Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)

Debendranath Sarangi Sri. Debendranath Sarangi, is a Non Executive, Independent Chairman of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He holds M A (Political Science) from the University of Delhi and M Sc (Economics) from the University of Swansea U K. Sri Sarangi is an IAS (1977 Batch), Tamil Nadu cadre. He has been on our Board since January 29, 2015.

Ramachandra Duruvasan Shri. Ramachandra Duruvasan is the Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non Independent Executive Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He has been serving the Shriram Group for more than 3 decades. He has started his career with Shriram Chits at Chennai in the collection department and has worked his way up to being CEO and Executive Director of Shriram Chits P Ltd., Hyderabad. He was instrumental in the growth of the Company during his stint at Hyderabad and has expanded the Company from 16 branches to 202 branches. He During his tenure the Company flourished as the chit Fund Company in the country in terms of Auction Turnover, No. of Branches, Manpower and Customer base. He was the Managing Director and Principal Officer of Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd. He also serves on the Board of Serve All Enterprise Solutions Ltd.

Chitta Dash Shri. Chitta Ranjan Dash is the Company Secretary of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED.

Maya Sinha Smt. Maya S. Sinha is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. She is a BA (Honours) in Economics and Mathematics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University and obtained the Master’s Degree from the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University with specialisation in Econometrics, Monetary Finance and Public Economics. She has been on our Board since May 28, 2015.

Ranvir Dewan Shri. Ranvir Dewan is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (FCA) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CA). He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree from Delhi University, India. Mr. Dewan has knowledge in the field of Accounts and audit. He is working in TPG Capital as head of Financial Institutions Group Operations since June 2006 and is based in Singapore. He was Executive Vice president and CFO of standard Chartered First bank in Seoul, Korea. He spent 13 years at Citibank and held various senior positions in its international businesses. In his previous assignment, he was Vice President and Regional Financial Controller of Citibankâ€™s Global Consumer Bank with responsibilities covering 11 countries in the Asia Pacific Region. He held senior positions with KPMG in Canada and England where he specialized in the Audits of financial institutions. He serves on the Boards of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd., PT Bank Tabunean Pensiunan Nasional (Indonesia) (Member of Audit & Risk Committee), Thai Retail Credit Bank, Bangkok (Member - Audit Committee), TPG Asia V Amber Pte Ltd., TPG Markets Amber Pte Ltd. and TPG VI Amber Pte Ltd.

Gopalasamudram Sundararajan Mr. Gopalasamudram Srinivasaraghavan Sundararajan is the Non-Executive Non Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He holds He holds a degree of Bachelor of Engineering (Agriculture) from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore and a post graduate diploma in management (Agriculture) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has been on our Board as a director since December 31, 2009 and has been Managing Director with effect from November 1, 2012.

Gerrit van Heerde Mr. Gerrit Lodewyk van Heerde is the Additional Non-Executive, Non Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. i s a No n E x e c u t i v e , No n Independent Director on our Board. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the North West University and a Honors degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa. He is a fellow of the Faculty of Actuaries in Scotland and a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa. He has been on our Board since August 1, 2014.

Vipen Kapur Shri. Vipen Kapur is Non-Executive Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He holds a degree of Bachelor’s of Commerce from University of Madras. He is an associate of the Institute of Bankers. He has rich and varied experience in the International Banking sector. He has served in Grindlays Bank (now Standard Chartered Bank) in various departments with specializations in Corporate Banking and Finance. He was also a Vice President and Head of the New Delhi Branch of Bank of America and gained experience in dealing with large Indian and multinational borrowers. He has served with two major Middle East banks including an affiliate of Chase Manhattan Bank (now JP Morgan Chase) in Corporate Banking and Syndications. Mr. Vipen Kapur was also the COO at Al Rushaid Group, overseeing various joint ventures, real estate operations, trading activities and international investments. He has served with the Sinar Mas Group of Indonesia as Group Managing Director. He was the President and CEO of New Quest Corporation Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of the Ballarpur Group and was responsible for business rationalization and new ventures. He is presently director on the Board of Shriram General Insurance Company Limited. He does not hold any shares in the Company.

Subramaniam Krishnamurthy Shri. Subramaniam Krishnamurthy is Non-Executive Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Arts from the University of Madras, a Commercial Education Diploma in specialized banking from the Indian Merchants’ Chamber, a Diploma in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management (IR&PM) from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, a degree of Bachelor of General Law from the University of Mysore and a degree of Master of Labour Studies from the Madurai Kamaraj University. He is an associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has previously held the post of Banking Ombudsman, Chennai for approximately fifteen months. Mr. Krishnamurthy is a senior Banker with extensive experience of over 4 decades with the Reserve Bank of India and Commercial Banks. He was the Chairman and CEO of Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank, Tuticorin for over 5 years and served as General Manager (Vigilance & Inspection/Audit) with Indian Overseas Bank, Chennai for 5 years. He was Banking Ombudsman, Chennai for around two years. He serves on the Board of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd., Take Solutions Ltd, Shriram EPC Ltd. and Shriram Mutual Fund (Board of Trustees). He is a Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of Remuneration Committee of Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Member of Audit and Banking and Borrowing Committee of Take Solutions Limited, Member of Audit Committee, Borrowing Committee and Investment Committee of Shriram EPC Limited. He does not hold any shares in the Company.

Venkataraman Murali Shri. Venkataraman Murali is Non-Executive Independent Director of SHRIRAM CITY UNION FINANCE LIMITED. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from the Vivekananda College, Chennai. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India. Mr. V. Murali is the Senior Partner of M/s Victor Grace & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai. He has to his credit more than three decades of experience in the areas of Finance , Accounts & Consultancy. He is elected as a Central Council Member of ICAI for three terms in sucession for the periods 2004-2013. He is at present Chairman of the Board of Studies, Chairman of the Committee on Banking , Insurance and Pension, Vice Chairman of the Ethical Standards Board and a member of various committees constituted by ICAI. He was nominated as ‘Technical Expert’ by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi on the Audit Boards of Power Finance Corporation Limited and Rural Electrification Corporation Limited. He was a director on the Board of State Bank of Hyderabad and was the Chairman of its Audit Committee. He serves on the Board of Andhra Chamber of Commerce, Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, Witzenmann (India) Pvt Ltd, Shriram Housing Finance Limited, Hindustan Insecticides Limited, Garuda Vaayu Shakthi Limited. He is a Member of the Audit Committee of Witzemann (India) Private Limited, Chairman of Audit Committee of Shriram Housing Finance Limited, Member of Executive Committee of Tamil Chamber of Commerce and Madras Chamber of Commerce. He does not hold any shares in the Company.