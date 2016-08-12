SIG PLC (SHI.L)

Name Description

Leslie Van de Walle Mr. Leslie Van de Walle, HEC is no longer as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of SIG Plc, effective 31 October 2017. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Robert Walters plc and a Non-Executive Director of DCC plc. Experience and past roles Previously, Leslie was Chief Executive Officer of Rexam plc, Executive Vice President of Global Retail, (a division of Royal Dutch Shell plc) and a Non- Executive Director of Aegis Group plc, Aviva plc and Cape plc. He formerly held number of senior management positions with Cadbury Schweppes plc and United Biscuits Limited.

Meinie Oldersma Mr. Meinie Oldersma has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective April 3, 2017. Mr. Oldersma will be joining the Group from Brammer Limited, where he is currently Group Chief Executive. Before Brammer, he was CEO at 20:20 Mobile Group, and President of Ingram Micro China Group. He is non-executive Chairman of Kondor Ltd, and non-executive Director of Smallsteps BV. He has also been a Non-Executive Director of Bunzl Plc and of Metra Computer Group.

Nicholas Maddock Mr. Nick Maddock is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Company. Nick is a chartered accountant. Nick was previously Chief Financial Officer of McCarthy & Stone plc. Prior to this, Nick worked as Finance Director for Centrica’s upstream oil and gas business, Financial Controller at British Gas and a Director in Mergers and Acquisitions at ING Barings. Nick trained as a chartered accountant and chartered tax advisor at Ernst & Young.

Ian Duncan Mr. Ian Barnet Duncan is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. Ian is a highly experienced former Finance Director, Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee and will bring strong operational and corporate finance experience to the Group. Having developed a portfolio career since 2010, Ian has held several Non-Executive Directorships and is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Babcock International plc and Bodycote plc. Ian was previously a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at WANdisco plc and Fiberweb plc. Ian's last executive role was as Group Finance Director of the Royal Mail Group plc.

Mell Ewell Mr. Mell Ewell is Non-Executive Director of SIG Plc, effective May 1, 2017. He is currently Chief Executive and an Executive Director of Amey Plc, one of the UK’s leading infrastructure services providers. Mel will retire as Chief Executive of Amey plc at the end of March 2016. Experience and past roles Mel previously held a number of senior management positions for TNT International, Xerox and ADI Group.

Andrea Abt Ms. Andrea Abt is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Andrea is a Non-Executive Director of Petrofac Limited, and is a member of the supervisory board of Gerresheimer AG. Andrea was previously a Non-Executive Director of Brammer plc. Previously, Andrea has been Head of Supply Chain Management and Chief Procurement Officer of the Siemens sector for Infrastructure & Cities from 2011 to 2014. Since joining Siemens in 1997, she held numerous positions of Finance, Productivity and Supply Chain Management in Germany and internationally. Andrea started her career in industry in the Daimler Benz Group where she was responsible for different teams in aircraft and postal automation service sales.

Janet Ashdown Ms. Janett E. Ashdown, B.Sc., is Non-Executive Independent Director of SIG Plc. Janet is a Non-Executive Director of Coventry Building Society, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Marshalls plc. She is also Chair of the charity ‘Hope in Tottenham’. Previously and until the end of 2012, Janet was the Chief Executive Officer of Harvest Energy Limited and Blue Ocean Oil Trading Limited. She previously worked for BP p.l.c. for 30 years where her last role was as Head of BP’s Retail and Commercial Fuels business in the UK.