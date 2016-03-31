Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)
SHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omprakash Inani
|60
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajednra Dugar
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Madhusudhan Reddy
|2016
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Vishnukant Bhutada
|51
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Namrata Bhutada
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ajeet Karan
|51
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pramod Kasat
|47
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Carlton Pereira
|49
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rajendra Reddy
|52
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
N. P. S. Shinh
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Omprakash Inani
|Mr. Omprakash Inani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He has more than 30 years of Business experience. He monitors business and functional aspects of the Company along with the operations of all the plants. Additionally, he is member of Audit and Remuneration committee of Shilpa Medicare Group of Companies. Currently he is also a council Member in “Academy of Medical Education, Dental College & V.L. College of Pharmacy”, “Taranath Shikshana Samsthe, Raichur” and a trustee in “Akhil Bhartiya Maheshwari Education Trust, Pune”. Mr. Omprakash Inani is also Managing Committee Member of “Karnataka State Cotton Assn., Hubli”.
|
Rajednra Dugar
|
Madhusudhan Reddy
|
Vishnukant Bhutada
|Mr. Vishnukant C. Bhutada is Managing Director, Executive Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He has vast and diverse Business experience of API and Intermediates and presently leads the core Business and functional teams which accelerate growth and performance by Innovating for Affordable solutions at Shilpa Medicare Group of Companies. He is the key decision maker with the teams for Shilpa Group for successful API and Generics formulation strategies. His untiring efforts have led the company to a leadership position in the Indian pharmaceutical domain and helped create a prominent presence for Oncology APIs globally. For his efforts on APIs Business, Mr. Vishnukant was awarded “Best Entrepreneur Award” by Late Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma - President of India in 1995. Subsequently, various state honours were conferred upon him -like -“Best Entrepreneur” from Karnataka State Govt. in 1996; “Excellence in Exports” from Vishweshwarayya Industrial Trade Centre, Bangalore 1996; and Export Excellence Award-2006” by FKCCI, Bangalore. Success has never stopped coming his way- as he was awarded “First runner up” at the Emerging India Awards London 2008 by CNBC TV18. Recently, his efforts in the Shilpa Group for environment sustainability, has led to “Best National Energy Conservation Award in Drugs & Pharmaceutical Sector for the year 2012.
|
Namrata Bhutada
|
Ajeet Karan
|Mr. Ajeet Singh Karan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. Mr. Karan, is a M.B.A. Graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has more than 20 years of experience in building businesses across several industries in India. He worked as the CEO of KAPL (now SC Johnson India). He was instrumental in growing revenues and profi ts of the Company more than six fold during his tenure. He played a key role in the operation of KAPL’s Joint venture with S.C. Johnson and thereafter integration of the Baygon business into KAPL. Before joining KAPL, Ajeet was part of scripting the success of several multinationals including Hindustan Lever (part of Unilever group), Pepsico India, Coca-cola India. He has played a variety of roles from being involved in running profi t centers for these companies to setting up manufacturing operations in India resulting in substantial increase in market share for these businesses in the region.
|
Pramod Kasat
|Mr. Pramod Badrinarayan Kasat is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He is a Financial Professional working with one of the reputed international investment group.
|
Carlton Pereira
|Mr. Carlton Felix Pereira is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He is experienced Finance, Taxation and Business Planning professional, has experience in relation to financial restructuring, transactions in M&A and PE activities. He is Director of Tano India Advisors Pvt.Ltd., SSIPL Retail Pvt.Ltd., ABG Motors Ltd., Anil Printers Ltd., Compact Travels (P) Ltd., Promac Engineering Industries Ltd.
|
Rajendra Reddy
|Mr. Rajendra Sunki Reddy is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He has exposure in the field of Pharma. Having rich exposure in the fi eld of Pharma and Medical Education. He is the founder s e c r e t a r y of Navodaya Educational Trust, Raichur which is running several institutions of Medical, Engineering, Dental, Pharmacy, Para-Medical, Nursing and a host of other educational institutions. He is Director of a) Raichem Medicare (P) Ltd b) Nu Therapeutics (P) Ltd c) Prass Agro Farms (P) Ltd d) Sri Navodaya Super Specialty Hospitals (P) Ltd e) Sri Navodaya Institute of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd.
|
N. P. S. Shinh
|Mr. N. P. S.Shinh is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Shilpa Medicare Limited. He holds B.Com, LLB and MBA from Delhi University. Expert in the art of turning around the sick/ loss making companies into profi table. He has the quality of managing the companies in diffi cult times and bringing them out of problems. He is an able administration and resolving critical issues. He is Director of a) Bakelite Hylam Ltd b) National Standard (India) Limited c) Avaya Holding and Trading (P) Limited d) Mountain Holdings and Trading (P) Ltd e) Ezra Trading and Finance Company Ltd f) Bakelite Coatings & Paints (P) Ltd g) National Standard Tyre Moulds (India) Ltd h) Mountain Dew Properties Ltd i) Bakelite Properties (P) Ltd j) Mystic Woods Holdings & Trading (P) Ltd k) Blitzkrieg Trading (P) Ltd l) Adamas Trading (P) Ltd m) Strawberry Trading (P) Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Omprakash Inani
|50,000
|
Rajednra Dugar
|--
|
Madhusudhan Reddy
|--
|
Vishnukant Bhutada
|67,450,000
|
Namrata Bhutada
|2,000,000
|
Ajeet Karan
|30,000
|
Pramod Kasat
|30,000
|
Carlton Pereira
|40,000
|
Rajendra Reddy
|2,000,000
|
N. P. S. Shinh
|40,000
As Of 31 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Omprakash Inani
|0
|0
|
Rajednra Dugar
|0
|0
|
Madhusudhan Reddy
|0
|0
|
Vishnukant Bhutada
|0
|0
|
Namrata Bhutada
|0
|0
|
Ajeet Karan
|0
|0
|
Pramod Kasat
|0
|0
|
Carlton Pereira
|0
|0
|
Rajendra Reddy
|0
|0
|
N. P. S. Shinh
|0
|0