thomas Kinisky has served as Senior Vice President, General Delegate for North America at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, since January 1, 2017. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee of the Company. He joined Norton Company (which was acquired by Saint-Gobain in 1990) in 1989 as a Technology Manager in the company’s Advanced Ceramics businesses. The following year, he assumed responsibility for the company’s Technical Services Group in its Northboro, Massachusetts, Research and Development Center. In 1995, he became Technology Director for the Bonded Abrasives business and, two years later, was promoted to Vice President of Technology and New Business Development for the company’s Abrasives Division. He was named President of Saint-Gobain Crystals in 2002. Six years later he assumed the position of President of Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics. Mr. Kinisky holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Pace University (New York) and a M.S. degree in Materials Science from Polytechnic University (New York)

Kare Malo Mr. Kare O. Malo has served as Senior Vice President in charge of the Building Distribution Sector of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since March 1, 2016. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee of the Company. Between January 1, 2016 and March 1, 2016 he acted as the Company's Senior Vice President, Building Distribution Sector. In 1981, he started as marketing director in Dahl Norway. In 1990, he was appointed senior Vice President for Dahl group in Stockholm. He has been President of the Building Distribution Sector in Nordic countries, Baltic states and Switzerland since 2006 until the end of 2015. He was also Director Procurement and Marketing for the Building Distribution Sector. Since January 1st, 2016 he is President of the Building Distribution Sector and since March 1st, 2016 is Senior Vice-President in charge of the Building Distribution Sector.

Frederic Verger Mr. Frederic Verger has served as Chief Purchasing and Information Officer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, since January 1, 2017. Since September 1, 2017 he has occupied the post of Member of the Company's Senior Management Committee. He is a graduate from Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom Paris. Before joining the Group, Frederic spent a part of his carrier in consulting firms (Eurosept Associés, PriceWaterhouse and Deloitte consulting), with a focus on purchasing, industrial management and information systems. Afterwards, he became CIO of Cartier and of several significant watch brands of Richemont Group. He joined Saint-Gobain in October 2002 to take over the responsibility of Chief Information Officer.

Fabrice Didier Mr. Fabrice Didier serves as Vice President of Marketing, Member of the Senior Management Committee at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. He took up his current role of Chief Marketing Officer of the Group in August 2014. He was Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Glass in Germany before being appointed General Manager of the Group’s Solar business. He has spent his entire career in the Saint-Gobain Group, occupying a range of positions in R&D and then in production management within the Glass division. Mr. Fabrice Didier graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1995 and has a PhD in Solid State Physics.

Julie Bonamy Ms. Julie Bonamy has served as Vice President of Corporate Planning & Strategy, Member of the Senior Management Committee at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, since June 1, 2017. She started her career as a civil servant (inspectrice des finances) for the French government in 2011, before joining the Office of the French Minister for the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector in October 2014. She has been appointed advisor for the budget and digital sector in July 2015. As of June 1st 2017, Julie Bonamy is appointed Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and Planning of the Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Ms. Julie Bonamy is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (IEP de Paris) and the National School of Public Administration (Ecole Nationale d’Administration).

Armand Ajdari Mr. Armand Ajdari has served as Vice President - Research & Development and Investments, Member of the Senior Management Committee at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, since July 2017. He started his carrier in academia as a physicist in the French CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique). Head of a Research lab during ten years at the Ecole Superieure de Physique et Chimie Industrielles in Paris, he authored or co-authored more than 130 scientific papers. Mr. Armand joined the Saint-Gobain group in 2007, first as group Deputy R&D Vice-President, then as R&D Vice-President for the Innovative Materials Sector. He is a graduate from Ecole Polytechnique and holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics. He taught graduate courses in a few universities and schools in France, as well as in Harvard and MIT during two sabbatical years.

Antoine Vignial Mr. Antoine Vignial has been Corporate Secretary in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since February 2012. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is a qualified lawyer, is a graduate of IEP Paris and ESSEC Business School with a post-graduate degree in private law from Université Paris II Pantheon-Assas. He began his career as a lawyer and then partner at Gide Loyrette Nouel before becoming a partner of the Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer law firm in 1999. He joined Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in 2012 as Corporate Secretary and a member of the Executive Committee. He has been in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility since 2013.

