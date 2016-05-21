Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

Name Description

Jonathan Nicholls Mr. Jonathan C. Nicholls has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 October 2016. He currently has non-executive roles at Great Portland Estates plc, D S Smith plc, Ibstock plc and SIG plc. He will retire from the board of Great Portland Estates plc, where he is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, at their annual general meeting in July 2016. His previous executive roles included Group Finance Director at Hanson plc and Old Mutual plc, as well as other senior positions with Abbey National plc.

Brian Bickell Mr. Brian Bickell, FCA, is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Shaftesbury PLC. He Joined in 1986 and appointed Finance Director on 20.7.1987. Appointed Chief Executive on 1.10.2011. Overall responsibility for implementing the Group’s strategy and day-to-day operations.

Christopher Ward Mr. Christopher P.A. Ward is Finance Director, Executive Director of Shaftesbury PLC. He Joined and appointed a director on 9.1.2012. Responsible for implementation of the financial strategy and all aspects of accounting and taxation.

Simon Quayle Mr. Simon J. Quayle is Executive Director of Shaftesbury PLC. He Joined in 1987 and appointed a director on 1.10.1997. Responsible for the asset management and operational strategy in Carnaby and the Group’s holdings in Soho and Charlotte Street.

Thomas James Chisnell Welton Mr. Thomas J. C. Welton is Executive Director of Shaftesbury PLC. He Joined in 1989 and appointed a director on 1.10.1997. Responsible for the asset management and operational strategy in Covent Garden (including the Longmartin joint venture) and Chinatown.

Jill Little Ms. Jill C. Little is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Shaftesbury Plc. Appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Independent Director on 24.2.2010. Employed at John Lewis Partnership from 1975 to 2012. Merchandise director on the board of John Lewis from 2002-2011 and Business and Development director of the John Lewis Partnership from 2011-2012. Trustee of Fashion and Textiles Children’s Trust and member of the Commercial Panel of the National Trust.

Dermot Mathias Mr. Dermot C. A. Mathias is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shaftesbury Plc. Appointed to the Board on 1.10.2012. Partner in the corporate finance department of BDO LLP from 1980. From 2002-2009 senior partner of the firm and chairman of the policy board of BDO International. Member of the Industrial Development Advisory Board from 2005-2011.

Hilary Riva Ms. Hilary S. Riva, OBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shaftesbury Plc. Appointed to the Board on 12.2.2010. Non-executive director of London and Partners, a not-for-profit organisation promoting London. Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council from 2005-2009 and remained in a non-executive capacity until November 2010. Previously managing director of a number of high street brands including Top Shop and Warehouse.