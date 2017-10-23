Telesites SAB de CV (SITESB1.MX)

Name Description

Juan Rodriguez Torres Mr. Juan Rodriguez Torres serves as Chairman, Independent Director of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. He is the Member of Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. He also serves as Director of Procorp, S.A. de CV, Capital Investment Company, Grupo Sanborns, SAB de C.V., Elementia, S.A. de C.V. He is the Counselor at Minera Frisco, SAB de C.V. and Chairman of its Audit Committee an advisory director of Grupo Financiero Banamex. Counselor in the following Spanish companies; Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, SA and Member of its committees, counselor in Cementos Portland Valderrivas, SA and its committees, non-executive chairman of property group Realia Business, SA. He founded several companies dedicated to real estate and footwear. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), Masters degree from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and also degree in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann Mr. Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. From 2008-2010, he served as Director of Purchasing of Carso Infraestructura y Construccion, SA de C.V. Additionally, he serves as a Member of the Boards of Directors of Minera Frisco, SAB de C.V., Elementia, S.A. de CV, Fomento de Construcciones y contracts, SA and Cementos Portland Valderrivas, SA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac.

Victor Adrian Pandal Gonzalez Mr. Victor Adrian Pandal Gonzalez serves as Director of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. He serves as Director of Centro Historico de la Ciudad de Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana, as well as a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Boston University Graduate School of Management. He also completed a specialized course in Finance, Financial Practice and Legal Brand at Instituto Mexicano de Valores.

Daniel Diaz Diaz Mr. Daniel Diaz Diaz serves as Independent Director of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. He is the Chairman of Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. In the past, he served as Deputy Secretary of Infrastructure and as Secretary of Communications and Transports. Moreover, he founded and acted as Chief Executive Officer of Instituto Mexicano de Transportes. Between April 2000 and November 2001, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Caminos y Puentes Federales de Ingresos y Servicios Conexos. Currently, he serves as Counsel to Fundacion del Centro Historico de la Ciudad de Mexico AC and Member of the Board of Directors of Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Daniel Goni Diaz Mr. Daniel Goni Diaz serves as Independent Director of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. He is the Member of Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. He has served as Secretary, Vice president and President of the National Red Cross on several occasions. He has also served as Commissioner Citizen in the State Electoral Commission of the State of Mexico. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).