Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)

Name Description

R. Ram Mohan Shri. R. Ram Mohan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sical Logistics Ltd. He is a chartered Accountant by profession and held senior Management positions at Deloitte, Madura Coats, Hindustan Motors and Caterpillar India. At Coffee Day Group he is the Director-Strategy and CFO for infrastructure related companies. He took as Managing Director of Sical Logistics Ltd., effective 26 September 2011. He has 30 years of industrial experience in Commercial, Manufacturing & Business operations segments. He is Director of Karnataka Wild Life Resorts Private Limited., Wilderness Resorts Private Limited.

Kush Desai Shri. Kush S. Desai is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sical Logistics Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant, having two decades of experience in multiple industries such as Information Technology, FMCG and Financial Services. He joined Coffee Day Group in 2010 in the infrastructure segment. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of SAP’s R & D in India apart from a brief stint with a Doc Com Start and in the business development group of Coca-cola. His other directorships contains Sical Infra Assets Limited, Sical Distriparks Limited, Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited and PSA Sical Terminals Limited.

H. Ratnakar Hegde Shri H. Ratnakar Hegde serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sical Logistics Ltd. He has experience in banking and finance sector, has served in various positions in Vijaya Bank and was Executive Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce prior to his joining Sical’s Board. His Other Directorships include Sical Iron Ore Terminals Limited, Kajaria Ceramics Limited and Su-raj Diamonds and Jewellery Limited.