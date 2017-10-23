Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIMECB.MX)
SIMECB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
62.95MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$62.94
Open
$65.49
Day's High
$65.49
Day's Low
$62.73
Volume
151,327
Avg. Vol
82,959
52-wk High
$101.29
52-wk Low
$58.65
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|69
|2004
|Chairman of the Board
Luis Garcia Limon
|73
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
Juan Jose Acosta Macias
|57
|2004
|Chief Operating Officer
Lourdes Ivonne Massimi Malo
|Corporate Director of Legal Affairs
Marcos Magana Rodarte
|52
|2001
|Director of Sales
Marcelo de los Santos Anaya
|External Auditor
Mario Moreno Cortez
|49
|2012
|Coordinator of Finance
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|62
|2001
|Independent Director
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|64
|2001
|Independent Director
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|58
|2003
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|Mr. Rufino Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He has been on Company's Board since April 2, 2001. Since 1973, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of a steel related products corporation. Between 1988 and 1993, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of a Mexican investment bank. From 1971 to 1973, he was Manager of a construction company.
Luis Garcia Limon
|Mr. Luis Garcia Limon serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He has held CEO post since 1990 and he joined the Company' Board in 2011. He has served at CSG since 1982. Between 1982 and 1990, he served as Chief Executive Officer of CSG. From 1978 to 1982, he acted as Operations Director of CSG. Between 1974 and 1978, he was General Manager of Moly Cop and Pyesa. From 1969 to1974, he was Engineering Manager of CSG, and from 1967 to 1969, he served as Director of Electrical Installations of a construction company.
Juan Jose Acosta Macias
|Mr. Juan Jose Acosta Macias serves as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He joined the Company in 1983. Prior to joining the Company, he worked as Supervisor at Mexicana Cobre. In addition, between 1998 and 2004, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of CSG.
Lourdes Ivonne Massimi Malo
Marcos Magana Rodarte
|Mr. Marcos Magana Rodarte serves as Director of Sales of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. Between 1997 and 2001, he acted as National Sales Manager of CSG and Sales Manager for the Western Region of CSG from 1994 to 1996. Between 1992 and 1994, he served as Sales Manager of Metalica las Torres. From 1990 to 1992, he acted as Salesman for CSG. He also served as Executive Promoter of Sales for the Banking sector.
Marcelo de los Santos Anaya
Mario Moreno Cortez
|Mr. Mario Moreno Cortez serves as Coordinator of Finance of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. From1998 to 2010 he was General Accountant in major subsidiaries Simec group. Previously, he also worked in various departments of the financial area in the main subsidiaries Simec subsidiary.
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|Mr. Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman serves as Independent Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He is Independent Lawyer specializing in Civil, Commercial and Fiscal Affairs.
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Independent Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2, 2001. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also served as Corporate Director of Taxes since 1978 and Member of the Board of Directors of a group of self-service stores and restaurants since 1990. He holds a degree in Law and Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|Mr. Raul Arturo Perez Trejo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2003. He also serves as Chairman of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of a group that produces and sells structures for industrial ships.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|--
Luis Garcia Limon
|--
Juan Jose Acosta Macias
|--
Lourdes Ivonne Massimi Malo
|--
Marcos Magana Rodarte
|--
Marcelo de los Santos Anaya
|--
Mario Moreno Cortez
|--
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|--
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|--
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|0
|0
Luis Garcia Limon
|0
|0
Juan Jose Acosta Macias
|0
|0
Lourdes Ivonne Massimi Malo
|0
|0
Marcos Magana Rodarte
|0
|0
Marcelo de los Santos Anaya
|0
|0
Mario Moreno Cortez
|0
|0
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|0
|0
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|0
|0
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|0
|0