Benoit d'Iribarne Mr. Benoit d'Iribarne is General Delegate for Germany, Austria and Benelux of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since January 1, 2016, coordinating for the Group the Industrial Excellence programs, including WCM. Additionally he is Member of the Senior Management Committee of the Company. Between July 1, 2014 and December 31, 2015 he acted as the Company's President of High-Performance Materials (Innovative Materials) and from January 1, 2012 until July 1, 2014 he was the Company's General Delegate to Brazil, Argentina and Chile. He joined the Group in 1985 as R&D Engineer for Saint-Gobain Recherche Paris. In 1987, he joined Sekurit in Herzogenrath, Germany as Development Engineer. He was appointed Key Account Manager in the United Kingdom in 1989, Production Manager at Sekurit Belgium in 1992 and then Chief Executive Officer of Sekurit NFG in Germany in 1995. In 1997, he was appointed Vice-President of Manufacturing at Saint-Gobain Glass, after which he was appointed President of Saint-Gobain Glass Outside Europe in 2000 and of Saint-Gobain Glass in 2005. In 2008, he became President of Saint-Gobain Glass and Sekurit. Mr. Benoit d’Iribarne holds an Engineering degree from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees in Paris and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Alain Destrain Mr. Alain Destrain is Director - Employee Representative of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. He is Safety Auditor of Saint-Gobain Interservices. He has spent his entire professional career with the factory Vauxrot at Saint-Gobain Packaging (EMS). In Saint-Gobain Emballage and Saint-Gobain Group, he was union representative (affiliated to the General Confederation of Labour - CGT) and member of the EMS Central Works Committee, Trade Union Delegate Central Verallia, Secretary Group Saint-Gobain Committee, Member of the European Convention on Social Dialogue and Member of the Select Committee.

Pascal Lai Mr. Pascal Lai is Director - Employee Representative of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since December 2014. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He joined the Group in 1986 at the factory Aniche (Saint-Gobain Sekurit) in which he worked for 20 years in the production environment ovens, then as a toolmaker. He began in the 2000's union course (affiliated to the French Democratic Confederation of Labour - CFDT). He is Environment, Health and Safety Promoter of Saint-Gobain Sekurit France.

Frederic Lemoine Mr. Frederic Lemoine has served as Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since April 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Audit, Risk, Nominating, Remuneration, Strategy and CSR Committees. He serves as Chairman of the Management Board of Wendel, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Oranje-Nassau Groep BV, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Trief Corporation, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas, and Member of the Board of Directors of Groupama and Legrand. Mr. Lemoine obtained a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1987, from Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 1986 and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Jacques Pestre Mr. Jacques Pestre has been Director - Representative of Employee Shareholders at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 2011. He is Senior Vice President of SGDB France in charge of Point.P. He also acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Employee Savings Fund “Saint-Gobain PEG France” and holds various positions and functions within several companies of Saint-Gobain’s Building Distribution Sector.

Denis Ranque Mr. Denis Ranque is Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 4, 2015. He served as Independent Director of the Company up to June 4, 2015. He was also Member of the Company' Audit Committee. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Ranque is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus Group; Director of CMA-CMG and SCilab Enterprises; Chairman of the Haut Comite du Gouvernement d’Entreprise, Co-Chairman of La Fabrique de l’industrie and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ecole Polytechnique Foundation. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director at CMA-CGM, CGG Veritas and Fonds Strategique d'Investissement. Mr. Denis Ranque is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecoles des Mines de Paris (1970).

Anne-Marie Idrac Ms. Anne-Marie Idrac has been Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 2011. She is Chairwoman of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. She is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Aeroport Toulouse-Blagnac. She is also a Director of Total and Bouygues, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the School of Public Affairs of Sciences Po Paris and Vice-Chairman of the Robert Schuman Foundation. Ms. Anne-Marie is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. She is Member of the Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company.

Pamela Knapp Ms. Pamela Knapp is Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 6, 2013. She serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, the Nomination, Remuneration and Governance Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee of Peugeot SA, Director of HKP Group AG (Switzerland), Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (Switzerland), as well as Director and Member of the Audit Committee of NV Bekaert (Belgium).

Agnes Lemarchand Ms. Agnes Lemarchand is Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since February 1, 2016. She is Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. Before that she was Director at the Company since June 6, 2013. She serves as Director of CGG, Director of BioMerieux, and Chairwoman of Orchad SAS. She holds MBA from INSEAD, Graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Paris (Engineering) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Olivia Qiu Ms. Olivia Qiu has been Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA since June 2011. She is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. She serves as Director of Innovation of Philips Lighting, Executive Vice President of Philips, as well s Director of Renault. Ms. Olivia Qiu is an engineer from the Nankai University with a degree in electronics from University of Electronic Sceince and Technology of China (UESTC) and a doctorate in management science from Ecole Superieure des Affaires (ESA).

Gilles Schnepp Mr. Gilles Schnepp serves as Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. He acts as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Legrand and also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Legrand France and holds various other mandates within subsidiaries of Groupe Legrand. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Jean-Dominique Senard Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard serves as Lead Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. He is Chairman of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Senard occupies the post of CEO of the Michelin Group and Director of SEB. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Philippe Varin Mr. Philippe Varin is Independent Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. He is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Areva, Director of EDF(up to May 12, 2016). He is a Graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris.