Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIMECB.MX)

Rufino Vigil Gonzalez Mr. Rufino Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He has been on Company's Board since April 2, 2001. Since 1973, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of a steel related products corporation. Between 1988 and 1993, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of a Mexican investment bank. From 1971 to 1973, he was Manager of a construction company.

Luis Garcia Limon Mr. Luis Garcia Limon serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He has held CEO post since 1990 and he joined the Company' Board in 2011. He has served at CSG since 1982. Between 1982 and 1990, he served as Chief Executive Officer of CSG. From 1978 to 1982, he acted as Operations Director of CSG. Between 1974 and 1978, he was General Manager of Moly Cop and Pyesa. From 1969 to1974, he was Engineering Manager of CSG, and from 1967 to 1969, he served as Director of Electrical Installations of a construction company.

Juan Jose Acosta Macias Mr. Juan Jose Acosta Macias serves as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He joined the Company in 1983. Prior to joining the Company, he worked as Supervisor at Mexicana Cobre. In addition, between 1998 and 2004, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of CSG.

Marcos Magana Rodarte Mr. Marcos Magana Rodarte serves as Director of Sales of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. Between 1997 and 2001, he acted as National Sales Manager of CSG and Sales Manager for the Western Region of CSG from 1994 to 1996. Between 1992 and 1994, he served as Sales Manager of Metalica las Torres. From 1990 to 1992, he acted as Salesman for CSG. He also served as Executive Promoter of Sales for the Banking sector.

Mario Moreno Cortez Mr. Mario Moreno Cortez serves as Coordinator of Finance of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. From1998 to 2010 he was General Accountant in major subsidiaries Simec group. Previously, he also worked in various departments of the financial area in the main subsidiaries Simec subsidiary.

Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman Mr. Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman serves as Independent Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He is Independent Lawyer specializing in Civil, Commercial and Fiscal Affairs.

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Independent Director of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2, 2001. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also served as Corporate Director of Taxes since 1978 and Member of the Board of Directors of a group of self-service stores and restaurants since 1990. He holds a degree in Law and Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and