Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

Name Description

Benu Bangur Shri. Benu Gopal Bangur is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Shree Cement Limited. He is a B.Com (Hons) from Calcutta University and he brings to Shree Cement an extensive experience in the Industry. He is a Director in The Marwar Textiles (Agency) Pvt. Ltd. He has also been actively associated with various philanthropic and charitable institutions and trusts.

Subhash Jajoo Shri. Subhash Jajoo is Chief Finance Officer of the Shree Cement Limited., since September 01, 2014. He was been General Manager (Finance) of the Company.

H. Bangur Shri. H. M. Bangur is Managing Director, Executive Director of Shree Cement Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer from IIT, Mumbai. He brings to the Board technical insights, which are a driving force of the technical excellence achieved by the Company. Shri Bangur is President of Rajasthan Foundation, Kolkata Chapter. He is also Executive Member of FICCI. Shri Bangur was the President of the Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) between 2007 and 2009.

Prashant Bangur Shri. Prashant Bangur is Joint Managing Director and Whole-Time Director of Shree Cement Limited. He is a graduate from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He joined Shree Cement in 2004 and since then has been involved in all strategic policy and operational matters of the Company. He has been providing critical insight and direction in all management decisions in the Company. Shri Bangur is a Member of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata. Shri Bangur joined the Board of rd Shree Cement on 23 August, 2012. He is a member of the Managing Committee of Bharat Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA). He is also a member of the Managing Committee of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He is a Member on the Board of Management of TERI University and also Director in Khemka Properties Pvt. Ltd.

Ramakant Sharma Shri. Ramakant Sharma is Non-Executive Director of the Shree Cement Limited. He is a science graduate having around 47 years of experience in Public Relations (PR) with various Cement Industries. He is Member of Rajasthan Golf Club and Jaipur Club. He was Ex-president of Jaipur Club and Member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee of North Western Railways.

Leena Srivastava Dr. Leena Srivastava, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Shree Cement Limited., since January 21, 2013. She is the Vice Chancellor of the TERI University, New Delhi – a unique inter-disciplinary higher education institution, focused on sustainable development. She is a member of various Committees and Boards both at the international and national levels, including the Advisory Board to the President of ADB on climate change and sustainable development, the Administrative Board of the Sustainable Energy for all initiatives, Bharti Infratel, Meridian Institute, USA and the Stockholm Resilience Centre, Sweden. Dr. Srivastava is on the Editorial Boards of several international journals dealing with energy and environment issues and has a number of publications to her credit. She has done her Masters in Economics from the University of Hyderabad and a Ph.D. in Energy Economics from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, India.

Y. Alagh Dr. Y. K. Alagh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shree Cement Limited. He is a noted economist and visiting professor to several renowned national and international institutions. He holds a Doctoral Degree and Masters Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania. He is Chancellor of Gujarat Central University and Vice Chairman of Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research, Ahmedabad. He is also a Trustee of Institute of Human Development, New Delhi, Member of Advisory Committee of N. M. Sadguru Water & Development Foundation, Dahod (Gujarat). He was earlier the Minister of Power and for Planning & Programme Implementation with additional charge of the Ministry of Science & Technology. He has been Member of Planning Commission (in the rank of Minister of State). He has been Chairman, Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices, Ministry of Industry. He has several books and over a hundred articles to his credit, published both at home and abroad. He has travelled widely and represented India in a number of high level official delegations and seminars. He was an invitee to the Climate Policy Game Group of The Committee of American Progress, the findings of which were presented in Paris and invited to develop a sustainable development scenario for 2030 for the Canadian G8/G20 Munk Institute for the G20 meeting in Seoul. He is on the Board of Somany Ceramics Ltd., Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management Ltd. and ADJB Production Pvt. Ltd.

Nitin Desai Shri. Nitin Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shree Cement Limited. He is a graduate from London School of Economics and a well known Economist and has had a long and distinguished career in the Government of India and United Nations. Shri Desai is a Member of Prime Minister’s Council on Climate Change, which is coordinating the national action for assessment, adaptation and mitigation of climate change and has set out eight “National Missions” as the way forward in implementing India’s climate change strategy. He is a distinguished visiting fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Honorary Professor at the Indian Council for Research in International Economics Relations (ICRIER), Honorary Fellow of the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK. He is connected with the Governing Bodies of several NGOs and research institutions and also chairs the Governing Body of the Institute of Economic Growth. He is also a member of the National Broadcasting Standards Authority. Shri Desai has worked at senior levels in the Planning Commission from 1973 to 1987. From 1988 to 1990, he was the Chief Economic Adviser and Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. He is on the Board of Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation.

R. Gaggar Shri. R. L. Gaggar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shree Cement Limited. He is a B. A. (Hons) from Calcutta University and is a renowned solicitor and advocate based in Kolkata. He is practicing as a solicitor and an advocate at the High Court of Kolkata for more than 50 years. Shri Gaggar is also on the Board of TIL Ltd., The Peria Karmalai Tea and Produce Co. Ltd., Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., International Combustion (India) Ltd., Machino Plastics Ltd., Sumedha Fiscal Service Ltd., Machino Polymers Ltd., Subhash Kabini Power Corp. Ltd. and Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd.

O. Setia Shri. O. P. Setia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shree Cement Limited. He is an M.Com. from Delhi University and an eminent banker. He was the Managing Director of State Bank of India and has held many key positions in its associate banks.

Sanjiv Shelgikar Shri. Sanjiv Krishnaji Shelgikar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a veteran Chartered Accountant and has been practicing his profession since 1978. He has also contributed as Special Editor to the book “The Companies Act” written by A. Ramaiya. He has worked with the Finance Department of Videocon Group handling all local IPOs, international mobilisation of debt and equity, global and local mergers and acquisitions, domestic and international structured financial products for the Group’s finances. He is on the Board of Joy Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Dhanapur Investments Pvt. Ltd., Magrolia Leasing and Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Archangel Leasing and Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Yunus Social Business Fund Mumbai Pvt. Ltd., Slum Dwellers Development India Pvt. Ltd., Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Ltd. and Microcredit Initiative of Grameen.