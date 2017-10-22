Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)

Name Description

H. Ozince Mr. H. Ersin Ozince has served as Chairman of the Board of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since April 15, 2011. He is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University, Business Administration, 1975. He started his professional career in 1976 at Isbank’s Board of Inspectors. After serving as a manager in a variety of departments within Isbank, he was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive in 1994 responsible for Treasury, Financial Management, Capital Markets, Commercial Loans and Credit Information-Financial Analysis. He was appointed as the 15th Chief Executive Officer of Isbank in 1998. Between 1998 and 2005 Ozince also served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sisecam Group. Ozince was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for Isbank on 1 April 2012 and of the Sisecam Group on 15 April 2011. He is a Board Member at TEMA – the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion, for Reforestation and the Protection of Natural Habitats, a member of IIEB – Institut Internationale d’Etudes Bancaires and IIF - Institute of International Finance, a member of the Board of Trustees at Bilkent University and a member of the consultancy board of WWF Turkey.

Ahmet Kirman Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation. He is a graduate of Ankara Universitesi, (Bachelors) Faculty of Law, 1979. He holds a master’s degree in EU Competition Law 1981, and Ph.D. in Commercial Law 1989, from Ankara Universitesi where he became Professor in Public Finance/Tax Law and served as a Faculty Member, Division Head, Head of the Finance Department and Institute Director. He also served as a faculty member at the Galatasaray University, Faculty of Law. Kirman started his career at Isbank in 1982, where he held various positions in banking and insurance operations. He served as Chairman and Board Member in several prominent companies, foremost amongst them being Isbank, Milli Reasurans T.A.S. and Petrol Ofisi A.S. Prof. Dr. Kirman served Sisecam Group as Chairman between 2006 and 2008, as Chairman and Managing Director between 2008 and 2011 and he became the Vice Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Sisecam Group in April 2011. He also serves on TEPAV’s Board of Trustees and Board of Directors, BTHE’s and IAV’s and ICC Turkish National Committee’s Board of Directors, and the Turkish Shooting and Hunting Federation’s Board of Directors and Board of Legal Affairs. Prof. Dr. Kirman is the author of a large number of publications, including 12 books and numerous articles.

Mustafa Elverici Mr. Mustafa Gorkem Elverici has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since May 12, 2014. He graduated from the Middle East Technical University, the Faculty of Engineering-Department of Civil Engineering, and completed his MBA at Bilkent University. In 2015, Elverici completed the Advanced Management program at Harvard Business School. He is currently working on his PhD dissertation in Banking-Finance at Kadir Has University. He began his professional career Isbank in 1998. Throughout his career, he served in various middle and senior management positions at Isbank, HSBC Turkey, Deloitte Consulting and Accenture Consulting. Elverici joined the Sisecam Group in the capacity of Finance Director of Flat Glass Group on 1 March 2013. He has been serving as the CFO of the Sisecam Group since 12 May 2014.

Sengul Demircan Ms. Sengul Demircan has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Human Resources Officer of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since March 2017. Demircan graduated from the Department of Industrial Engineering of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi (Istanbul Technical University) in 1997 and obtained her master's degree from Bogazici Universitesi Executive MBA program. Demircan started her career as a Management Consultant in Arthur Andersen. She worked as Human Resources Management Consulting Manager at Ernst & Young between 2002-2004. She served as Human Resources and Organizational Development Manager at Danone Tikvesli between 2004-2007, Assistant General Manager of Avea Human Resources between 2007 and 2011, Assistant General Manager Responsible for Human Resources at HSBC Bank between 2011-2017 and HSBC Global Human Resources Transformation Change -Leadership. Demircan has been serving as Chief Human Resources Officer at Sisecam Group since March 2017.

Sener Oktik Prof. Dr. Sener Oktik has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Research & Technological Development Officer of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since January 1, 2012. He graduated in Physics in 1976 and received M.Eng. in “Applied Physics” in 1977 from Ankara Universitesi. He was awarded a PhD by Durham University of (UK) in 1982. He received an associate professorship in 1986, a full professorship in 1995, worked as lecturer/research scientist/ top executive at Durham University (UK), Lecce University (Italy), Stuttgart University (Germany), Selcuk and Mugla Universities (Turkey) and as senior research scientist/senior technologist/ expert and top executive at Imperial Chemical Industries PLC, BP Solar (UK), Industrial Research Labs of Durham University (U.K), Anel Group, Arikanli Holding and served as a Vice Rector (1998-2002) and the Rector (2002-2010) for Mugla University, and joined the Sisecam Group as the President of Research and Technological Development in 2012. He was a member of the Advisory Board of TUBITAK, Marmara Research Center (2003-2005) and a member of the “Turkish Delegation” for “The Accession Process of Turkey to European Union to negotiate Research and Technology, Education and Culture chapters. The author/co-author of over 100 scientific and technical publications, Prof. Oktik is the Chief Research & Technological Development Officer in the Sisecam Group since 1 January 2012.

