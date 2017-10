Siderar SAIC (SID.BA)

Name Description

Daniel Agustin Novegil Mr. Daniel Agustin Novegil serves as Chairman of the Board of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial. He has also acted as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Ternium SA, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Usiminas. He obtained Masters degree in Administration from Stanford University and holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Paolo Rocca Dr. Paolo Rocca serves as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Tenaris SA. He graduated in Political Science from Universista delgi Studi di Milano and Harvard University.

Martin Alberto Berardi Mr. Martin Alberto Berardi serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial.

Carlos Manuel Franck Eng. Carlos Manuel Franck serves as Director of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of Tenaris S.A.

Roberto Oscar Philipps Mr. Roberto Oscar Philipps serves as Director of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a degree from Kellogg University.

Gustavo Kopyto Mr. Gustavo Ezequiel Kopyto serves as Independent Director of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial since April 14, 2014.

Ignacio Marseillan Mr. Ignacio Marseillan serves as Independent Director of Siderar Sociedad Anonima Industrial y Comercial since April 14, 2014.