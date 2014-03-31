Edition:
United Kingdom

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)

SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

464.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs462.10
Open
Rs469.30
Day's High
Rs476.10
Day's Low
Rs457.05
Volume
12,409
Avg. Vol
21,851
52-wk High
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajiv Mundhra

2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Amiyo Chatterjee

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director

A. Mundhra

2012 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

B. Bajoria

Company Secretary

S. Dutta

Whole-Time Director

Leena Ghosh

2015 Additional Independent Director

N. Bhattacharyya

2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sheo Damani

Non-Executive Independent Director

Asutosh Sen

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Pankaj Mukhopadhyay

IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Rajiv Mundhra

Mr. Rajiv Mundhra is Executive Chairman of the Board of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He is in the field of finance, purchase of raw materials and capital equipments, business development, material management and project mononng.

Amiyo Chatterjee

Mr. Amiyo Kumar Chatterjee is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

A. Mundhra

Shri. A. D. Mundhra is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He has experience in the construction industry, project planning and monitoring, business development, domestic and overseas and business management.

B. Bajoria

S. Dutta

Shri. S. Dutta is Whole-Time Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

Leena Ghosh

N. Bhattacharyya

Shri. N. N. Bhattacharyya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant has experience in corporate restructuring, Finance, Accounts and Mding.

Sheo Damani

Shri. Sheo Kishan Damani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

Asutosh Sen

Mr. Asutosh Sen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

Pankaj Mukhopadhyay

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Rajiv Mundhra

5,336,430

Amiyo Chatterjee

4,486,030

A. Mundhra

5,461,160

B. Bajoria

--

S. Dutta

4,524,720

Leena Ghosh

--

N. Bhattacharyya

--

Sheo Damani

--

Asutosh Sen

--

Pankaj Mukhopadhyay

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