Atila Gultekin Dr. Atila Gultekin has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Information Officer of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since August 2010. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi (the Istanbul Technical University), Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering, having received his master’s degree at the same institution. He continued his studies and received his PhD from the Department of Control and Computer Engineering, later lecturing at the same University. He then worked at the following companies in the following positions: Siemens Nixdorf - System Software Engineer; Yapi Kredi Bank-System and Network Group Manager, and TradeSoft - Chief Technology Officer. Gultekin served as Project Coordinator and Chief Consultant at Isbank between February 2009 and July 2010. He has been serving as the Chief Information Officer since August 2010.

Serhan Gencer Mr. Serhan Gencer serves as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Corporate Development & Sustainability Officer of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation. He graduated from the Middle East Technical University, Bachelors, Industrial Engineering Department in 1990. He holds a master’s degree in finance at the University of Nottingham in the UK. He joined Isbank as an assistant inspector at the Board of Inspectors in 1990, and served in various positions, including Deputy Chief Executive between 2008 and 2013. Gencer joined the Sisecam Group on 1 August 2013 as Sustainability Coordinator, and continues as Chief Corporate Development & Sustainability Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sisecam Enerji A.S.

Reha Akcakaya Dr. Reha Akcakaya has served as Member of the Executive Board, Flat Glass Group President of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since January 2, 2014. He is a graduate of Bogazici Universitesi, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sci. at the same university. Mr. Akcakaya completed his second M.Sci. in Alfred University, Department of Glass Science and Technology in the U.S.A. He completed his Ph.D. in Marmara Universitesi, Department of Engineering Management, and completed the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School in 2013. Having worked as a research assistant at the Bogazici University between 1985 and 1988, Mr. Akcakaya joined the Sisecam Group in the Flat Glass Group in 1988. After holding various managerial positions, he has been serving as the Flat Glass Group President since 2 January 2014.

Tahsin Burhan Ergene Mr. Tahsin Burhan Ergene has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chemicals Group President of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since January 2, 2014. Burhan Ergene graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, in 1989. He completed the International Management Certificate Program in Istanbul University, in 1990, and the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School in 2012. He joined the Sisecam Group in 1990, where he held various managerial positions in the sales and marketing departments. In 2011, he was appointed as the Marketing and Sales Vice President of the Chemicals Group. He has been serving as the Chemicals Group President since 2 January 2014.

Abdullah Kilinc Mr. Abdullah Kilinc has served as Member of the Executive Board, Glass Packaging Group President - Turkey of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since January 2, 2014. Abdullah graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Middle East Technical University in 1990 and completed the Advance Management Program of Harvard Business School in 2013. He joined Anadolu Cam Sanayii A.S. as production engineer at the Mersin Plant in 1992, where he later functioned as production supervisor in 1995. He was appointed as an Assistant General Manager to Mina Ksani Glass Container Company in Georgia in 1999. Brought to the position of Business Development Manager of Anadolu Cam Sanayii A.S. in 2003, he then served as the General Manager of Ruscam Ufa Plant, Operations Director of Russia Operations and Operations Director of the Glass Packaging Group. He has been serving as the Glass Packaging Group President -Turkey since 2 January 2014.

Aydin Onder Mr. Aydin Suha Onder has served as Member of the Executive Board, Glass Packaging Group President - Russia of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since February 12, 2014. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences at the Middle East Technical University in 1985. He joined Isbank in 1986 in the Economic Research Department, and began working as an assistant inspector at the Board of Inspectors the same year. He became Avcilar Branch Manager in 1998, Karakoy Branch Manager in 2001, Corporate Marketing Manager in 2003, Levent Branch Manager in 2006 and Gebze Corporate Branch Manager in 2007. Having served as Deputy CEO of Isbank since 2011, Mr. Onder joined Sisecam Group on 7 January 2014, and was appointed as the Glass Packaging Group President-Russia as of 12 February 2014.

Cemil Tokel Mr. Cemil Tokel has served as Member of the Executive Board, Glassware Group President of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since January 2, 2014. Cemil Tokel graduated from Humberside University, Department of Management in 1991, and completed the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School in 2012. He joined Pasabahce Tic. Ltd. Sti. as International Sales Representative in 1992, where he later worked as Supervisor of International Sales, Sales Development Director, and International Sales Manager. Appointed as Vice President of Marketing and Sales in 2012, Cemil Tokel has been serving as the Glassware Group President since 2 January 2014.

