Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)

Omprakash Inani Mr. Omprakash Inani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He has more than 30 years of Business experience. He monitors business and functional aspects of the Company along with the operations of all the plants. Additionally, he is member of Audit and Remuneration committee of Shilpa Medicare Group of Companies. Currently he is also a council Member in “Academy of Medical Education, Dental College & V.L. College of Pharmacy”, “Taranath Shikshana Samsthe, Raichur” and a trustee in “Akhil Bhartiya Maheshwari Education Trust, Pune”. Mr. Omprakash Inani is also Managing Committee Member of “Karnataka State Cotton Assn., Hubli”.

Vishnukant Bhutada Mr. Vishnukant C. Bhutada is Managing Director, Executive Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He has vast and diverse Business experience of API and Intermediates and presently leads the core Business and functional teams which accelerate growth and performance by Innovating for Affordable solutions at Shilpa Medicare Group of Companies. He is the key decision maker with the teams for Shilpa Group for successful API and Generics formulation strategies. His untiring efforts have led the company to a leadership position in the Indian pharmaceutical domain and helped create a prominent presence for Oncology APIs globally. For his efforts on APIs Business, Mr. Vishnukant was awarded “Best Entrepreneur Award” by Late Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma - President of India in 1995. Subsequently, various state honours were conferred upon him -like -“Best Entrepreneur” from Karnataka State Govt. in 1996; “Excellence in Exports” from Vishweshwarayya Industrial Trade Centre, Bangalore 1996; and Export Excellence Award-2006” by FKCCI, Bangalore. Success has never stopped coming his way- as he was awarded “First runner up” at the Emerging India Awards London 2008 by CNBC TV18. Recently, his efforts in the Shilpa Group for environment sustainability, has led to “Best National Energy Conservation Award in Drugs & Pharmaceutical Sector for the year 2012.

Ajeet Karan Mr. Ajeet Singh Karan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. Mr. Karan, is a M.B.A. Graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has more than 20 years of experience in building businesses across several industries in India. He worked as the CEO of KAPL (now SC Johnson India). He was instrumental in growing revenues and profi ts of the Company more than six fold during his tenure. He played a key role in the operation of KAPL’s Joint venture with S.C. Johnson and thereafter integration of the Baygon business into KAPL. Before joining KAPL, Ajeet was part of scripting the success of several multinationals including Hindustan Lever (part of Unilever group), Pepsico India, Coca-cola India. He has played a variety of roles from being involved in running profi t centers for these companies to setting up manufacturing operations in India resulting in substantial increase in market share for these businesses in the region.

Pramod Kasat Mr. Pramod Badrinarayan Kasat is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He is a Financial Professional working with one of the reputed international investment group.

Carlton Pereira Mr. Carlton Felix Pereira is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He is experienced Finance, Taxation and Business Planning professional, has experience in relation to financial restructuring, transactions in M&A and PE activities. He is Director of Tano India Advisors Pvt.Ltd., SSIPL Retail Pvt.Ltd., ABG Motors Ltd., Anil Printers Ltd., Compact Travels (P) Ltd., Promac Engineering Industries Ltd.

Rajendra Reddy Mr. Rajendra Sunki Reddy is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He has exposure in the field of Pharma. Having rich exposure in the fi eld of Pharma and Medical Education. He is the founder s e c r e t a r y of Navodaya Educational Trust, Raichur which is running several institutions of Medical, Engineering, Dental, Pharmacy, Para-Medical, Nursing and a host of other educational institutions. He is Director of a) Raichem Medicare (P) Ltd b) Nu Therapeutics (P) Ltd c) Prass Agro Farms (P) Ltd d) Sri Navodaya Super Specialty Hospitals (P) Ltd e) Sri Navodaya Institute of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd.