SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG (SHFG.DE)

Name Description

Michael Drill Dr. Michael R. Drill is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG since June 6, 2014. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 24, 2011. He was first appointed to the Company's Supervisory Board on April 4, 2011. He is Chairman of the Management Board at Lincoln International AG, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Member of the Supervisory Board at Lincoln International SAS and Lincoln International LLP.

Andreas Schneider-Neureither Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Portfolio & Product Strategy, Sales & Partnermanagement, Marketing, Investor Relations & Corporate Governance, Strategic and process consulting at the Company. He acts as Managing Director of SNP (Schweiz) AG. Furthermore, he also serves in the Supervisory Board at Casadomus AG and Supervisory Board of VHV insurance services GmbH, Hanover, Member of the Board of Directors VHV-Gruppe, Hanover. Dr. Schneider-Neureither holds a degree in Physics.

Gerhard Burkhardt Mr. Gerhard A. Burkhardt is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG since June 6, 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from May 1, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of Executive Board at Familienheim Rhein-Neckar eG. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of casadomus AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of Haufe-Lexware Real Estate AG and GWE Gesellschaft fur Wohnen im Eigentum AG, among others.

Joerg Vierfuss Mr. Joerg Vierfuss is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG since April 1, 2014. He is responsible for Finance, Controlling & Accountancy, Purchasing department & Taxes, Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Administration and IT at the Company. Holding a degree in business administration, Mr. Vierfuss has been with SNP AG since summer 2012. In his role as authorized signatory and commercial director, his responsibilities included the preparation of the quarterly and annual financial statements. Prior to joining SNP, Mr. Vierfuss was employed by the Freudenberg Group as a commercial director.

Steele Arbeeny Dr. Steele G. Arbeeny is President of SNP at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG. He is the architect of numerous mission-critical systems in the financial services, med/pharma, direct marketing and other industries. He continues to provide the companies with innovative design and skilled leadership in all technology projects. He has designed and deployed large-scale infrastructure projects for the United Nations, he developed financial applications for Deutsche Bank, and he was chief systems architect for online broker National Discount Brokers. Steele also served as director of software development for Cetova Corporation, and led a number of software development projects at Merck. Steele has patents for work in digital speech processing and securities trading. In 2002, Steele received the International Who's Who Award in Information Technology. He is a member of the IEEE and the ACM. Steele earned his Ph.D. in computer engineering from Rutgers University, after completing his BS in electrical engineering at CUNY.

Roger Elwell Mr. Roger Elwell serves as Vice President of Sales and Partner Management of SNP at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG. He is Co-founder of SNP GL Associates. Roger has over 20 years experience as project manager, systems implementer and industry accounting manager. He has managed full project life cycle for major companies in cosmetics and fragrances, financial services, automotive, media and entertainment, and consumer package goods. Roger also leads requirements analysis and search and selection studies, and he holds a BBA in Accounting & Finance from Pace University.

Dino Panayiotarakos Mr. Dino Panayiotarakos is Vice President of Commercial Affairs of SNP at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG. He is in charge of SNP GL Associates' finance and administration, has over 22 years of experience as an accountant. He served as GLA's accountant from 1994. In 1999 he joined GLA as their Controller. Dino received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John's University and is a Certified Public Accountant in New York and New Jersey.

Henry Goettler Mr. Henry Goettler is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG since July 1, 2014. He is responsible for Product Management, Product Marketing, Pre-Sales, Development, Support, Quality Assurance and Professional Services at the Company. Over many years, he was Board Member of the Intershop AG. In this capacity, he in particular made a contribution with regard to the market -oriented restructuring in a decisive way. In his previous position he was member of the Executive Board of the former Saperion AG, Supervisory Board of Smart Commerce SE. He studied sinology, mathematics and business administration.

Christopher D'Arduini Mr. Christopher D'Arduini is Vice President of Operations at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG. He is responsible for the delivery of transformation projects, product management and executive project oversight. He plays a key role in marketing strategy, business development and client relationship management at SNP. Throughout his career, Chris has worked with fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries such as, oil & gas, energy, real estate, financial services, automotive, consumer goods and state and local government to effectively improve business processes, implement organizational change and execute complex IT initiatives. Chris has over 10 years of experience managing enterprise resource planning implementations, upgrades, integration, and data conversion projects. He holds a B.S. in Accounting and Finance.