Ozlem Vergon Ms. Ozlem Vergon has served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Strategy Officer of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since January 2015. She graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Department of Economics (English) in 1995, receiving her MBA from San Diego State University and completing the Advanced Management program at Harvard University in 2013. Vergon joined the Sisecam Flat Glass Group in 1996 as Planning Specialist Assistant and worked in various positions leading to Flat Glass Group–Planning Director. Since January 2015, Vergon is Chief Strategy Officer at the Sisecam Group.

Izlem Erdem Ms. Izlem Erdem has served as Member of the Board of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since March 25, 2015. She graduated from Kadikoy Anatolian High School in 1986 and the Department of Economics (English), Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Marmara Universitesi, in 1990. The same year, she started serving as an Assistant Economic Expert at the Directorate of Economic Research of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. and was appointed Deputy Manager of the same Directorate in 1998. Appointed to the Directorate of Securities in 2000, Erdem assumed the position of Group Manager at the same Directorate in 2004. She has been working as Head of the Department of Economic Research of the bank since 30 April 2008, and in addition to her duties at the bank, she served as a member of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik A.S. and Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., affiliates of Is Bankasi, and is still active as Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Is Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.

Sabahattin Gunceler Mr. Sabahattin Gunceler has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since March 25, 2015. He is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University, Department of Chemical Engineering. He started his career in Azot Sanayii T.A.S. after joining the Sisecam Group in 1982, Gunceler served at a variety of managerial positions both in research and production. In 1997, he was appointed General Manager of Camis Elektrik Uretim A.S. and in February 2011, he was appointed President of Chemicals Group.

Zeynep Hansu Ucar Ms. Zeynep Hansu Ucar serves as Member of the Board of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation. She graduated from Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences, Department of Business Administration. She started her career as an Assistant Investment Specialist in the Subsidiaries Division of Isbank in 1994. She held several managerial positions responsible for various group companies at the same department. Ucar has been serving as the Subsidiaries Division Unit Manager since 2007. Having functioned as a Board member and auditor at various companies of Sisecam Group since 2010, she also holds seats on the Board of Directors of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. since 27 November 2015, Is Faktoring A.S. since 29 July 2013, Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. since 30 July 2013, and Camis Yatirim Holding A.S. since 27 March 2012, all being Isbank subsidiaries.

Mahmut Magemizoglu Mr. Mahmut Magemizoglu has served as Member of the Board of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since December 21, 2016. He graduated from the Business Administration Department of the Middle East Technical University (Bachelors), Faculty of Administrative Sciences, and completed his master degree in the field of Investment Analysis at The University of Stirling, UK. Magemizoglu started his career at the Board of Inspectors of Isbank in 1982, and is currently the Senior Deputy Chief Executive of Isbank. Having served as board member in nearly 20 companies so far, Magemizoglu has been holding the position of Chairman of the Board of Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik A.S.and Milli Reasurans T.A.S. since 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Halit Aran Mr. Halit Bozkurt Aran has served as Independent Member of the Board of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since April 14, 2014. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Political Sciences in 1971 and began his professional career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1973. Aran served as Vice Consul at Salzburg Consulate General (1976-1979); First Secretary at the Kuala Lumpur Embassy, and as Economic Counselor at the Washington Embassy. He was appointed as the Consul General in Dusseldorf, Germany and as Ambassador to Pakistan and Iran. He functioned as Permanent Delegate of Turkey to UNESCO in Paris, and to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva. At the WTO, Ambassador Aran also chaired the Trade Policy Review Body, the Committee on Trade and Environment, and the Accession Working Committee of Belorussia. Following his post as the Deputy Director General for Political Affairs for European Countries at the head office, Aran also worked as the Director General for Bilateral Economic Affairs and Director General for Middle East Political Relations. Serving as the director of the TEPAV Center for Multilateral Trade Studies established in August 2012, Bozkurt Aran is also a member of The Bretton Woods Committee.

Atilla Demircioglu Prof. Dr. Atilla Murat Demircioglu has served as Independent Member of the Board of Turkey Bottle and Glass Factories Corporation since May 25, 2012. He is a graduate of the Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Law and obtained his second bachelor’s degree and his doctorate degree from Universitaet Bern (the Bern University) Faculty of Law. He became Associate Professor and subsequently Professor in Labor and Social Security Law. He served as a faculty member and director at various universities. The author of several books, articles, research papers and publications, Demircioglu served as a Member of the Editorial Board of the Ministry of Culture’s Encyclopedia of Trade Unions, Board Member at Hamburg Turkish-European Research Institute, and Deputy Chairman at the Society for Japanese Studies. He was an advisor to the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Honorary Consultant to TRNC Government, Member of the Audit Board and of the Board of Directors at THY, Legal Advisor to Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, and Advisor to Istanbul 2010 European Capital of Culture Agency. In 2014, he was elected as the President of Alexander Von Humboldt Alumni Association of Turkey, and as moderator of Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Business Life Issues Commission.