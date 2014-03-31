Sagar Cements Ltd (SGRC.NS)
SGRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
849.25INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.20 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs856.45
Open
Rs859.95
Day's High
Rs868.00
Day's Low
Rs845.00
Volume
3,688
Avg. Vol
6,856
52-wk High
Rs942.15
52-wk Low
Rs585.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
O. Swaminatha Reddy
|70
|1983
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. S. A. Narayana Rao
|Group President
|
M. V. Subba Rao
|Senior Vice President
|
R. Soundararajan
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Prasad
|2010
|Vice President - Marketing
|
K. Ganesh
|Vice President - Projects
|
M. V. Ramana Murthy
|2014
|Asst.Vice President- Production & QC
|
K, Prasad
|2014
|Asst.Vice President - Finance
|
K. Ramana
|2014
|Vice President - Mines
|
O. Anji Reddy
|2014
|Vice President - Electrical & Installations
|
P. Vasudeva Reddy
|2010
|Vice President - Works
|
S. Veera Reddy
|78
|Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
Sammidi Reddy
|50
|2009
|Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
S. Sreekanth Reddy
|43
|Whole-time Director
|
S. Rachana
|2015
|Director
|
T. Nagesh Reddy
|2017
|Director - APIDC Nominee
|
John Bertrand
|36
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
V. Ramakrishnan
|74
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kolappa Pillai
|79
|1997
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
O. Swaminatha Reddy
|Shri. O. Swaminatha Reddy serves as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sagar Cements Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification - Financial and Management Consultant by profession and is known for his acumen in Corporate Finance - Associated with Sagar Cements Ltd since 1983 as its Chairman - Earlier served as Chairman of Andhra Bank and Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC). He is on the Board of several reputed Organisations. He is also a Director of TCI Finance Ltd, Golkonda Hospitality Services & Resorts Ltd, Sagar Power Ltd, VBC Industries Ltd, KCP Ltd, Transport Corporation of India ltd, Surana Telecom Ltd, Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Khaitan Electricals Ltd, HBC FlexTech.Ltd, KM Power Pvt. Ltd and EPR Gene Technologies Ltd.
|
M. S. A. Narayana Rao
|Shri. M. S. A. Narayana Rao is Group President of Sagar Cements Ltd. He holds B.E. Hons. (Mechanical). He served as President (Works), NCL Industries Limited.
|
M. V. Subba Rao
R. Soundararajan
P. Prasad
K. Ganesh
M. V. Ramana Murthy
K, Prasad
K. Ramana
O. Anji Reddy
P. Vasudeva Reddy
S. Veera Reddy
|Shri. S. Veera Reddy serves as Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He is an agriculturist turned Industrialist - Promoter As the Managing Director since 1991 - Looking after over all management of the Company - Played a key role in bringing it up to its present status.
|
Sammidi Reddy
|Dr. Sammidi Anand Reddy is Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Sagar Cements Ltd. He has experience in Marketing and Project Management. He holds M.B.B.S. His other directorships includes: Sagar Power Limited., Amareswari Cements Ltd., Satwik Drugs Ltd., Sagar Priya Housing and Industrial Enterprises Ltd.
|
S. Sreekanth Reddy
|Shri. S. Sreekanth Reddy serves as Whole-time Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He holds B.E. (1 & P) and PG Diploma in cement technology. He has been a director of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd., Sagar Power Ltd., Vicat Sagar Cement Pvt. Ltd., Vijaynagar Sugar Pvt. Ltd., Sree Venkateshwara Winery & Distillery Pvt. Ltd., Amareswari Cements Ltd., Sagar Priya Housing and Industrial Enterprises Ltd.
|
S. Rachana
T. Nagesh Reddy
John Bertrand
V. Ramakrishnan
Kolappa Pillai
|Shri. Kolappa Thanu Pillai has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He is an M.B.A. and CAIIB. He has experience in Banking and Finance. His other directorships includes: State Bank of Travancore BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd., LVS Power Ltd., Sathavahana Ispath Ltd., Bollineni Castings & Steel Ltd., Amar Biotech Ltd., Aishu Projects Ltd., Bollineni Developers Ltd., BSCPL Realty Ltd., BSCPL Infra Projects Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
O. Swaminatha Reddy
|180,000
|
M. S. A. Narayana Rao
|--
|
M. V. Subba Rao
|--
|
R. Soundararajan
|--
|
P. Prasad
|--
|
K. Ganesh
|--
|
M. V. Ramana Murthy
|--
|
K, Prasad
|--
|
K. Ramana
|--
|
O. Anji Reddy
|--
|
P. Vasudeva Reddy
|--
|
S. Veera Reddy
|12,600,000
|
Sammidi Reddy
|8,400,000
|
S. Sreekanth Reddy
|6,300,000
|
S. Rachana
|--
|
T. Nagesh Reddy
|--
|
John Bertrand
|--
|
V. Ramakrishnan
|--
|
Kolappa Pillai
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
O. Swaminatha Reddy
|0
|0
|
M. S. A. Narayana Rao
|0
|0
|
M. V. Subba Rao
|0
|0
|
R. Soundararajan
|0
|0
|
P. Prasad
|0
|0
|
K. Ganesh
|0
|0
|
M. V. Ramana Murthy
|0
|0
|
K, Prasad
|0
|0
|
K. Ramana
|0
|0
|
O. Anji Reddy
|0
|0
|
P. Vasudeva Reddy
|0
|0
|
S. Veera Reddy
|0
|0
|
Sammidi Reddy
|0
|0
|
S. Sreekanth Reddy
|0
|0
|
S. Rachana
|0
|0
|
T. Nagesh Reddy
|0
|0
|
John Bertrand
|0
|0
|
V. Ramakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Kolappa Pillai
|0
|0